All 'The Crown' actors who have played Queen Elizabeth and other royal family members

The royal family in season 5 of "The Crown." Keith Bernstein / Netflix

"The Crown" season five premieres on Netflix Wednesday.

The series follows Queen Elizabeth II and her family throughout her 70-year rule.

Many of the characters have been recast through the seasons. Here's how they compare.

Queen Elizabeth II at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Claire Foy in season two. Stuart Hendry / Netflix

Olivia Colman played the Queen for the last time in season four. Netflix

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in season five of "The Crown." Netflix

Prince Philip died in April 2021. Donald McKague/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images, Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Matt Smith in "The Crown" season one. Robert Viglasky / Netflix

Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip. Netflix

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip in the 1990s. Netflix

The Queen Mother at the 1983 Mey Highland Games. John Shelley Collection/Avalon / Contributor / Getty Images

Victoria Hamilton as the Queen Mother in season two. Alex Bailey / Netflix

Marion Bailey played the character during seasons three and four. Des Willie / Netflix

She is likely to be the last actress to play the role. Netflix

Princess Margaret at the Badminton Horse Trials, Badminton, Gloucestershire, England between the in April 1975. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret. Robert Viglasky / Netflix

The Oscar-nominated actor is best known for her role in the "Harry Potter" series. Des Willie / Netflix

Margaret is older and much wiser in this season of "The Crown." Netflix

King Charles pictured at Lancaster House in July 2021. Jonathan Brady/Getty Images

Charles is still a prince in the series. Robert Viglasky / Netflix

He took over after a time jump in season two, episode five. Alex Bailey / Netflix

Josh O'Connor played Prince Charles in seasons three and four. Netflix

In this season, Charles wants to finally take his place on the throne. Netflix

Prince Charles and Princess Diana on their honeymoon in 1981. Tim Graham / Contributor / Getty Images

Diana eventually died in 1997. Netflix

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales in Netflix's "The Crown." Netflix

Princess Anne in Russia in 1973. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Grace and Amelia Gilmour are uncredited in the role in season two. Robert Viglasky / Netflix

Lyla Barrett-Rye as Princess Anne. Alex Bailey / Netflix

In these seasons, Anne pursues her love of horse riding and becomes an Olympic athlete. Netflix

Princess Anne is having marital problems in the new season. Netflix

Prince Andrew throws a tennis ball during Wimbledon in 2016. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Marlo Woolley appeared in one episode as Prince Andrew. Netflix

Tom Byrne as Prince Andrew in "The Crown" season four. Netflix

James Murray plays Prince Andrew in season five of Netflix's "The Crown." Netflix, Tim Graham/Getty Images

Britain's Prince Edward speaks with people gathered outside Windsor Castle, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, September 16, 2022 Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Sidney Jackson only appeared in one episode. Netflix

Angus Imrie as Prince Edward. Netflix

Sam Woolf as Prince Edward. Netflix

