Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek addresses supporters in Portland, Ore., on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at an event. Kotek declared victory although she maintains a thin lead over Republican candidate Christine Drazan with votes left to be counted. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)
‘Red has become the new purple’: Is Florida no longer a battleground state?
DORAL, Fla. – Miami-Dade County’s shift from blue to red is driving a historic shift in Florida with republicans now a super majority in what was once considered a battleground state. Democrats are now sending a message to party leadership and Democratic donors that choosing not to invest...
Police: No powder found in envelopes in candidate's office
PHOENIX – An envelope that had been reported by the campaign of the Republican candidate for Arizona governor as containing a white powder was thrown away before it could be analyzed, and no powder was found in two other letters the campaign turned over to authorities, officials said. An...
Rare November hurricane, Nicole washes ashore with widespread coastal destruction
Hurricane Nicole swept ashore east-central Florida during the overnight hours, making landfall just south of Vero Beach around 3 AM ET as a Category 1 hurricane, becoming only the third November hurricane to strike the mainland U.S. on record and the first November hurricane to hit Florida’s peninsula in 87 years.
Damage from Hurricane Nicole seen up and down Florida’s east coast
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. – The wrath of Hurricane Nicole forced some structures to crumble along the cost in Central Florida. Drone video showed devastating beach erosion in Daytona Beach, leaving several waterfront homes in peril. Some beaches seemed to just disappear, eaten away by the rough surf. There was...
Autobody shop painter falsely accused of running chop shop, attorney says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While detectives accused a 59-year-old man of running a place where stolen cars were stripped of salable parts, his defense attorney said he worked as a painter at an autobody shop and didn’t have a criminal record. Police officers arrested Noel Valladares, of Coral...
Black Restaurant Week makes its way to South Florida
MIAMI – You can now enjoy the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine during Black Restaurant Week Florida. More than 20 businesses are participating in South Florida and there is something for everyone with this campaign, from smoothie shops to fine dining. Local 10 News reporter Alexis Frazier...
Man dragged by Opa-locka officer speaks after cop’s arrest
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – The man at the center of the rough arrest that led to an Opa-locka police sergeant being arrested for the second time this year Tuesday spoke to local media, calling the misdemeanor battery charge a first step towards justice. Thirty-five-year-old Sgt. Sergio Perez’s boss, Chief Scott...
