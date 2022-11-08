ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold

LANSING, Ill. (November 12, 2022) – Sunday’s temps are forecast to be similar to Saturday’s, but sunnier skies may offset the chill. Predicted high: 39 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours...
Saturday: In the 30s

LANSING, Ill. (November 11, 2022) – Saturday’s temps will dip into the 20s in the pre-dawn hours, and clouds will linger even after sunrise. Lansing won’t get warmer than 38 degrees, with a “RealFeel” temp of 30. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day...
Video: Women veterans honored at Sunday’s Veterans Day service

LANSING, Ill. (November 10, 2022) – Each year in Lansing, the Lansing Veterans Memorial Ceremonial Honor Guard (LVMCHG) observes Veterans Day with a service on the Sunday before November 11. This year’s service, held again at the Lansing Veterans Memorial, specifically honored women veterans. Lansing Mayor Patty Eidam...
From the desk of Bob Malkas: The SAFE-T Act – what’s in it for Lansing?

Over the past few weeks, I have been inundated with mail about the SAFE-T Act. I am sure you too are receiving these mailers. The legislation was passed by the Illinois General Assembly in January of 2021. The Governor signed it in into law that February, and it became known as Public Act 101-0652. The title stands for Safety, Accountability, Fairness, Equity — Today. The new law will change the way judges and prosecutors look at detention of those arrested for a wide variety of criminal offenses. It will become law on January 1, 2023.
TF South Drama presents The Little Mermaid November 18 – 20

LANSING, Ill. (November 10, 2022) – The TF South Drama Club will perform The Little Mermaid on November 18 – 20. With an expanded cast and more songs, The Little Mermaid otherwise follows the plot of original movie. The mermaid Ariel, who feels trapped by her protective father King Triton, sells her voice to the evil sea witch Ursula in order for a chance to meet Prince Eric, a human. Along the way, her friends Flounder, Sebastian, and Scuttle try to save her from her poor decision and help the Prince fall for her.
LANSING, IL

