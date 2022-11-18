All 'The Crown' actors who have played Queen Elizabeth and other royal family members
By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
4 days ago
"The Crown" season five premieres on Netflix Wednesday.
The series follows Queen Elizabeth II and her family throughout her 70-year rule.
Many of the characters have been recast through the seasons. Here's how they compare.
"The Crown" follows the life of Queen Elizabeth, who died in September 2022. Claire Foy was the first actor to play the Queen in the first two seasons. The torch was then passed on to Olivia Colman. Imelda Staunton is the latest to take on the role of Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth married Prince Philip in 1947. Matt Smith was first to play Prince Philip after the pair first got engaged. Tobias Menzies took over the role in the third and fourth seasons. Jonathan Pryce is the newest Prince Philip actor. The Queen's mother, also called Elizabeth, is a key character in the series. Victoria Hamilton played the Queen Mother in the first two seasons. Marion Bailey took over the role in season three. Finally, the role has been given to Marcia Warren. Queen Elizabeth has a younger sister called Margaret. Vanessa Kirby played the role of Princess Margaret in the first two seasons. Helena Bonham Carter played the princess in seasons three and four, in which she suffers a mental breakdown. Lesley Manville is the latest to take on the role of Princess Margaret. King Charles is the current monarch of the United Kingdom, as the firstborn child of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth. He was played by Billy Jenkins in the first two seasons. Julian Baring took over the role of Prince Charles in later episodes of season two. Josh O'Connor is the most recognizable Charles actor. Prince Charles is portrayed by Dominic West in the upcoming season. Princess Diana, the first wife of Charles, features heavily in recent seasons. Emma Corrin played the young princess when the pair met and got married in season four. Elizabeth Debicki will be playing the princess in season five. Queen Elizabeth's second daughter is called Anne. She was first portrayed by Grace and Amelia Gilmour during Anne's younger years. In later episodes of season two, Lyla Barrett-Rye took over as the young princess. Fans will recognize Erin Doherty as the main Princess Anne actor in seasons three and four. In the latest season, Princess Anne will be played by Claudia Harrison. Prince Andrew is the third child of Queen Elizabeth. Young Prince Andrew was played by Marlo Woolley in season three. Tom Byrne played the prince as he prepared to marry Sarah Ferguson. James Murray is the latest actor to play Prince Andrew. Prince Edward is the youngest sibling in the royal family. Edward made an appearance in one episode of season three, played by Sidney Jackson. Angus Imrie was next to portray the prince in season four. Sam Woolf will play Prince Edward in season five. Read the original article on Insider
