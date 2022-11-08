Dolly Parton said Steve Perry will appear as a guest on her upcoming rock album. Earlier this year, the country legend said if she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she would begin work on an album of rock music. "I’m not expecting that I’ll get in," she said back in February, "but if I do, I'll immediately, next year, have to put out a great rock 'n' roll album – which I've wanted to do for years, like a Linda Ronstadt or Heart kind of thing. So this may have been just a God-wink for me to go ahead and do that."

5 DAYS AGO