Wes Moore elected Maryland’s next governor, a flip for Democrats
Maryland voters have elected a new governor. Democratic candidate Wes Moore defeated Republican Dan Cox, flipping the state for Democrats. Moore’s victory was expected in deep blue Maryland, where popular GOP Gov. Larry Hogan was term-limited from running again. Moore is a Rhodes scholar, retired Army captain and combat...
Midterms 2022: Cannabis Legalization Wins in Two of Five States
"When cannabis came up for a vote in the 2022 midterm elections, it wasn’t a clean sweep like two years prior.Adult-use legalization made it to the ballot in five states but succeeded in only two: Maryland and Missouri. Initiatives failed by relatively slim margins in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota, all historically Republican states. But in a tougher election year, experts were not especially surprised and maintained hope of future reforms on the state and federal levels.“It's disappointing, but it's not terribly unexpected,” said Morgan Fox, the political director at the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws...
Here's what changes now that Maryland voters said yes to legalized weed
WASHINGTON — Maryland voters have spoken, just over 65% of them voted to legalize weed in 2023. More than 850,000 people voted in favor of adding the constitutional amendment called Question 4 on the ballot. It read, "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an...
Democratic Rep. David Trone defeats Republican state Del. Neil Parrott in Maryland's 6th Congressional District election
The positive result for House Democrats comes as the overall House majority still remains too close to call.
Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election
(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
Republicans win supermajority in State Senate, fall one seat short in State House: Midterms 2022
The new breakdown could mean a stronger push on issues like the budget or tax cuts.
Is John Fetterman's wife, Gisele, the 'de facto candidate' for Pennsylvania Senate?
Gisele Barreto Fetterman has been described as the "de facto" candidate as her husband, John Fetterman works to defeat his GOP challenger in the Pennsylvania Senate race.
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Why Oregon residents may elect the first non-Democratic governor in 40 years
The Oregon governor’s race usually garners little attention from outside the state. The election of a liberal Democrat is normally so predictable. The Republican nominee, Christine Drazan, appears to be in a dead heat with the Democrat , Tina Kotek. Polls indicate both drawing about 39% of the electorate, with Betsy Johnson, a former Democratic state senator running as an independent, capturing about 14%. The last time a Republican won the Oregon governor’s race was 1982, when incumbent Vic Atiyeh was elected to a second term with 62% of the vote. Since then, the demographics of the state have changed. Virtually all statewide races are now won by Democrats, and the party has had a lock on both chambers of the state legislature since 2012.
Why this ex-Democratic Representative and Republican candidate in New Hampshire are working to defeat Hassan
We are former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Lt. Gen. Don Bolduc and we kindred spirits in many ways. We are working together to defeat Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire.
Nebraska State Senator plans another attempt to legalize medical marijuana in the Unicameral
Nebraska State Senator Anna Wishart announces her plan to introduce another medical marijuana bill in the Unicameral in the next session. In a post on twitter, Senator Wishart says there is growing evidence showing the benefits for reducing seizures and relieving pain. The lawmaker also says it can lower the need for opioid use.
Fetterman loses support in Pennsylvania Senate race after debate performance, poll finds
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman's lead over Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz is shrinking after his turbulent debate performance last week, according to a new poll. The poll was conducted Oct. 27-30 by USA Today and Suffolk University, and it shows Fetterman maintains a slight edge over Oz, 47%-45%,...
Live Results: John Fetterman defeated Mehmet Oz: Pennsylvania's US Senate election
Explore more race results below. Democrat John Fetterman beat Republican Mehmet Oz in a face-off for a US Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Fetterman is the state's lieutenant governor and Oz is a celebrity doctor and first-time candidate. Pennsylvania is a battleground state that Biden won by 1.2 percentage points in...
Democrat Becca Balint projected to be Vermont's first woman and openly LGBTQ person in Congress
History was made in Vermont on Tuesday. CBS News projects that Becca Balint defeated Republican Liam Madden for the House seat, making her the state's first woman and openly LGBTQ member of Congress. Balint, a self-described "mom, teacher and progressive leader who has had to fight her whole life as...
Becca Balint makes history as first woman elected to Congress from Vermont
The president of the Vermont Senate and former teacher has become the first woman and first openly gay person to be elected to Congress from Vermont.
With Republicans Poised To Take Congress, D.C. Could Face ‘Special Danger’
Just over two years ago local officials, activists, and many residents cheered as the U.S. House of Representatives passed a historic bill to admit D.C. to the union as the 51st state. But by next year, they may well be fending off attempts to repeal the city’s ability to govern itself.
Maine governor beats back challenge from her GOP predecessor
Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) was projected to have fended off a comeback bid from her predecessor, former Gov. Paul LePage (R), to win a second term in Tuesday’s election. CBS and NBC News called the race for Mills. LePage, a conservative firebrand, moved to Florida after serving two...
Maryland results: Van Hollen wins second term, one US House race may surprise
WASHINGTON – Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, won a bid for a second term on Tuesday, easily defeating Republican challenger Chris Chaffee. Most Maryland Democrats won the House races they were expected to win. The exception could be Rep. David Trone, who on Wednesday was trailing Republican challenger Neil Parrott in the 6th District, which stretches from Montgomery County into western Maryland.
Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah
Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
Maryland got its first Black governor
Maryland’s first black governor, Democrat Wes Moore, won with a big lead. The celebrity author, who takes over from GOP’s Larry Hogan who reached his two-term limit, defeated Trump-backed state delegate Dan Cox. On his to-do list are lofty ambitions like ending child poverty and closing the racial wealth gap.
