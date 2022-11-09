Read full article on original website
Delish
Cranberry Whipped Feta Dip
Ever wonder how you can get all of the flavors of a holiday cheese board with a fraction of the effort? Wonder no more. This cranberry-topped whipped feta dip is here to save your holiday appetizer planning. Fresh feta cheese is combined with herbs, garlic, and cream cheese, whipped until super-smooth, then topped with tart homemade cranberry sauce, toasted pistachios, and honey. The result is a salty, creamy, sweet, tart, and absolutely irresistible dip.
The simplest method for the most fantastic cranberry sauce
Orange zest, segments and juice add floral freshness and make the best cranberry sauce in this version of the traditional Thanksgiving condiment that we infuse with cinnamon.
The homemade pie crust recipe you have to try!
If you want to step up your game this Thanksgiving, try making your own pie crust!
princesspinkygirl.com
Garlic Green Beans
This Garlic Green Beans recipe is a flavorful way to prepare the classic green bean and turn it into a tasty sauteed veggie that you and even your kids will look forward to eating. Cooks in under 10 minutes, this easy 5-ingredient healthy side dish is gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, and...
thespruceeats.com
Baked Brie in Puff Pastry
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Baked brie in puff pastry (also called brie en croûte) is an elegant cheese appetizer, and you don't have to be a pro to prepare and bake it. You can throw this appetizer together in as little as 10 minutes—it's easy enough to make for a quick family snack and fancy enough for a holiday party or special event.
butterwithasideofbread.com
PINEAPPLE SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
Pineapple Sweet Potato Casserole is everything you love about sweet potato casserole, with pineapple! Switch up your holiday feast with this fun twist on a classic!. Making sweet potatoes with pineapple and marshmallows may not be the traditional way to enjoy this dish, but it is a wonderful variation! The crushed pineapple helps elevate this dish, adding the bright flavor of fruit.
12tomatoes.com
Butternut Squash Casserole
Sweet, savory — this rustic bake does it all. I know for some people, butternut squash is not a part of their regular routine, but to those people I say — why on earth not?! I love butternut squash (and all winter squashes for that matter) so regularly find ways to tuck it into recipes wherever I can. It’s great in soups and chilis but my favorite way to use it is in recipes where it is really at the forefront, like this simple and rustic casserole. This bake is a master of sweet and savory balance, combining that sweet and tender squash with apples and maple syrup but also savory Italian sausage, leeks, and fresh sage (and a crispy breadcrumb topping and a touch of Gruyere too).
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Easy fall dinner recipe for apple sausage stuffed butternut squash
Apple sausage stuffed butternut squash recipe from Lisa Bryan of Downshiftology.
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
Food & Wine
Granola and Marshmallow Piecrust
This gluten-free, hassle-free pie crust combines maple granola, butter, and melted marshmallows to make a Rice Krispies Treat-inspired crust. Using gluten-free granola instead of a puffed rice cereal yields a crunchier crust — the granola doesn't get soggy once coated in gooey melted marshmallow. The crust recipe also includes a small amount of white miso paste, which keeps the crust from being too sweet and adds a savory complexity. Use a lightly greased measuring cup to press the sticky mixture into the pie plate.
ABC News
Air fryer recipes for Thanksgiving sides, dessert and extras
With less than two weeks until Thanksgiving, it's time to get menu planning. Dan Souza, editor in chief of Cooks Illustrated and host of America's Test Kitchen, joined "Good Morning America" Friday to share some simple and classic Thanksgiving dishes that benefit from the swirling convection-style heat of an air fryer.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKE MUFFINS
Caramel Apple Cheesecake Muffins made with spiced cake mix, filled with apples & cream cheese then topped with caramel! Decadent, bakery-style muffins made easy!. Caramel apple muffins are a treat you’ll no doubt indulge upon. One muffin is simply not enough but that’s okay because this apple muffin recipe makes about 18 of them so there’s plenty to share and enjoy.
Keto bread made with cauliflower! Paleo, low-carb and no grain recipe
Keto and craving bread? This no-grain recipe made with cauliflower will satisfy you. It takes about an hour to bake and has to cool before it's sliced
buffalohealthyliving.com
Pumpkin Soup
Ingredients: (Serves 6, Prep time: 15 minutes, Cook time: 30 minutes) 2.5 pounds leeks, white and light green parts only, washed well and thinly sliced (about 6 cups) 1 ½ teaspoons chopped fresh thyme, plus more for garnish. 1 ½ teaspoons chopped fresh sage. ¼ cup heavy cream,...
gordonramsayclub.com
Carrot Cake (Basic Recipe)
This carrot cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! It is a basic, classic recipe for preparing the famous carrot cake that you will love it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil. ¾ cup (175 ml) packed...
Agriculture Online
PARMESAN-ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH
Nonstick cooking spray 1 1⁄2 to 13⁄4 lbs. butternut, kabocha, or other winter squash, peeled, seeded, and cut into 3⁄4 -inch pieces. Preheat oven to 425°F. and coat a 15×10-inch baking pan with nonstick spray. Place squash in prepared pan and drizzle with oil and...
fox56news.com
Maple ginger pork tenderloin, roasted carrot and walnut salad, the magic mix
In a shallow container, mix together the maple syrup, soy sauce, olive oil, garlic, ginger, orange zest and orange juice. Add the pork tenderloins, turn to cover, and marinate for at least an hour and up to overnight, refrigerated. Preheat oven to 375. Heat a drizzle of oil in a...
snapshotsincursive.com
Zesty Butter-Baked Crackers
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Bright Ideas: Zesty Butter-Baked Crackers! When you are looking for a crunchy snack and really have no interest in leaving the house, fancy crackers satisfy. More than likely, you have all the ingredients on hand. I think you’ll be surprised. In a few minutes, the kitchen will draw curiosity-seekers who put down their electronic devices to see what smells so good. Then go one step further, serve them with a slather of cream cheese, cocktail sauce, and baby shrimp. It can transform these buttery snacks into a culinary appetizer your family will remember. Better make more and hide them in the freezer.
