Over the past few weeks, I have been inundated with mail about the SAFE-T Act. I am sure you too are receiving these mailers. The legislation was passed by the Illinois General Assembly in January of 2021. The Governor signed it in into law that February, and it became known as Public Act 101-0652. The title stands for Safety, Accountability, Fairness, Equity — Today. The new law will change the way judges and prosecutors look at detention of those arrested for a wide variety of criminal offenses. It will become law on January 1, 2023.

LANSING, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO