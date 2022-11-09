'Gleeking' – The Disgusting TikTok Trend Everyone Wants to Try

TikTok, the social media platform has given us a lot of things to think about. We’ve found some great human interest stories on the platform. There are also great how-to hacks for cleaning, saving money, and going on vacation too. That’s the “good side” of Tik Tok.

Drew Angerer, Getty Images

On the not-so-good side of Tik Tok are the trends that at first blush seem totally disgusting. But, after you’ve witnessed them a few times you realize they don’t seem disgusting, they are disgusting. Yet, more and more people are giving them a try because, well, it’s Tik Tok and that’s what you do.

Gleeking is one of those seemingly disgusting actions that upon further review is not best performed in mixed company or inside an inhabited dwelling for that matter. The problem with gleeking is that once you see it, you have to try it. It’s like trying to not stick your tongue in the space where you just lost a tooth, your mind won’t rest until you do it.

Wojciech Gajda/ThinkStock

What is Gleeking?

A very good question. In short, gleeking is “high-intensity spitting”. Seriously, that’s what it is. Take a look at this video and you’ll see what I mean.

Like most bodily functions, gleeking can be disgusting. However, in the hands of the immature, also known as men and boys , gleeking can be a right of passage. After all spitting and scratching in inappropriate places have been the hallmark of the male gender for centuries.

Netflix via Distractify

Gleeking uses the submandibular and sublingual glands which are located in the mouth beneath the tongue. These glands produce saliva. Saliva is important in the body’s ability to digest food. Its more common name is spit.

Basically when we “gleek” we’re moving the tongue forward in the mouth to put pressure on these two glands. When enough pressure is applied saliva will squirt out. If the tongue is positioned on the roof of the mouth this creates a space between the teeth for the pressurized spit to fly out of the mouth impressing our friends.

See, I told you it was a men and boys kind of thing.

Statistics suggest that only 35% of people can gleek. But only 2% of those can gleek on command. I would hazard to say that number could be higher because most of us haven’t even given the activity a try.

Speaking of such, now that you’ve had a chance to see how it’s done, do you think you’ll be attempting it? I might give it a go in private because like line dancing it seems kind of awkward if you do it in public. Besides, I have better things to do with my mouth.