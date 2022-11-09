Read full article on original website
Disney Parks Attraction Reopens, Featuring Characters with a Disability
At least one Disney Parks attraction has received the ultimate upgrade and reimagining, this time featuring two different characters with disabilities. One attraction at Disneyland Resort really gets special treatment during the Christmas season, as the entire attraction enjoys a beautiful holiday overlay. Known as “it’s a small world holiday,” it can only be experienced during the Christmas season, and it’s only available to Guests at Disneyland Resort in California.
The Best Magic Kingdom Parade Viewing Spots
The Magic Kingdom is home to some of the most memorable experiences that Guests can enjoy at the Walt Disney World Resort, including beloved attractions like the Haunted Mansion, Peter Pan’s Flight, “it’s a small world,” and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in addition to amazing live entertainment.
Popular Behind the Scenes Tour Returning For DVC Members
While everything seems to be back to a pre-pandemic normal at Walt Disney World Resort, there are still a handful of things that are different. Guests are required to make theme park reservations in addition to getting their pass, not all restaurants — like 1900 Park Fare at Disney’s Grand Floridian — are open (still), and some of the extra experiences are not being offered.
Most Underrated Disney’s Animal Kingdom Restaurant? You Decide!
When you find that great quick-service lunch spot or the best place for afternoon cocktails, you just wanna share your knowledge with other Guests at Walt Disney World. Today we are heading out past Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge to the wildest Disney Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Is this the most underrated Animal Kingdom restaurant? You decide.
With Hurricane Nicole Set to Strike, Disney World Releases Theme Park Reopening Hours
Just a couple of hours ago, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Storm Nicole to a full-fledged Category 1 hurricane, and it is set to hit the state of Florida in a matter of hours. In preparation for Hurricane Nicole, Walt Disney World Resort announced early closures and dining cancellations for November 9. However, it does not appear that Hurricane Nicole will be as damaging as Hurricane Ian — which slammed into the state earlier this month — and Disney is preparing to open tomorrow.
Walt Disney World’s Most Underrated Resort
Walt Disney World Resort has so many awesome hotel options. From iconic opening-day Resorts like Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Polynesian Village Resort on the monorail line, to spots with fun pools like Caribbean Beach Resort, Yacht Club, and Beach Club. These higher visibility resorts tend to be the ones you think of when you discuss planning a Disney vacation. But have you ever booked a room at the most underrated Walt Disney World Resort? This quiet but beautiful Disney Hotel is located on the water near Disney Springs.
Reopening Date Revealed for Iconic EPCOT Attraction
Great news, Disney fans! Disney has quietly revealed the reopening date of one of EPCOT’s most iconic attractions, The American Adventure. Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT has been undergoing a massive transformation as Walt Disney Imagineering works to overhaul the former Future World and World Showcase into a four-neighborhood layout, including World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature, and World Showcase.
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Tickets Are Going Fast
Christmas bells are ringing, and the smell of gingerbread has filled the air at Disney Parks. The parks are dressed in their Christmas finest as we head into the Holiday Season. Magic Kingdom, arguably one of Disney’s most festive park, has kicked off its yearly Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, but you’ll want to hurry if you plan to attend.
The Best Sweet Snacks in Walt Disney World
Many Guests would argue that the best part of any Walt Disney World Resort vacation is indulging in delicious dining options found in hundreds of restaurant locations throughout the Disney Parks, Disney Springs, and Disney Resort hotels. With so many incredible culinary options to choose from, many Guests enjoy the opportunity to indulge in some over-the-top treats that they would never try at home, especially those that are sweet and packed with flavor.
Walt Disney World Introduces a NEW Kind of Mickey Beignet
Ask a Disney fan about their favorite type of Disney food. Chances are you’ll hear responses such as Dole Whip, Mickey Pretzel, Churros, and Turkey Leg. But if you ask this Disney foodie… my response will always be Mickey Beignets!. This is why we’re extra excited to share...
