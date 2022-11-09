Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Talk on AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery, AEW to Receive Rights Fees Increase?
A new report from Fightful Select touches on excitement within Warner Bros. Discovery over the new AEW docuseries that is currently filming. There was a lot of speculation on AEW’s future with WBD after the recent merger, but word now from a source at WBD is that AEW will likely be offered a renewal a significant increase on their rights fee deals when the time comes.
WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Top Indie Star
WWE is reportedly interested in signing indie star KC Navarro. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Navarro is scheduled for a private WWE tryout in December. The company is interested in signing the top indie talent from New Jersey. Navarro is the current Warrior Wrestling World Champion and...
Tony Khan Promises Newsworthy AEW Dynamite, Reveals Recent AEW UK Viewership Stats
AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan is promising an exciting and newsworthy edition of AEW Dynamite tonight. Tonight’s Dynamite will air live from the Agganis Arena in Boston with the latest build for Full Gear. You can click here for the current line-up. Khan took to Twitter today and promised an “exciting newsworthy” show.
MLW Fusion Results 11/10/22
First Match: Myron Reed (c) w/Mr. Thomas vs. Lince Dorado vs. Arez vs. La Estrella In A Fatal Four Way Match For The MLW World Middleweight Championship. Arez with clubbing blows to Estrella’s back. Reed is throwing haymakers at Dorado. Reed dumps Dorado out of the ring. Reed kicks Estrella in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Estrella dives over Arez. Reed with a toe kick. Arez slaps Estrall in the chest. Reed with a knife edge chop. Double Irish Whip. Estrella with a SpringBoard Double Back Elbow. Estrella with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Dorado sweeps out the legs of Estrella. Estrella drops down on the canvas. Dorado stomps on Estrella’s back. Dorado whips Estrella across the ring. Dorado leapfrogs over Estrella. Estrella lunges over Dorado. Estrella with a Headscissors Takeover. Estrella with a Running Meteora. Dorado answers with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Dorado with a Running Lariat. Dorado goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Arez lands back on his feet. Dorado reverses out of the irish whip from Arez. Arez with a Knee Lift.
Taryn Terrell Announces Her Retirement from Pro Wrestling, NWA Responds
Taryn Terrell has announced her retirement from pro wrestling. It was reported on Wednesday afternoon how Terrell had given her notice to the NWA in October. The report noted that Terrell reportedly expressed concerns with the lack of direction in the company, and she wasn’t happy with how officials reacted when she said her head hurt following a recent match. Terrell reportedly hoped to finish out her remaining dates with the NWA, but word is that she is unable to.
Saraya Limited to How Often She Can Wrestle for AEW, What She Said to Sasha Banks After Getting Cleared, More
Saraya was just medically cleared to return to the ring on Halloween, and doctors have said she can start with one match per month but that will change. As noted, it was announced on last night’s AEW Dynamite that Saraya has been cleared for in-ring action, and she will return to the ring against Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear later this month. Saraya took to Twitter following last night’s Dynamite and revealed a letter from her doctor, proving she’s medically cleared to compete. She also applauded AEW for the Full Gear card, responded to criticism and asked fans for names for her moves. You can click here for the article.
Eric Bischoff Explains Why Triple H Shouldn’t Bring Back CM Punk To WWE
Eric Bischoff shared his opinion on CM Punk while speaking with Wrestling Inc. CM Punk’s future in wrestling remains unclear following his reported backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. He was stripped of the World Title and suspended, although it’s been reported that he’s in talks with AEW about a contract buyout.
WWE SmackDown Results 11/11/2022
– Tonight’s Veteran’s Day & post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with highlights from Crown Jewel in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We’re now live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. The packed crowd cheers as Cole hypes tonight’s show.
Charlotte Flair to Miss Appearance for WWE Partner
Charlotte Flair is set to miss her first public appearance in months. Flair was scheduled to appear at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports, but she took to Twitter this evening to announce that she will be missing the appearance. She also reminded fans that her husband, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there.
