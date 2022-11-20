I treated my dog to a $75 tasting menu at a new SF restaurant for canines. She loved it, and it was so fun watching her eat from the table.
- Kristen Hawley took her 7-year-old dog, Heidi, to Dogue, a new San Francisco retail store for dogs.
- On Sundays, Dogue opens its Bone Appétit Cafe, which has a $75 tasting menu and surprise treats.
- Hawley spent $100 at the cafe and enjoyed it, but says it's a splurge for special occasions only.
Source: SanFrancisco MagazineIn 2016, the city had between 5,000 and 35,000 more dogs than kids under 18. Dogue caters to this crowd by selling merchandise as well as dried treats.
Source: KQEDIt's also become a place for dog owners to celebrate birthdays or other special occasions. Dogue offers dogs and their owners a seated meal at its Bone Appétit Cafe, on Sundays only. Guests — four-legged and human — are encouraged to get comfortable on the furniture. There are four small tables for dining, each with plenty of space to prevent any unwanted dog jealousy. When I arrived, around 11 a.m., all tables were occupied. We saw a small Frenchie, a large mastiff, a happy goldendoodle, and two excited corgis. After a 40-minute wait, our table, set with three chairs near the door, became available. The Bone Appétit Cafe is walk-in only. I loved the detailed rugs. Even the lighting was elegant! Chandeliers hang from the ceiling to create a vibe that's more "full-service restaurant" than "dog food." We were presented with the menu in a leather portfolio, just like a typical restaurant. On this Sunday, the rotating menu contained three options, each available à la carte or as part of the full tasting menu. My daughter read Heidi the options, but we were already set on trying the $75 tasting. After we were seated, staff waited for a few minutes before checking our decision. There were also some complimentary human treats included in the experience. We were offered our choice of sparkling water, orange juice, or mimosas served in carafes and tiny crystal goblets. The first course arrived quickly: Chicken and Chaga Mushroom Soup made with whole pasture-bird chicken and simmered with apple-cider vinegar for eight hours. This dish is individually priced at $27. Dogue owner, chef Massarweh, poured the broth for Heidi tableside — just as a server at a restaurant might do for a human patron. It's served lukewarm so eager dogs don't burn their mouths. At first, Heidi seemed confused about eating the food off of the table. She started by hesitantly licking the broth, looking at me for permission every few licks, but clearly excited. Her trepidation lasted only seconds as she realized it was all for her. She finished the broth and quickly ate three pieces of cooked chicken breast in one bite each. It took her about 90 seconds to finish the dish. By now, Heidi understood that this experience was truly for her. She stood quietly on her chair anticipating what might come next. Other dogs in the space behaved similarly. The tasting menu also comes with some off-menu surprises, much like a human tasting menu. Heidi enjoyed this bite of organic pumpkin served by Massarweh. The second course arrived shortly after the pumpkin: Chicken Skin Waffle and Charcoal Flan. If purchased alone, it costs $29. Heidi stood up on two legs to snag the small waffle, made from chicken skin and ground cassava. She ate it in one bite, before I could photograph it and before Massarweh could put it down on the table. Heidi paused after licking the gelatinous flan, briefly confused. She ate the garnish first, but pushed through to finish the entire dish. Making good on the promise to be the kind of place dog owners love, Massarweh served my daughter and I a take on Caprese salad with burrata and basil. Massarweh worked closely with California's Department of Food and Agriculture to get his business state-inspected and licensed. He said that human restaurants need only two certificates to open, but Dogue needed seven. Heidi was decidedly less well-behaved as Massarweh displayed the final course. She jumped onto the table to get closer, and probably would have jumped onto this plate if she could've. This behavior is totally allowed! Massarweh holds a plate of grass-fed steak tartare made from filet mignon, quail egg, and broccoli sprouts. Purchased à la carte, it costs $32. The steak tartare looked nearly identical to a restaurant dish for humans. Massarweh said he's tried nearly everything on the menu and the tartare is good, but lacks all seasoning human diners expect. This dish contained the only ingredient that Heidi didn't appreciate — sprouts. She seemed frustrated as they got stuck in her teeth. Sprouts removed, she regained interest in the beef, but seemed to be getting full. Massarweh serves the same portions to every dog who visits the cafe, but Dogue's custom meal plans include serving sizes adjusted to a specific dog's caloric needs. Then came an off-menu dessert made from raw antelope heart. It's one of the few dishes Masserweh hasn't tried. (He tastes for balance before adding the heart.) Massarweh said besides special days, like birthdays, many people bring elderly animals to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime, extra-special meal. (Heidi is 7.) Our total, after tip, came to $100. "If ingredients of this quality were being served to humans, they would be like four times the price," Massarweh said. My dog, and others in the space, were remarkably calm throughout the entire meal. Most owners kept their dogs leashed, but every animal seemed too engaged with the experience to stray. Massarweh said the whole point of Dogue is to rethink the way we feed animals. "I think the idea of presenting and plating this food is my vehicle for shining a light on this," he said. Dogue also offers a variety of beautiful treats crafted to look like pastries ($15 each), but made from ingredients like chicken and antelope. The case was full when we arrived and nearly empty when we left. No detail was forgotten! The dog theme continues even inside Dogue's bathroom, which is decorated with dog decals and funny signage. We enjoyed our visit to Dogue. Heidi left with a full stomach, but had normal energy on our walk home. We didn't notice any changes to her digestion or bathroom habits, either. I'd save this splurge for a special event, but I'd go back to Dogue, maybe next time with a group! 