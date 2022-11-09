Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Republicans hold two Atlantic County commissioner seats, Democrats hold one
The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrat Ernest Coursey has won re-election to a fourth term on the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners, leading Republican businesswoman Vern Macon by a 55%-45% margin in the 1st district as of 11:33 p.m. As of 11:32 p.m., two Republican incumbents, At-Large Commissioner Amy...
N.J. election results 2022: Atlantic County
Voters in Atlantic County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Unofficial winning candidates will have a ✔ in front of their names.
N.J. residents favor just limiting smoking in casinos, oppose opening them outside Atlantic City, poll shows
With the fate of a proposal to ban smoking entirely inside Atlantic City casinos still up in the air, a new poll shows a majority of New Jerseyans favor limiting smoking in gambling halls to designated areas. The Fairleigh Dickinson University survey, released Thursday morning, also found the majority of...
New Jersey Globe
Republicans take control of council in Gloucester’s Washington Township
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have won three seats on the Washington Township Council in Gloucester County, defeating three incumbents and flipping control of the council from 3-2 Democratic to 5-0 Republican. As of 10:50 a.m., Republicans Peter Del Borrello, Donald Brown, and Jack Yerkes each have 18%...
thesunpapers.com
Gloucester County Unofficial Election Results are in for Washington Township
The unofficial results are in. According to the Gloucester County Board of Elections Washington Township shows (dem/rep) Republicans Donald Brown (18.05 percent of the votes), Johnson ‘Jack’ Yerkes III (18.04 percent of votes) and Peter Del Borrello III (18.17 percent of votes) in the lead for the three open seats on Washington Township Council against currently sitting Democrats Sean Longfellow (15.2 percent of votes), Andrea Dougherty (15.18 percent of votes) and Andra Pasquarella-Williams (15.32 percent of votes).
The Irish Pub Atlantic City Makes Welcome Surprise Announcement
People love Atlantic City's The Irish Pub. So, when they tease that they have a big announcement to make, folks pay attention. That's what happened on Thursday, as the famed St. James Place establishment and one-time speakeasy took to social media to promote that "The Irish Pub has a huge announcement coming later today! Stay tuned!"
Whit
News Brief: Gloucester County unofficial 2022 elections
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, citizens of Glassboro went to voting booths to vote for the running candidates. John E. Wallace III, a Democrat, won for mayor of Glassboro Township by 97. 09% of voters, which was 3,438 votes. There were a total of 3,541 votes. Wallace was the only candidate running for mayor of Glassboro.
seaislenews.com
Mayor’s Report to Council: Nov. 9
At the last council meeting, I reported on our ongoing efforts to address the issues that Sea Isle, along with many other shore towns, have had over the past couple summers with disorderly conduct – specifically as it pertains to juveniles and young adults. I stated that we can’t...
NBC New York
Woman Caught on Cam Hanging Nooses Above Sign for Black Congressional Candidate in NJ
Cape May County authorities say they’re investigating a hate crime in which a woman was caught on camera hanging stuffed animals with nooses above a campaign sign for a Black Congressional candidate on Election Day. Police and prosecutors in Cape May County said a blonde-haired woman was seen on...
Steady stream of voters in newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District Tuesday
If the first few hours of voting in today's midterm elections are any indicator, it's going to be a busy day at Garden State polling centers.
New Jersey Globe
Republicans flip control of Cumberland County government
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have won control of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, a result that shifts political power from the South Jersey Democratic machine to State Sen. Michael Testa, Jr. (R-Vineland), the GOP county chairman. The re-election of Republican Douglas Albrecht and the defeat of...
New Jersey Globe
Republicans gain complete control of Salem County government
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans now have a 5-0 majority on the Salem County Board of Commissioner after flipping the seat of retiring Democrat Lee Ware. As of 12:41 a.m., Republicans Dan Timmerman (31%) and Cordy Taylor (29%) lead Democrats Charles Hassler (22%), a former freeholder, and Nelson Carney (18%).
thelakewoodscoop.com
POLLS CLOSED: 2022 Election Results For Ocean County, Including Lakewood, Jackson Manchester And Toms River
The polls have now closed in New Jersey, where Congressional candidates have topped the ballot, unlike most other states which have either a governor or senator on top of the ballot. New Jersey’s Congressional delegation is 10-2 in favor of the Democrats, and heading into tonight, Republicans were hoping to...
New Jersey Globe
Ocean Republicans win three countywide races
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have swept three countywide races in Ocean County on Tuesday with little trouble, in a contest that was hardly a surprise. Ocean is the state’s Republican stronghold and Democrats haven’t won there since 1989. As of 9:42 p.m., Sheriff Michael Mastronardy...
Woman Hung Dolls Above Black Candidate’s Sign in Rio Grande, NJ
Cape May County officials are looking for a woman suspected of a racially motivated crime in Middle Township on Election Day. Police say a white woman with blond hair was seen on video getting out of a late model, dark-colored sedan and hanging stuffed animals from a tree with nooses above a Black candidate's sign on Election Day.
N.J. election results 2022: Gloucester County
Voters in Gloucester County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Here Are the Unofficial 2022 Election Results in Delaware County
U.S. Senator – 224,863 total votes cast. U.S. Representative (Fifth Congressional District) Democrat Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis – 148,120. Republican Douglas V. Mastriano and Carrie Lewis DelRosso – 73,455.
downbeach.com
Downbeach gets new representation on Board of County Commissioners
DOWNBEACH – There’s a new commissioner in town. Following redistricting last summer, the Downbeach towns of Ventnor, Margate and Longport voted for the first time for representation on the Atlantic County Board of County Commissioners in the newly configured District 1. The three Downbeach towns were formerly in...
Washington Examiner
Philadelphia, under pressure from GOP, adopts vote-counting change that will delay results
PHILADELPHIA — City officials in Philadelphia bowed to Republican pressure early Tuesday, reinstating a laborious, time-consuming process to catch double votes that will almost assuredly delay the city's ballot count totals beyond election night. Philadelphia officials emphasized on Tuesday that the step was brought on by GOP litigation. The...
N.J. election results 2022: Cumberland County
Voters in Cumberland County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