Magic Kingdom Coaster Causes MORE Extended Closures
One of these days, we’re going to be able to announce Magic Kingdom’s highly-anticipated rollercoaster of almost 6 years now is open to the public. But today is NOT that day. In fact, TRON Lightcycle / Run instead continues to cause extended closures. Construction for TRON Lightcylce Run,...
Disney to Close Early Tonight in Preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole
With Tropical Storm Nicole approaching Central Florida, Walt Disney World has announced precautions in the interest of Guest and Cast Member safety. The storm, which is expected to strengthen to a hurricane over the next few hours, is expected to make landfall this evening in Brevard County before moving west toward Central Florida.
Joffery’s Has Exclusive New Offer for Annual Passholders
We have the scoop on a brand new offer for Annual Passholders! Joffrey’s Tea and Coffee Company has a deal that’s worth waking up for. For a limited time, when you purchase 3 more specialty Disney coffees Annual Passholders can get a free coffee scoop. To get your...
Disney Salutes Veterans Every Day
Disney is celebrating Veterans Day today by honoring those who have served in our military, but the honor doesn’t stop today. The brave men and women who wear the uniform and answer our country’s call to defend our freedom deserve our respect and gratitude every day of the year. Not just on November 11, and that is exactly what Disney does.
Universal Announces Major Closures with Rumors of Incoming Rollercoaster
We previously shared the big news that Walt Disney World Resort’s top competitor, Universal Orlando Resort, will soon close multiple major attractions at its Central Florida location. Now, Universal Studios Hollywood is joining in on the closure news. Recently, Universal Orlando Resort announced it would be closing multiple attractions,...
Tropical Storm Nicole Upgraded to Hurricane HOURS Before Florida Landfall
We have a major weather update to report on for our friends in Florida. Tropical Storm Nicole — which has been barreling through the Caribbean — has been upgraded to a hurricane just hours before it is expected to hit the Sunshine State. Nicole started out as a Subtropical Storm, but was upgraded to a Tropical Storm a few days ago. Now we have learned that it has hit the Bahamas with sustained winds of at least 75 miles an hour, and Nicole has officially been upgraded to a hurricane.
Dont Miss These Black Friday Deals on shopDisney
Have you started your Christmas shopping yet? It still seems crazy early but Black Friday will be here before we know it! If you’re still searching for the perfect gift for the Disney lover in your life, shopDisney has got you covered with their Black Friday Deals! All season long you’ll be surprised with “flash deals” on their site. They will change regularly so if you find a deal you love, don’t wait!
Disney Has Left Boys Behind But Universal Is Ready to Welcome Them With Open Arms
Universal Orlando has been at war with Disney since it opened in 1990. During that time, each entertainment giant has struggled to gain an advantage over the other. When one showed weakness, the other jumped in to fill the void. When one got a “shiny new toy” the other scrambled to get one too. Now Universal seems primed to take a share of the market that Disney has long since forgotten: boys.
Disney’s Earnings Missed the Mark Falling Well Below Wall Street Expectations
The Disney 4th Quarter Earnings call did not go as well as Disney executives likely had hoped. This is primarily due to the fact that Disney has not performed as well as Wall Street predicted they would, and investors were primed and ready with questions demanding explanations that Disney CEO Bob Chapek and CFO Christine McCarthy left mostly unanswered. It seems consumer confidence in the company has also been shaken as shares in Disney fell drastically at the conclusion of the call in after-hours trading.
Disney’s Wyoming Ranch Can’t seem to Find a Buyer
Earlier this year, a ranch owned by Walt Disney came up on the market for sale and was listed for $71 million. Pocket change, right? It seems no one else agrees, either. It’s been months, and the ranch hasn’t been sold. To put it in context, Real Estate News says that the average home in the United States is on the market for just 22 days before it sells. With the market the way it is currently, usually, a seller has their pick of multiple offers to choose from. Not so with the Disney Wyoming Ranch.
