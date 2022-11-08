Read full article on original website
Delaware Receives ARPA Funding to Promote Equitable Access to Unemployment Insurance Benefits
The U.S. Department of Labor has announced the award of $6,848,992 in grants to state employment insurance systems in Delaware, Montana and Wyoming to enhance awareness and improve delivery of unemployment insurance benefits to people who face obstacles to access. These grants will support states’ projects that seek to ensure age, race, ethnicity, language proficiency, disability status, geographic location or other systemic barriers do not prevent those in need from accessing unemployment insurance benefits. The awards include $2,283,000 each to Delaware and Wyoming, and $2,282,992 to Montana. The funding is from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Remains of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers excavated at South Carolina battlefield site
Researchers announced Friday that some of America’s first veterans have been found after archeologists unearthed the skeletal remains and accompanying artifacts of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers. The South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust announced the excavation and discovery of the remains of 14 soldiers who were killed in the gruesome...
Alabama councilman arrested after allegedly punching mayor over ‘vulgar and disgusting comments’
An Alabama councilman was arrested after he allegedly punched the mayor of the town he represents on Monday night. Tommy Bryant, a councilman for Tarrant city, was arrested after allegedly punching Mayor Wayman Newton over a verbal dispute, according to AL.com. The Tarrant Police Department released video showing Bryant striking...
Mississippi police arrest suspect in church arson that Democrat called ‘tactic to suppress’ votes
Police in Mississippi arrested a 23-year-old old suspect thought to be associated with seven fires across Jackson, with two of them being at churches, in what one Democrat Congressional candidate called an attempt to suppress votes. Among the two churches set on fire, one of them was destroyed in the...
Texas authorities find four illegal immigrants hidden under blankets in vehicle in alleged smuggling operation
Texas authorities near the southern border found a vehicle with four illegal immigrants from Venezuela over the weekend, authorities said Thursday. A special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety was assisting local authorities on Nov. 5 in Bracketville when they came upon a Jeep Cherokee from Colorado, the agency said.
Georgia man arrested in dog-fighting ring bust, more than 100 dogs rescued
A Georgia man was arrested this week in connection with a dog-fighting operation, according to authorities. More than 100 dogs were rescued in the bust in Paulding County. Vincent Lemark Burrell, 55, faces charges of animal cruelty and dog fighting. “Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrest a local...
