All 'The Crown' actors who have played Queen Elizabeth and other royal family members

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
 4 days ago

The royal family in season 5 of "The Crown."

Keith Bernstein / Netflix

  • "The Crown" season five premieres on Netflix Wednesday.
  • The series follows Queen Elizabeth II and her family throughout her 70-year rule.
  • Many of the characters have been recast through the seasons. Here's how they compare.
"The Crown" follows the life of Queen Elizabeth, who died in September 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWIR6_0j4D5kjm00
Queen Elizabeth II at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Claire Foy was the first actor to play the Queen in the first two seasons.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubonE_0j4D5kjm00
Claire Foy in season two.

Stuart Hendry / Netflix

The torch was then passed on to Olivia Colman.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3thh67_0j4D5kjm00
Olivia Colman played the Queen for the last time in season four.

Netflix

Imelda Staunton is the latest to take on the role of Queen Elizabeth.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSPvX_0j4D5kjm00
Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in season five of "The Crown."

Netflix

Queen Elizabeth married Prince Philip in 1947.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EeTtH_0j4D5kjm00
Prince Philip died in April 2021.

Donald McKague/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images, Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Matt Smith was first to play Prince Philip after the pair first got engaged.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oeCdQ_0j4D5kjm00
Matt Smith in "The Crown" season one.

Robert Viglasky / Netflix

Tobias Menzies took over the role in the third and fourth seasons.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4JKG_0j4D5kjm00
Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.

Netflix

Jonathan Pryce is the newest Prince Philip actor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29qnPG_0j4D5kjm00
Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip in the 1990s.

Netflix

The Queen's mother, also called Elizabeth, is a key character in the series.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCaR1_0j4D5kjm00
The Queen Mother at the 1983 Mey Highland Games.

John Shelley Collection/Avalon / Contributor / Getty Images

Victoria Hamilton played the Queen Mother in the first two seasons.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fa8Ir_0j4D5kjm00
Victoria Hamilton as the Queen Mother in season two.

Alex Bailey / Netflix

Marion Bailey took over the role in season three.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnlzh_0j4D5kjm00
Marion Bailey played the character during seasons three and four.

Des Willie / Netflix

Finally, the role has been given to Marcia Warren.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BvLO9_0j4D5kjm00
She is likely to be the last actress to play the role.

Netflix

Queen Elizabeth has a younger sister called Margaret.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tU74y_0j4D5kjm00
Princess Margaret at the Badminton Horse Trials, Badminton, Gloucestershire, England between the in April 1975.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Vanessa Kirby played the role of Princess Margaret in the first two seasons.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TyYdb_0j4D5kjm00
Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret.

Robert Viglasky / Netflix

Helena Bonham Carter played the princess in seasons three and four, in which she suffers a mental breakdown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXbDX_0j4D5kjm00
The Oscar-nominated actor is best known for her role in the "Harry Potter" series.

Des Willie / Netflix

Lesley Manville is the latest to take on the role of Princess Margaret.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVzDH_0j4D5kjm00
Margaret is older and much wiser in this season of "The Crown."

Netflix

King Charles is the current monarch of the United Kingdom, as the firstborn child of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IqvV2_0j4D5kjm00
King Charles pictured at Lancaster House in July 2021.

Jonathan Brady/Getty Images

He was played by Billy Jenkins in the first two seasons.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTcLP_0j4D5kjm00
Charles is still a prince in the series.

Robert Viglasky / Netflix

Julian Baring took over the role of Prince Charles in later episodes of season two.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YfWSj_0j4D5kjm00
He took over after a time jump in season two, episode five.

Alex Bailey / Netflix

Josh O'Connor is the most recognizable Charles actor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7bZc_0j4D5kjm00
Josh O'Connor played Prince Charles in seasons three and four.

Netflix

Prince Charles is portrayed by Dominic West in the upcoming season.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cHYDP_0j4D5kjm00
In this season, Charles wants to finally take his place on the throne.

Netflix

Princess Diana, the first wife of Charles, features heavily in recent seasons.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pe0GO_0j4D5kjm00
Prince Charles and Princess Diana on their honeymoon in 1981.

Tim Graham / Contributor / Getty Images

Emma Corrin played the young princess when the pair met and got married in season four.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06orFX_0j4D5kjm00
Diana eventually died in 1997.

Netflix

Elizabeth Debicki will be playing the princess in season five.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AqLM3_0j4D5kjm00
Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales in Netflix's "The Crown."

Netflix

Queen Elizabeth's second daughter is called Anne.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FnkOy_0j4D5kjm00
Princess Anne in Russia in 1973.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

She was first portrayed by Grace and Amelia Gilmour during Anne's younger years.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DLARg_0j4D5kjm00
Grace and Amelia Gilmour are uncredited in the role in season two.

Robert Viglasky / Netflix

In later episodes of season two, Lyla Barrett-Rye took over as the young princess.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U5QVB_0j4D5kjm00
Lyla Barrett-Rye as Princess Anne.

Alex Bailey / Netflix

Fans will recognize Erin Doherty as the main Princess Anne actor in seasons three and four.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gfutu_0j4D5kjm00
In these seasons, Anne pursues her love of horse riding and becomes an Olympic athlete.

Netflix

In the latest season, Princess Anne will be played by Claudia Harrison.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nY0w1_0j4D5kjm00
Princess Anne is having marital problems in the new season.

Netflix

Prince Andrew is the third child of Queen Elizabeth.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ie0bc_0j4D5kjm00
Prince Andrew throws a tennis ball during Wimbledon in 2016.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Young Prince Andrew was played by Marlo Woolley in season three.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PZQ2N_0j4D5kjm00
Marlo Woolley appeared in one episode as Prince Andrew.

Netflix

Tom Byrne played the prince as he prepared to marry Sarah Ferguson.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HiVS1_0j4D5kjm00
Tom Byrne as Prince Andrew in "The Crown" season four.

Netflix

James Murray is the latest actor to play Prince Andrew.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IO1jx_0j4D5kjm00
James Murray plays Prince Andrew in season five of Netflix's "The Crown."

Netflix, Tim Graham/Getty Images

Prince Edward is the youngest sibling in the royal family.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUEYe_0j4D5kjm00
Britain's Prince Edward speaks with people gathered outside Windsor Castle, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, September 16, 2022

Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Edward made an appearance in one episode of season three, played by Sidney Jackson.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d9IZS_0j4D5kjm00
Sidney Jackson only appeared in one episode.

Netflix

Angus Imrie was next to portray the prince in season four.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OXDt_0j4D5kjm00
Angus Imrie as Prince Edward.

Netflix

Sam Woolf will play Prince Edward in season five.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rnlMH_0j4D5kjm00
Sam Woolf as Prince Edward.

Netflix

