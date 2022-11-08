Les Edgar fell in love with Aston Martin in an unusual way. “What got me into cars was working for the [U.K.] Ministry of Defence on specialist head-up displays for fighters and submarines, and [from that] came a job of fitting a small cathode ray tube to a car that would become the Lagonda,” recalls Edgar, a British tech entrepreneur. “And later I just started collecting them, usually modifying them to make them a bit louder, a bit more hairy.”

2 DAYS AGO