Somers Point, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Atlantic County

Voters in Atlantic County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Unofficial winning candidates will have a ✔ in front of their names.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Gloucester County Unofficial Election Results are in for Washington Township

The unofficial results are in. According to the Gloucester County Board of Elections Washington Township shows (dem/rep) Republicans Donald Brown (18.05 percent of the votes), Johnson ‘Jack’ Yerkes III (18.04 percent of votes) and Peter Del Borrello III (18.17 percent of votes) in the lead for the three open seats on Washington Township Council against currently sitting Democrats Sean Longfellow (15.2 percent of votes), Andrea Dougherty (15.18 percent of votes) and Andra Pasquarella-Williams (15.32 percent of votes).
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Whit

News Brief: Gloucester County unofficial 2022 elections

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, citizens of Glassboro went to voting booths to vote for the running candidates. John E. Wallace III, a Democrat, won for mayor of Glassboro Township by 97. 09% of voters, which was 3,438 votes. There were a total of 3,541 votes. Wallace was the only candidate running for mayor of Glassboro.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Mayor’s Report to Council: Nov. 9

At the last council meeting, I reported on our ongoing efforts to address the issues that Sea Isle, along with many other shore towns, have had over the past couple summers with disorderly conduct – specifically as it pertains to juveniles and young adults. I stated that we can’t...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Republicans flip control of Cumberland County government

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have won control of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, a result that shifts political power from the South Jersey Democratic machine to State Sen. Michael Testa, Jr. (R-Vineland), the GOP county chairman. The re-election of Republican Douglas Albrecht and the defeat of...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Republicans gain complete control of Salem County government

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans now have a 5-0 majority on the Salem County Board of Commissioner after flipping the seat of retiring Democrat Lee Ware. As of 12:41 a.m., Republicans Dan Timmerman (31%) and Cordy Taylor (29%) lead Democrats Charles Hassler (22%), a former freeholder, and Nelson Carney (18%).
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Ocean Republicans win three countywide races

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have swept three countywide races in Ocean County on Tuesday with little trouble, in a contest that was hardly a surprise. Ocean is the state’s Republican stronghold and Democrats haven’t won there since 1989. As of 9:42 p.m., Sheriff Michael Mastronardy...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Gloucester County

Voters in Gloucester County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
downbeach.com

Downbeach gets new representation on Board of County Commissioners

DOWNBEACH – There’s a new commissioner in town. Following redistricting last summer, the Downbeach towns of Ventnor, Margate and Longport voted for the first time for representation on the Atlantic County Board of County Commissioners in the newly configured District 1. The three Downbeach towns were formerly in...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Cumberland County

Voters in Cumberland County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ

