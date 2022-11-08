Read full article on original website
Wait for Me, Daddy: The True Story Behind the Iconic World War II Photo
The Wait for Me, Daddy photograph became one of the most famous images to come out of Canada during the Second World War. A seemingly heart-felt image of a young boy running to his soldier father as he prepares for his deployment overseas, the story behind the photo is much more complicated.
Salter: American empire is the death of liberty
Liberty or empire? The foreign policy we choose reflects the kind of nation we want to be. Either we model our values for the rest of the world, or we try to impose them by force. There is no middle ground. Any point on the seesaw between self-governance and imperialism will inevitably tilt towards the latter. If Americans want to keep their freedom, they should heed the advice of George Washington: “steer clear of permanent alliances with any portion of the world” and pursue “harmony [and] liberal intercourse with all nations.” It’s not our job to boss other countries around...
SALUTE TO VETERANS: Cornelius Vietnam vet saw the world
Lawrence 'Tige' Harris thought he would 'go do fun stuff' after school. He ended up in a war zone.Lawrence "Tige" Harris started traveling for work as a naval officer, and he didn't stop until he got to Cornelius. Harris, who was born in Portland and whose father was in the U.S. Army, attended high school in San Francisco and then graduated from Dartmouth College with a history degree. Before enlisting in the Navy, he tried to join the Marine Corps but failed the eye exam. After passing naval officer school, Harris, now 81, traded a post in San Diego for...
Dumbest Laws in America (Opinion)
The United States is full of laws that seem downright silly. But believe it or not, some of these laws are still on the books. The word stupid is spelled out with Scrabble tiles.Image by salmerf from Pixabay.
Remembering the Mighty Men of the 381st Bomb Group
In the fall of 2020, I was researching a story about Texas Raiders, the B-17 owned by the Commemorative Air Force Gulf Coast Wing. The aircraft, which is still airworthy, is painted in the colors of the U.S. Army Air Force (USAAF) 381st Bomb Group. All I knew about the 381st is that it had been based at Ridgewell Airfield in England during World War II.
Gods of War: History’s Greatest Warriors Who Never Lost a Battle
Throughout history, the world’s best leaders have, largely, started out as some of the greatest warriors. From the ancient societies of Greece, Rome and Egypt to contemporary military giants like the United States and the United Kingdom, these 10 commanders all come from different time periods, backgrounds and specialties. Despite that, they share one thing in common: they never lost a battle.
Black Bart: The Most Successful Pirate of the Golden Age
Andrew is an avid reader who enjoys researching and discussing history with others. During the duration of his short career, the name Bartholomew Roberts was the terror of the seas. From the coasts of Africa to the Caribbean, from Brazil to Newfoundland everyone knew and feared this notorious pirate whom many historians regard as the last great captain to emerge during the Golden Age of Piracy.
