The T20 World Cup could be shared for the first time in its history with rain threatening to wreak havoc with this weekend's final between England and Pakistan in Melbourne. England are looking to win the tournament for the first time since 2010 having decimated India by 10 wickets in Thursday's semi-final in Adelaide, while Pakistan are looking to repeat their 2009 triumph after overcoming New Zealand by seven wickets in their last-four clash in Sydney a day earlier.

2 DAYS AGO