I treated my dog to a $75 tasting menu at a new SF restaurant for canines. She loved it, and it was so fun watching her eat from the table.

Kristen Hawley took her dog Heidi to try the $75 tasting menu at the new dog restaurant Dogue. Icarian Photography/Kristen Hawley

Kristen Hawley took her 7-year-old dog, Heidi, to Dogue, a new San Francisco retail store for dogs.

On Sundays, Dogue opens its Bone Appétit Cafe, which has a $75 tasting menu and surprise treats.

Hawley spent $100 at the cafe and enjoyed it, but says it's a splurge for special occasions only.

Dogue’s Valencia Street storefront on a foggy San Francisco Sunday afternoon. Kristen Hawley

Valencia street. Kristen Hawley

Dogue’s business information on a sign next to a bowl of spa water for dogs to enjoy. Kristen Hawley

A selection of treats made for dogs. AFImage

Chef and owner Rahmi Massarweh behind the counter at Dogue. AFImage

The refrigerator display at Dogue. Kristen Hawley

Refrigerated supplements at Dogue. Kristen Hawley

Dogue also sells a curated selection of stylish dog accessories. Kristen Hawley

Dogue (rhymes with "vogue") is a new storefront, cafe, and pastry shop for dogs and their owners in San Francisco's Mission District.Dogue opened in September 2022 on a stretch of Valencia Street, a heavily trafficked area located in one of the sunniest parts of the city.Dogue has offered fresh foods to canines online since 2015. After learning about the new brick-and-mortar spot, I decided to take my 20-pound, mini Aussie, Heidi, and my 5-year-old daughter to check it out.Dogue has gotten a lot of attention as a restaurant for dogs, but most days it's a store selling fresh dog food, custom canine meal plans, and decadent dog treats.It was started by Rahmi Massarweh, a trained chef who told me he "went down a rabbit hole" learning about animal nutrition in an effort to extend his own dog's life.Dogue sells refrigerated raw dog food. Large 12-ounce-packages include wild venison for $14.50; pastured chicken for $24; and grass-fed beef for $34.Dogue sells additional dog supplements for gut, coat, and skin, with prices ranging from $9.95 to $14.95. Its website contains information on how to transition a dog to a raw-food diet.The dog-centric vibe at Dogue matches the city. It even sells stylish dog accessories like bowls, leashes, and collars — perfect for San Franciscans, who claim there are more dogs than children living here.

Source: SanFrancisco Magazine

A shelf of Dogue merchandise and dried dog treats. Kristen Hawley

In 2016, the city had between 5,000 and 35,000 more dogs than kids under 18. Dogue caters to this crowd by selling merchandise as well as dried treats.

Source: KQED

The counter at Dogue; check in here for seating or to pay for purchases. Kristen Hawley

A corner banquette ready for canine and human guests. Kristen Hawley

Small dining tables offer plenty of space for a meal for a canine or two. Kristen Hawley

A table awaits diners at Dogue with machine washable rugs under each dining area. Kristen Hawley

Dogue's interior. Kristen Hawley

Dogue’s menu for Sunday, October 16. Kristen Hawley

My daughter reads my dog the menu, which stayed on the table for reference. Kristen Hawley

My daughter enjoys water from a small crystal goblet at Dogue. Kristen Hawley

Chicken soup for dogs at Dogue in San Francisco. Kristen Hawley

Heidi asks for permission to eat food from the table. Kristen Hawley

Heidi eyes (and tastes) the first course. Kristen Hawley

Heidi licks the bowl, fully comfortable in her new role as restaurant diner. Kristen Hawley

Most dogs spent their time at Dogue staring toward the kitchen. Kristen Hawley

Massarweh delivers an off-menu treat between courses. Kristen Hawley

The Chicken Skin Waffle menu entry. Kristen Hawley

My dog was perplexed by the charcoal flan, but devoured the chicken skin waffle. Kristen Hawley

Heidi eats her second course. Kristen Hawley

A small dish for humans to share was served in a glass bowl. Kristen Hawley

Heidi enjoying her lunch. Kristen Hawley

Heidi sits quietly, staring toward the kitchen, waiting for the next course. Kristen Hawley

A dish at Dogue. Kristen Hawley

Heidi examines some raw filet with quail egg. Kristen Hawley

Heidi navigates the broccoli sprouts on top of her steak. Kristen Hawley

Heidi can’t take her eyes off the steak, even with a full stomach. Kristen Hawley

Masserweh’s wife and business partner, Alejandra, delivers a wild antelope heart dessert. Kristen Hawley

Heidi patiently waiting for the next course. Kristen Hawley

A close-up of the fall menu. Kristen Hawley

A dog’s-eye-view of Dogue during lunch service. Kristen Hawley

Cafe seating at Dogue. Kristen Hawley

A pastry case beside the counter displays goodies for sale. Kristen Hawley

The bathroom at Dogue in San Francisco. Kristen Hawley

An energetic Heidi walks home. Kristen Hawley

A portrait of me and Heidi. Icarian Photography