Wisconsin State

Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek addresses supporters in Portland, Ore., on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at an event. Kotek declared victory although she maintains a thin lead over Republican candidate Christine Drazan with votes left to be counted. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)
OREGON STATE
Police: No powder found in envelopes in candidate's office

PHOENIX – An envelope that had been reported by the campaign of the Republican candidate for Arizona governor as containing a white powder was thrown away before it could be analyzed, and no powder was found in two other letters the campaign turned over to authorities, officials said. An...
PHOENIX, AZ
Damage from Hurricane Nicole seen up and down Florida’s east coast

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. – The wrath of Hurricane Nicole forced some structures to crumble along the cost in Central Florida. Drone video showed devastating beach erosion in Daytona Beach, leaving several waterfront homes in peril. Some beaches seemed to just disappear, eaten away by the rough surf. There was...
FLORIDA STATE
Black Restaurant Week makes its way to South Florida

MIAMI – You can now enjoy the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine during Black Restaurant Week Florida. More than 20 businesses are participating in South Florida and there is something for everyone with this campaign, from smoothie shops to fine dining. Local 10 News reporter Alexis Frazier...
MIAMI, FL
Man dragged by Opa-locka officer speaks after cop’s arrest

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – The man at the center of the rough arrest that led to an Opa-locka police sergeant being arrested for the second time this year Tuesday spoke to local media, calling the misdemeanor battery charge a first step towards justice. Thirty-five-year-old Sgt. Sergio Perez’s boss, Chief Scott...
OPA-LOCKA, FL

