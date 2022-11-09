Read full article on original website
Natasha Parker on Serving as the Sole Witness at Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's 'Emotional' Courthouse Wedding
Natasha Parker was thrilled to play a special role in Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's big day. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the Bachelor Nation star after Bachelor in Paradise's season 8 reunion taping, and she opened up about being the sole witness at Joe and Serena's courthouse wedding last month.
Sylvester Stallone Shares Update on Family Life with Jennifer Flavin After Calling Off Divorce (Exclusive)
It was a family date night for Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. The couple, who had their daughters by their side, did not look like a family in turmoil when they hit the red carpet for Paramount+'s Tulsa King premiere on Wednesday night. The 76-year-old actor and his 54-year-old wife...
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch Reveal Why They're Having Two Weddings (Exclusive)
Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch are planning to celebrate their love twice! ET's Denny Directo spoke with the engaged couple following Bachelor in Paradise's season 8 reunion taping, and they revealed why they plan to tie the knot twice. "We're gonna have two [weddings]," Mari told ET. "I'm originally from...
Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Baby Update, Shares Ultrasound Photos
Heather Rae El Moussa is feeling that third trimester struggle! On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star shared an update on her pregnancy with her followers. "I’m in my third trimester, I’m feeling very fatigued more than I have the whole pregnancy, like, I can just get back in bed and sleep," the 35-year-old said on her Instagram Story.
'The Bachelor': Jesse Palmer Reveals How Zach's Journey Is a 'Throwback' to Older Seasons (Exclusive)
Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor is going to have early franchise vibes. ET's Denny Directo spoke with Jesse Palmer after the Bachelor in Paradise reunion taping, and the host gave an update about season 27 of The Bachelor, which is currently in production. "I would say this is the...
Kris Jenner Gushes Over 'Amazing Partner' Corey Gamble in Birthday Tribute -- See the Pics!
Kris Jenner's letting Corey Gamble know just how much she means to him in a sweet tribute on his 42nd birthday. The famous momager took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a series of photos showing them all glammed up. The launch image in the post shows the duo hovering over a roulette table with money and chips scattered throughout. She's chomping on a cigar while he looks quite like Mr. GQ in an all-black ensemble.
Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Calls Her the 'Most Beautiful Person' in Birthday Tribute
Miranda Lambert's birthday seems to be a filled with love! The country music star's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, posted an Instagram tribute to his wife on her 39th birthday on Thursday. "Another year and another birthday. Happy Birthday @mirandalambert," he started. "It's always an honor to be called your husband. You’re...
'Wednesday' Star Gwendoline Christie on Why She Identified With 'The Addams Family' (Exclusive)
The Addams Family has a special place in Gwendoline Christie's heart. So it was equally exciting for the actress, who plays Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems on Netflix's Wednesday, to step into the franchise. "I absolutely was obsessed with The Addams Family. I've always loved The Addams Family," the Game...
'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega Had 'Unspoken Agreement' With Christina Ricci Never to Talk About Role (Exclusive)
Jenna Ortega slips into the iconic shoes of Wednesday Addams in Netflix's anticipated series, Wednesday, which also returns original star Christina Ricci -- who played the heroine in the '90s films -- to the franchise in a new role. Presented with the unique opportunity to seek wisdom from Ricci, Ortega admitted that once they stepped onto set, their focus was on the present and not the past.
Priyanka Chopra Shares New Picture Featuring Daughter Malti and Nick Jonas: 'Home'
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a new picture of their little lovebug! On Thursday, Chopra celebrated making her arrival back home to her husband and daughter, Malti, with a sweet family photo. "Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿," the 40-year-old actress captioned her post. In the picture, Chopra lies on the floor and...
Tamera Mowry-Housley Reveals She's Heard Some Questionable 'Sister, Sister' Reboot Pitches
Tamera Mowry-Housley would love to give Sister, Sister fans the revival they've been calling for, but it has to be the right idea. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actress shared that she and her twin sister, Tia Mowry, have been approached with pitches to reprise their roles, but nothing has been right for them.
Jonathan Scott on His Holiday Plans With Zooey Deschanel and New Season of 'Celebrity IOU' (Exclusive)
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have been dating for a little over three years now, but this Christmas they're embarking on a first in their budding relationship: hosting their families for the holidays!. While promoting the upcoming star-studded new season of Celebrity IOU on HGTV and Discovery+, Jonathan told ET's...
Wynonna Judd Says Recreating The Judds' 1991 Farewell Concert Was 'Painful as Hell' (Exclusive)
Wynonna Judd has been having a hard time since Naomi Judd's April death. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 58-year-old singer at Wednesday's CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, and she opened up about how difficult it was to recreate The Judds' 1991 Farewell Tour for The Judds: Love Is Alive earlier this month.
Pete Davidson Erased From Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Fitting Moment on 'The Kardashians'
On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian is hard at work shedding weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress in time for the 2022 Met Gala. However, a key player in her life at the time was cut out of the episode, which was shot in the spring. On...
'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
Rebel Wilson Shares Special Meaning Behind Daughter's Name -- and the Queen Elizabeth Connection
Rebel Wilson is sharing the special meaning behind her daughter’s name. On Monday, the Pitch Perfect star announced the arrival of her daughter, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, via surrogate. In an interview with People, the 42-year-old star shares that her baby girl’s name was inspired by the powerful women...
'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty': 'I Wasn't in Love' (Exclusive)
Kody Brown is trying to pinpoint the source of his anger in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip from this Sunday's Sister Wives. The family is still gathered at Christine's house after she informed her fellow sister wives in last week's episode that she is moving to Utah within the week after her split from Kody.
Nick Lachey Makes Apparent Dig at Jessica Simpson Marriage on 'Love Is Blind'
Love is... awkward. Nick Lachey may have been unpacking the love lives of the season 3 contestants of Love Is Blind during the recently released reunion special of the Netflix series, but he also made a subtle jab at his own love life. While speaking with previously divorced contestant Matt...
See Rob Kardashian's Adorable Tribute to Daughter Dream on Her 6th Birthday: 'Daddy Will Always Love You'
November birthdays keep on coming for the Kardashian-Jenners! On Thursday, the Kardashians stars had a round of sweet birthday wishes for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream, who turned six. "Happy Birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl! Daddy will always love you 🥰🥰💙💙💙💙🤞," Rob wrote next to...
Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett. Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which...
