Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing RepairNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Vigil honors Shepard High School’s Ryan Plowman
Ryan Plowman will forever be remembered by his classmates and educators as an All-American kid who always put others above himself. The 17-year-old Shepard High School student from Crestwood passed away suddenly after a short battle with mononucleosis on November 5. “Ryan was the epitome of pure heart and soul,”...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Obituaries November 10, 2022
Guadalupe Avila, age 90, passed away October 7. Beloved husband of the late Alicia (nee Vasquez) Avila; loving father of Dolores Yracheta; dear grandfather of Timothy Yracheta III and Nicholas (Alexis) Yracheta; dearest great-grandfather of Calix, Jaxon, Nixon and Zayn; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Also survived by relatives and friends.
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th season
An immersive experience, Illumination: Tree Lights, is headed to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle this November 19 through January 7. (CHICAGO) November 2013 marked the first year The Morton Arboretum kicked off its unique holiday light show.
Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders
It’s one of Chicago’s most infamous unsolved murders. Two sisters on their way home from a movie theater in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood went missing. They were later found dead. For decades, the case has been cold. Will newly uncovered leads and information finally help crack it more than 60 years later? Beginning […]
thechicagogenius.com
Darren Bailey Begins Looking For Subletter for Chicago Apartment
STREETERVILLE — In the wake of a failed bid for Governor of Illinois, Darren Bailey is reportedly looking for a subletter for his apartment in Chicago’s famous Hancock Building. In a post currently up on Craigslist and his campaign website, Bailey is reportedly looking for someone to take over the lease while he “travels and clears his head away from the city.”
wjol.com
Our Lady Of Angels Closing Within Months
Our Lady of Angels in Joliet has decided to close. Sister Jeanne Bessette is the President of Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate and Chair of the Board, Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. As first reported on WJOL, OLA’s days were numbered. Read her statement below. Following...
fox32chicago.com
Men jump on school bus, hurl anti-Semitic slurs at Orthodox Jewish students in Chicago
CHICAGO - Four men jumped onto a bus filled with students from a local Orthodox Jewish school and hurled anti-Semitic slurs at them Wednesday. According to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a school bus was dropping off Jewish elementary students from a local Orthodox Jewish school in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Clear-Ridge Reporter and NewsHound November 9, 2022
Clear-Ridge Reporter and NewsHound November 9, 2022. By Kathy Headley Your correspondent in Chicago Lawn and Marquette Manor 6610 S. Francisco • (773) 776-7778 As we observe Veterans Day, a heartfelt thanks to all of our veterans who fought to keep us safe. As I’m sure most of you know, this day was first set aside to commemorate the armistice signed between…
‘We could never be more grateful’: Family shines light on organ donation after boy gets second chance at life
CHICAGO —They were told the odds were slim. Perhaps even against them as their son Levi Olson’s name was added to the heart transplant list. “They said it was a three percent chance we’d get a heart,” Levi’s dad Zach Olson said. Born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, Levi underwent two open heart surgeries within […]
WGNtv.com
WGN-TV to air WGN Films’ “Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders” hosted by Larry Potash
CHICAGO – November 9, 2022 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present WGN Films’ “Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders,” a half-hour true crime special on the unsolved killings that changed Chicago forever, hosted by WGN Morning News anchor Larry Potash. Two sisters on their way home from a neighborhood movie theater go missing and are later found dead. WGN-TV has uncovered new leads and information in one of the city’s oldest and most infamous cold cases. Can it finally be solved after more than 60 years? The special premieres Friday, November 18 at 7pm CT on WGN-TV; the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV; and online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. An encore presentation will be seen Sunday, November 20 at 4:30pm CT on all WGN-TV platforms. The special will also be serialized on WGN News at Nine from November 14 to 16. Check out a sneak peek here.
As Lake Mead water levels drop, how many bodies are connected to Chicago mob?
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right? Well, what the Chicago Outfit may have intended to stay in a Vegas lake has now begun floating to the surface
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Burke wins seventh term in Illinois House
State Rep. Kelly Burke (D-36th), of Evergreen Park, easily won election to her seventh term in the General Assembly Tuesday. Burke, who is also mayor of Evergreen Park, easily beat back Republican challenger David Sheppard, the police chief of Robbins. It was her first contested race since 2012. Complete but...
Chicago mob's 'Hall of Shame' displayed at Las Vegas Mob Museum
The largest chunk of the actual Chicago wall from the St. Valentine's Day Massacre is a centerpiece of the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, where the I-Team was escorted on a behind the scenes tour.
959theriver.com
Nearly Half A Dozen Nuns Already Moved Out Of OLA Ahead Of Official Announcement
It’s official, Our Lady of Angels is closing for good. As first reported on WJOL on October 18th, the 60 year old Retirement Home will be closing permenantely on February 28th, 2023. In a statement by Sister Jeanne Bessette, President of Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate and Chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, “Following long and deliberate consideration, we regret to announce that Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home will close by February 28, 2023. This difficult decision is made for financial reasons alone. Put simply, despite our best efforts, OLA has been and will continue to lose a substantial amount of money, and we can no longer continue to operate as a stand-alone long term care facility.”
Chicago Legend Lou Malnati Brings Popular Deep Dish Pizza to its Pizzerias
Following a successful online launch of the Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza on Tastes of Chicago.com this fall and just in time for the holidays, Lou Malnati’s will now offer this popular pizza in its local restaurant grab & go freezers, alongside its existing selection of ready to bake pizzas throughout the holiday season.
oakpark.com
Consequences from Mt. Carmel
Long, long past time that Oak Park recognized and honored the history of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, a Black congregation and a Black community centered in what is now downtown Oak Park. A century ago on Westgate Avenue, Mt. Carmel stood as the hub of Oak Park’s small Black neighborhood....
Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Cancelled for 2022 Season
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was cancelled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
What's Open and Closed on Veterans Day?
Veterans Day, which honors American veterans of all wars, this year falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, which that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks and offices closed. However, many Illinois businesses...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Casten’s DuPage advantage helps sink Pekau in Congress race
The mayor will stay mayor. Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau has been saying all along that if he won the 6th District Congressional seat, he would not do double duty and work both jobs. It appears the Republican will only have one job after he lost Tuesday’s election to incumbent...
Here Are The Chicago-Area Referendum Results From the 2022 Midterm Election
Illinois voters had plenty to vote for this week, but they were also tasked with deciding ballot questions that could have huge impacts on their own neighborhoods and communities. There was only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but that remains too close to call.
