ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Round 2 Picks

The first week of the playoffs was really good. Six of our local teams got wins and advanced to round number two. Of course as the weeks move forward staying alive and moving on become more and more difficult. This week is a tough one. Our local teams all match up with some top notch football teams. Who will be left standing after tonight?
SPARTANBURG, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Round 2 3A Preview

In round one of the playoffs, the 2A/3A region took a hit as many of our local area teams were eliminated such as Landrum, Chesnee, and Broome. All that remains are the Chapman Panthers and the Woodruff Wolverines, so let’s take a look at their matchups. Woodruff @ Daniel.
WOODRUFF, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy