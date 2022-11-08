Read full article on original website
SkySports
New Zealand 34-31 England: Hosts win Rugby World Cup with dramatic victory over Red Roses in Auckland
England played more than an hour with a player down after Lydia Thompson was sent off for a reckless tackle, although an Amy Cokayne hat-trick and further scores from Marlie Packer and Ellie Kildunne had kept the Red Roses ahead going into the closing minutes. The Black Ferns trailed for...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Are 2022 Pakistan the new 'cornered tigers' ahead of England final at MCG?
For Pakistan, it feels like 1992 all over again. Similar World Cups, thirty years apart. Back then, they scraped through the group stage of the 50-over World Cup after bouncing back from a series of early defeats. They did the same this year in the 20-over version. Back then, they...
SkySports
Rugby World Cup: Will Greenwood backs England's Red Roses to bounce back from final heartbreak
Will Greenwood says the Red Roses have provided a huge boost to women's rugby and has backed them to bounce back from their heartbreaking World Cup final defeat to New Zealand. England's Test-record 30-match winning run ended with a narrow 34-31 loss against the Black Ferns in front of a...
SkySports
Women's Rugby World Cup: Charlie Hayter looks ahead to England vs New Zealand in final
England face New Zealand in the final of the World Cup on Saturday with Simon Middleton's side seeking a third title and first since 2014. The Black Ferns were the last team to beat England in 2019 but the Red Roses handed them heavy defeats in back-to-back Tests at the end of last season during their record winning streak that now stands at 30 matches.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Luke Thompson returns to England's 19-man squad for Samoa semi-final
Canterbury Bulldogs forward Thompson replaces St Helens' Matty Lees in the squad named for the clash at the Emirates Stadium, with England reaching the semis via a 46-6 win over Papua New Guinea. They now face a Samoa team who they beat 60-6 in the opening game of the tournament,...
SkySports
Sarina Wiegman exclusive: England Women's manager calls for more diversity in football
England Women manager Sarina Wiegman says more must be done to increase diversity in football - and believes the Football Association are tackling the issue. The FA's second annual report on the Football Leadership Diversity Code showed English clubs are failing to meet some of its pledged targets while just three of the 23 members of Wiegman's Euro 2022 winning squad were from Black, Asian or mixed heritage backgrounds.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup
Rugby League World Cup: Australia into final with 16-14 win over New Zealand thanks to Cameron Murray's second-half try. Cameron Murray's converted try broke New Zealand's hearts and sent Australia back into the Rugby League World Cup final with a 16-14 win in Friday's semi-final. Converted tries from half-back pair...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Channel 4 and Sky strike deal to make men's final between England and Pakistan free-to-air
The T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan on Sunday will be shown on Channel 4, after Sky struck a deal with the broadcaster to make the match available on free-to-air television. England convincingly beat India by 10 wickets in the semi-final and are seeking to lift the trophy...
SkySports
Rugby World Cup: England 'gutted' after loss but refuse to blame Lydia Thompson's red card for defeat
The Red Roses saw their 30-match winning streak ended in an epic contest against the tournament hosts and defending champions, as they were beaten 34-31 in front of a sell-out crowd at Eden Park. England spent more than an hour with 14 players after Thompson was sent off for a...
SkySports
T20 World Cup final: Jos Buttler's England can become dual champions and complete great white-ball turnaround
Jos Buttler has experienced severe heartbreak and spine-tingling highs with England at World Cups – and is now aiming to lead them to a slice of history. Back in 2015, he broke his bat in rage after being dismissed as England crashed out of the 50-over World Cup at the group stage following a 15-run defeat to Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval.
SkySports
Antonio Conte: World Cup break presents opportunity to assess transfers and performance
Antonio Conte says the World Cup break will allow Tottenham to conduct a mid-season evaluation which could influence the club's January transfer policy. At least 11 of Conte's players are due to set off for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Saturday's Premier League game against Leeds United, Spurs' last fixture until Boxing Day.
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate's England squad in Qatar analysed for goals, experience and style
Gareth Southgate has revealed his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar - but how experienced, how clinical and how defensive are his selections?. Leicester midfielder James Maddison and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson made the final 26-man squad - despite last playing for England in 2019. Conor Gallagher also...
SkySports
Glenn Maxwell to miss Australia's one-day international series after breaking leg at party
Glenn Maxwell will miss Australia’s upcoming one-day international series against England after suffering a broken leg in a freak accident at a party. Maxwell suffered a broken tibula in his left leg in an incident at a friend's 50th birthday party on Saturday evening and underwent surgery on Sunday to reset the bone.
SkySports
England vs Pakistan: The best batting line-up against the best bowling attack in T20 World Cup final
"It is the best bowling attack in the tournament against the best batting line-up." Those the words of Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain as Pakistan and England prepare for Sunday's T20 World Cup final in Melbourne (8am UK time weather permitting). Pakistan's ultra-talented and varied bowling unit, with includes slick...
SkySports
West Ham 0-2 Leicester City: James Maddison scores but goes off injured in final Premier League game before World Cup
James Maddison scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season, but was taken off injured as Leicester beat West Ham 2-0, with the Hammers booed off at full-time. Maddison, who was named in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup, fired home inside eight minutes to mark his call-up in style.
SkySports
Antonio Conte: Harry Kane heading to World Cup in best physical and mental condition
Antonio Conte thinks Harry Kane is heading to the World Cup in the "best physical and mental condition" despite his domestic workload with Tottenham. Kane played the full 90 minutes and scored on his final Spurs appearance before the break for the Qatar tournament in a 4-3 win over Leeds.
SkySports
Rain could impact England's T20 World Cup final vs Pakistan with rules altered and trophy share possible
The T20 World Cup could be shared for the first time in its history with rain threatening to wreak havoc with this weekend's final between England and Pakistan in Melbourne. England are looking to win the tournament for the first time since 2010 having decimated India by 10 wickets in Thursday's semi-final in Adelaide, while Pakistan are looking to repeat their 2009 triumph after overcoming New Zealand by seven wickets in their last-four clash in Sydney a day earlier.
SkySports
James Maddison: Leicester midfielder goes off injured in first half against West Ham ahead of World Cup
James Maddison says he should be fit for the World Cup despite an injury scare in Leicester's 2-0 win at West Ham. Maddison, who opened the scoring against the Hammers in the eighth minute, was taken off in the 25th minute at the London Stadium with a knee injury, just two days after he was named in England's 26-man squad for Qatar.
SkySports
New Zealand vs England, Rugby World Cup final: Red Roses stronger than Black Ferns and hero-status awaits
England's starting XV excites me. I didn't predict Holly Aitchison coming in at 12 as she hasn't played many minutes in the tournament so far, but she's an amazing distributor and provides the team with that second fly-half role that Helena Rowland played previously. England make three changes for Rugby...
SkySports
Ladies European Tour: Chiara Noja stuns Charley Hull in play-off to win Aramco Team Series - Jeddah
Hull, the overnight leader, posted a four-under 68 on the final day at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club to finish locked with Noja - who carded a round-of-the-day 65 - on 13 under. The players returned to the par-five 18th for the play-off, where both players exchanged birdies before...