Backstage Notes on Triple H Bringing Back WWE King of the Ring
There’s been a lot of talk as of late about WWE making significant changes to Premium Live Events in 2023, and it was reported that the King of the Ring tournament is likely to return. A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is...
Brian Cage Defeats Dante Martin, Advances To The Semifinals Of The World Title Eliminator Tournament
Brian Cage has advanced to the semifinals of the ongoing AEW world title eliminator tournament. The Machine defeated Dante Martin in the opening round of this evening’s Rampage from Boston, his first major television victory in almost a year. Cage will now face the winner of Lance Archer and Ricky Starks, a match that was originally scheduled for tonight’s show but got delayed due to the Absolute One not being cleared (storyline) after an attack by Archer.
Chris Jericho Says That Logan Paul Succeeding Is Good For The Wrestling Business, Calls WWE Smart For Using Him
AEW superstar and current ROH world champion Chris Jericho recently spoke with Howie Mandel about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on WWE using Logan Paul, how well Paul has done for himself after only three matches, and why he thinks WWE is smart for using someone with such a large non-wrestling following. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Bret Hart Shares How Long WWE Survivor Series 1997 Match With Shawn Michaels Was Scheduled To Go
In the notorious Montreal Screwjob, which occurred 25 years ago, Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the sharpshooter with Vince McMahon at ringside and Earl Hebner rang the bell. Because Bret refused to put Shawn over at Survivor Series, there was concern that he would take the WWE Championship with him to WCW, which led to the “screwjob.”
Backstage Update on Robert Roode’s WWE Status and Future, Roode Congratulates His Son
Robert Roode is expected to return to the ring for WWE soon, and may be switching brands. As noted, Roode took to Instagram at the end of September and indicated that he was dealing with injuries as he posted a photo of Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama, adding that he was heading back home after what he hoped was a successful trip to the facility. Roode also thanked Southlake and Andrew Sports Medicine, which often takes care of injured WWE Superstars. He attached another photo to the post that indicated he underwent surgery, but he did not elaborate on why he was visiting the doctors, or why he has been out of the ring.
Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her SmackDown Debut, Talks Friendship With Cora Jade
NXT star Roxanne Perez recently joined El Brunch de WWE for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on her main roster debut back in October, and how she and Cora Jade knew that they would one day make it to WWE together. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Billy Corgan Tells Fans Not To Sleep On The NWA, Compares Current Product To Mid-90s ECW
NWA President Billy Corgan recently joined NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included Corgan hyping up the promotion’s upcoming Hard Times pay-per-view, and discussing the NWA’s overall status in the industry, where he compares them to mid-90s ECW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Spoilers: AEW Delays Match, Updates on the World Title Eliminator Tournament for Full Gear
AEW has announced Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks in a match for the World Title Eliminator Tournament for Friday’s Rampage episode, but the match was not taped last night in Boston with the rest of the Rampage matches. However, AEW did tape two tournament matches last night as Bandido...
WWE Tribute to The Troops Spoilers to Air Next Month
The 20th Annual WWE Tribute to The Troops was taped tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana after the Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown on FOX went off the air. Below are full spoilers for the 2022 Tribute to The Troops:. * Braun Strowman defeated LA Knight. *...
Can’t Knock The Hustle: Who Will Experience The Games Of War At Survivor Series War Games?
When this column goes live, we will be 17 days away from Survivor Series: WarGames. With Crown Jewel over and done with, the build for Survivor Series officially began on this week’s episode of Raw. Here’s what we knew about the show before Raw even started:. We’re getting...
Teddy Hart Docuseries to Premiere on Peacock Soon, Trailer Revealed
A new docuseries on the controversial Teddy Hart will premiere on Tuesday, November 22 via Peacock. As seen below, the trailer for the “Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats.” docuseries was released today. It remains to be seen how many episodes will air. It was first reported back in February how WWE and Blumhouse Media were involved in the project, but they are not referenced in the trailer.
