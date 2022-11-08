Read full article on original website
The Other Time Ringo Starr Got Replaced on a Song Because He Struggled to Play the Drums
Ringo Starr was replaced during one solo recording session because he struggled to play the drums, and the famous producer at the studio called out his skills.
Top 10 Moments From the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction
From surprise appearances to all-star singalongs to moving acceptance speeches, this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was packed with once-in-a-lifetime moments. Inductees included Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Eminem. But many other legends —...
Dolly Parton Says Steve Perry Will Sing on Her Upcoming Rock LP
Dolly Parton said Steve Perry will appear as a guest on her upcoming rock album. Earlier this year, the country legend said if she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she would begin work on an album of rock music. "I’m not expecting that I’ll get in," she said back in February, "but if I do, I'll immediately, next year, have to put out a great rock 'n' roll album – which I've wanted to do for years, like a Linda Ronstadt or Heart kind of thing. So this may have been just a God-wink for me to go ahead and do that."
20 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Take Homer Simpson to Rock Camp
Springfield got an injection of rock stardom on Nov. 10, 2002, when Mick Jagger and Keith Richards led an all-star cast on The Simpsons. Dubbed “How I Spent My Strummer Vacation,” the episode saw Homer Simpson enrolled at a rock 'n' roll fantasy camp, run by the Rolling Stones.
Paul McCartney Went Ignored When He Visited a Weeping Brian Wilson
Paul McCartney visited Brian Wilson when he was on a trip to LA. He heard Wilson crying in the house, but he never saw the American musician.
Why November 11th Matters In Rock History
Find out why Black Sabbath fans were excited on this day in 2011 and why it was a sad day in 1972 and 2015.
Sammy Hagar Calls Unreleased Van Halen Song a ‘Treasure’
Sammy Hagar said a shelved Van Halen track, "Between Us Two," may appear on a future archival release. The song was originally written in the mid-'90s for use in the 1996 film Twister, but it was ultimately shelved. (Two other songs were used in the movie: "Humans Being," credited to the entire band, and "Respect the Wind," credited to only Eddie and Alex Van Halen.)
When Metallica Found an Unlikely Partner for ‘The Memory Remains’
When Metallica met Marianne: It has a ring to it. But it was still a case of strange bedfellows when the thrash kings combined with British chanteuse Marianne Faithfull for "The Memory Remains," the lead single off Metallica's 1997 album Reload. They were worlds apart, literally, and the quartet had...
50 Years Ago: Carly Simon Begins a Debate With ‘You’re So Vain’
At some point in 1971, Carly Simon attended a party in Los Angeles that would change the trajectory of her career. That evening, a man she knew walked in with a palpable air of pompousness. Simon instantly found the subject for her new song, which she had been working on. "I said to myself, 'This is exactly the person that 'You’re so vain, I bet you think this song is about you' is about!" she recalled in 2006.
Richie Sambora on Bon Jovi Reunion: ‘We’re Talking a Bit’
Richie Sambora admitted there have been conversations about his potential return to Bon Jovi. The guitarist kept things short while walking the red carpet of The Music Industry Trust Awards in London. When asked by U.K. outlet Metro about a hypothetical reunion with his former band at the 2023 Glastonbury festival, Sambora replied: “It's a possibility. We're talking a bit.” The guitarist reportedly had a "cheeky smile on his face" while giving the remark.
When Alice Cooper Turned Kid-Friendly on ‘The Muppet Show’
If there's one place you wouldn't expect to find Alice Cooper in 1978, it was The Muppet Show. Granted, everyone's favorite shock rocker had already established a Hollywood presence on Hollywood Squares and The Snoop Sisters. He was hobnobbing with the old guard of the Friars Club, most of whom recognized his onstage horror show as an update of the vaudeville they all grew up in (and some of whom coveted his golf skills). But putting Cooper — who traded in murder, mayhem and other nightmarish shenanigans — in the family-friendly environs of Jim Henson's greatest creations just seemed ... unlikely, would be the polite word.
