We have a major weather update to report on for our friends in Florida. Tropical Storm Nicole — which has been barreling through the Caribbean — has been upgraded to a hurricane just hours before it is expected to hit the Sunshine State. Nicole started out as a Subtropical Storm, but was upgraded to a Tropical Storm a few days ago. Now we have learned that it has hit the Bahamas with sustained winds of at least 75 miles an hour, and Nicole has officially been upgraded to a hurricane.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO