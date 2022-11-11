Nicole heads up East Coast after 4 deaths in Florida

Nicole made landfall along Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday before weakening to a tropical depression later that night.

It was the second-latest hurricane landfall in a calendar year on record in the United States.

Nicole formed as a subtropical storm in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean on Monday, becoming the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which ends later this month.

Latest Developments

Nov 11, 3:31 PM

NASA's new moon rocket Artemis suffered minor damage when Nicole’s powerful winds blew through Cape Canaveral, Florida, Wednesday night, according to Jim Free, associate administrator for Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at NASA.

Free said the damage can be repaired easily.

NASA is targeting Nov. 16 at 1:04am ET for the launch. The uncrewed mission to the moon will last 25 days, with a planned splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

Chris Omeara/AP - PHOTO: NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B, Nov. 11, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

-ABC News’ Gina Sunseri

Nov 11, 3:20 PM

The remnants of Nicole are racing up the East Coast, bringing rain to the central Appalachian Mountains, the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Flash flooding is possible from the central Appalachians into western Pennsylvania and New York state.

A tornado watch remains in effect for parts of eastern Virginia and North Carolina until 6 p.m.

The heavy rain will persist in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through the night. Winds will be gusty at times, especially along the coast.

The rain will mostly wrap up Friday night, lingering into early Saturday morning across New England.

-ABC News’ Dan Peck

Nov 11, 8:00 AM

Tropical Depression Nicole was churning over Georgia early Friday morning, wielding maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour with higher gusts, according to the National Weather Service.

The center of Nicole is forecast to move across central and northern Georgia on Friday morning and over the western Carolinas later in the day. Nicole is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone later Friday, then dissipate overnight as it merges with a frontal system over the eastern United States.

In a public advisory early Friday, the National Weather Service said that Nicole will continue to bring "heavy" rainfall to portions of the southeastern U.S. There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Nov 11, 9:14 AM

Areas of heavy rain and gusty winds will continue to impact parts of the Southeast overnight as the system begins its move up the East Coast.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images - PHOTO: Tina McGiley helps her neighbor Nina Lavigna salvage what she can from her home after it partially toppled onto the beach as Tropical Storm Nicole came ashore on Nov. 10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Fla.

A tornado threat continues for portions of Georgia, South Carolina and now southern North Carolina as of Thursday night.

A tornado watch is in effect until at least 1 a.m., including in Savannah, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina.

-ABC News' Dan Peck

Nov 11, 8:40 AM

Nicole has weakened to a tropical depression with maximum sustained winds now down to 35 mph.

Marco Bello/Reuters - PHOTO: A destroyed pool of a beachfront building is seen after Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast, in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022.

The storm is currently moving to the northwest at 15 mph and the center is located about 20 miles north of Tallahassee.

All tropical storm and storm surge warnings have been canceled.

-ABC News' Dan Peck

Nov 10, 9:59 PM

Officials in Volusia County declared that 49 beachfront buildings are “unsafe” and have ordered people to evacuate amid now-Tropical Storm Nicole.

“The structural damage along our coastline is unprecedented,” County Manager George Recktenwald said on the county’s website. “We have never experienced anything like this before, so we ask for your patience as we make our assessments. As always, the safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority. This is going to be a long road to recovery.”

Some of the impacted buildings are hotels and condos, officials said.

-ABC News’ Matt Foster

Nov 11, 6:35 AM

Tropical Storm Nicole is making its way northwest in Florida at around 15 mph. The storm is generating wind speeds of 40 mph and is located about 40 miles southeast of the state's capital city, Tallahassee, as of 7 p.m. ET.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images - PHOTO: Reda Daabies looks from the 18th floor of his condo to where the seawall was breached as Hurricane Nicole came ashore in Daytona Beach, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022.

-ABC News' Daniel Peck

Nov 10, 4:02 PM

Four deaths have been tied to Tropical Storm Nicole, all in Florida's Orange County.

A man and a woman died after they were electrocuted by a downed power line on Thursday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

“We are urging all of our residents and visitors to use extreme caution if they are outside in the wake of the storm today,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Never touch a downed power line. If you are driving and see a downed power line, change directions immediately.”

Two others died in a car crash on Florida's Turnpike in probable storm-related deaths, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

Nov 10, 4:23 PM

In Volusia County, Florida, damage along the coastline is “unprecedented,” according to county manager George Recktenwald.

Nineteen hotels or condos and 40 single-family homes have been compromised after sustaining damage from the storm, said Kevin Captain, the county’s director of community information. Some of the buildings partially collapsed, he said.

Marco Bello/Reuters - PHOTO: Men fill up sandbags ahead the expected arrival of Hurricane Nicole in Daytona Beach, Fla., Nov. 9, 2022.

Marco Bello/Reuters - PHOTO: A man looks at damages in a Volusia County building after Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast, in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022.

No deaths have been reported in the county, Captain said. One person has been injured, he said.

-ABC News’ Victoria Arancio

Nov 10, 3:25 PM

Tropical Storm Nicole’s heavy rain is focused on North Florida as its powerful winds pummel Florida and the Georgia and South Carolina coasts.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images - PHOTO: Dale laJeunesse speaks to a member of Daytona Beach Fire Rescue as he stands in front of his home which is surrounded by flood water after Hurricane Nicole came ashore on Nov. 10, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: People inspect the partially damaged Vero Beach Boardwalk after Tropical Storm Nicole's landfall, Vero Beach, Fla. on Nov. 10, 2022.

Nicole will continue to weaken over the next 24 hours as it races up the East Coast.

On Friday morning, the rain will target Georgia, the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. Flash flooding is possible.

Paul Hennessy/Zuma Press - PHOTO: Waves crash near a damaged building and a lifeguard tower in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla. as Tropical Storm Nicole approached the coast.

The eastern Carolinas and eastern Virginia could see severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

The rain will spread into Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia Friday morning and then reach New York by lunchtime and New England in the afternoon.

The heaviest rain and biggest potential for flash flooding will be in the interior Northeast.

Scattered thunderstorms are also possible.

-ABC News’ Dan Peck