Vigil honors Shepard High School’s Ryan Plowman

Ryan Plowman will forever be remembered by his classmates and educators as an All-American kid who always put others above himself. The 17-year-old Shepard High School student from Crestwood passed away suddenly after a short battle with mononucleosis on November 5. “Ryan was the epitome of pure heart and soul,”...
Obituaries November 10, 2022

Guadalupe Avila, age 90, passed away October 7. Beloved husband of the late Alicia (nee Vasquez) Avila; loving father of Dolores Yracheta; dear grandfather of Timothy Yracheta III and Nicholas (Alexis) Yracheta; dearest great-grandfather of Calix, Jaxon, Nixon and Zayn; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Also survived by relatives and friends.
Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders

It’s one of Chicago’s most infamous unsolved murders. Two sisters on their way home from a movie theater in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood went missing. They were later found dead. For decades, the case has been cold. Will newly uncovered leads and information finally help crack it more than 60 years later?   Beginning […]
Darren Bailey Begins Looking For Subletter for Chicago Apartment

STREETERVILLE — In the wake of a failed bid for Governor of Illinois, Darren Bailey is reportedly looking for a subletter for his apartment in Chicago’s famous Hancock Building. In a post currently up on Craigslist and his campaign website, Bailey is reportedly looking for someone to take over the lease while he “travels and clears his head away from the city.”
Our Lady Of Angels Closing Within Months

Our Lady of Angels in Joliet has decided to close. Sister Jeanne Bessette is the President of Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate and Chair of the Board, Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. As first reported on WJOL, OLA’s days were numbered. Read her statement below. Following...
Clear-Ridge Reporter and NewsHound November 9, 2022

Clear-Ridge Reporter and NewsHound November 9, 2022. By Kathy Headley Your correspondent in Chicago Lawn and Marquette Manor 6610 S. Francisco • (773) 776-7778 As we observe Veterans Day, a heartfelt thanks to all of our veterans who fought to keep us safe. As I’m sure most of you know, this day was first set aside to commemorate the armistice signed between…
WGN-TV to air WGN Films’ “Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders” hosted by Larry Potash

CHICAGO – November 9, 2022 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present WGN Films’ “Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders,” a half-hour true crime special on the unsolved killings that changed Chicago forever, hosted by WGN Morning News anchor Larry Potash. Two sisters on their way home from a neighborhood movie theater go missing and are later found dead. WGN-TV has uncovered new leads and information in one of the city’s oldest and most infamous cold cases. Can it finally be solved after more than 60 years? The special premieres Friday, November 18 at 7pm CT on WGN-TV; the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV; and online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. An encore presentation will be seen Sunday, November 20 at 4:30pm CT on all WGN-TV platforms. The special will also be serialized on WGN News at Nine from November 14 to 16. Check out a sneak peek here.
Burke wins seventh term in Illinois House

State Rep. Kelly Burke (D-36th), of Evergreen Park, easily won election to her seventh term in the General Assembly Tuesday. Burke, who is also mayor of Evergreen Park, easily beat back Republican challenger David Sheppard, the police chief of Robbins. It was her first contested race since 2012. Complete but...
Nearly Half A Dozen Nuns Already Moved Out Of OLA Ahead Of Official Announcement

It’s official, Our Lady of Angels is closing for good. As first reported on WJOL on October 18th, the 60 year old Retirement Home will be closing permenantely on February 28th, 2023. In a statement by Sister Jeanne Bessette, President of Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate and Chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, “Following long and deliberate consideration, we regret to announce that Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home will close by February 28, 2023. This difficult decision is made for financial reasons alone. Put simply, despite our best efforts, OLA has been and will continue to lose a substantial amount of money, and we can no longer continue to operate as a stand-alone long term care facility.”
Consequences from Mt. Carmel

Long, long past time that Oak Park recognized and honored the history of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, a Black congregation and a Black community centered in what is now downtown Oak Park. A century ago on Westgate Avenue, Mt. Carmel stood as the hub of Oak Park’s small Black neighborhood....
What's Open and Closed on Veterans Day?

Veterans Day, which honors American veterans of all wars, this year falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, which that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks and offices closed. However, many Illinois businesses...
Casten’s DuPage advantage helps sink Pekau in Congress race

The mayor will stay mayor. Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau has been saying all along that if he won the 6th District Congressional seat, he would not do double duty and work both jobs. It appears the Republican will only have one job after he lost Tuesday’s election to incumbent...
