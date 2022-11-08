ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Women's Rugby World Cup: Charlie Hayter looks ahead to England vs New Zealand in final

England face New Zealand in the final of the World Cup on Saturday with Simon Middleton's side seeking a third title and first since 2014. The Black Ferns were the last team to beat England in 2019 but the Red Roses handed them heavy defeats in back-to-back Tests at the end of last season during their record winning streak that now stands at 30 matches.
Sarina Wiegman exclusive: England Women's manager calls for more diversity in football

England Women manager Sarina Wiegman says more must be done to increase diversity in football - and believes the Football Association are tackling the issue. The FA's second annual report on the Football Leadership Diversity Code showed English clubs are failing to meet some of its pledged targets while just three of the 23 members of Wiegman's Euro 2022 winning squad were from Black, Asian or mixed heritage backgrounds.
Rugby League World Cup

Rugby League World Cup: Australia into final with 16-14 win over New Zealand thanks to Cameron Murray's second-half try. Cameron Murray's converted try broke New Zealand's hearts and sent Australia back into the Rugby League World Cup final with a 16-14 win in Friday's semi-final. Converted tries from half-back pair...
Antonio Conte: World Cup break presents opportunity to assess transfers and performance

Antonio Conte says the World Cup break will allow Tottenham to conduct a mid-season evaluation which could influence the club's January transfer policy. At least 11 of Conte's players are due to set off for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Saturday's Premier League game against Leeds United, Spurs' last fixture until Boxing Day.
Rain could impact England's T20 World Cup final vs Pakistan with rules altered and trophy share possible

The T20 World Cup could be shared for the first time in its history with rain threatening to wreak havoc with this weekend's final between England and Pakistan in Melbourne. England are looking to win the tournament for the first time since 2010 having decimated India by 10 wickets in Thursday's semi-final in Adelaide, while Pakistan are looking to repeat their 2009 triumph after overcoming New Zealand by seven wickets in their last-four clash in Sydney a day earlier.

