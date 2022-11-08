The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Lebanon Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D SWAT team served a high risk search warrant in the 200 block of Lee Street yesterday afternoon. During the service of the search warrant Christopher Lee Zarhouni, 32, of Lebanon was arrested. Zarhouni was wanted for a parole violation and known to be armed and dangerous. “We had received several reports over the last few weeks about Zarhouni being armed and making threats toward law enforcement,” said Sheriff David Millsap. During the search warrant drugs and a weapon were seized at the home. “We believe Zarhouni has been involved in a number of property crimes, in Laclede County and Lebanon. LANEG will be presenting a probable cause statement to the Prosecutor in regards to the weapon and drugs seized in yesterday’s raid.” Not counting the search warrant served yesterday, LANEG has served six search warrants and made 34 arrest at the end of the third quarter this year and seized three firearms from drug dealers in Laclede County. The majority of the drug seizures have involved methamphetamine and fentanyl.

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO