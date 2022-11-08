Read full article on original website
Lebanon Veterans Ceremony
One of Lebanon’s proudest traditions added another chapter Friday. The Lebanon Veteran’s Day Ceremony began at 11am in the Cowan Civic Center with an introduction from event organizer Donna Mason. After Mason’s greeting, the Pledge of Allegiance, and a short video, Mayor Jared Carr took the stage.
School investigates incident on bus
The Lebanon R-3 School District reported an incident on one of the school buses on Thursday afternoon. According to the district the incident involved two students but they will not disclose any specifics due to student privacy laws. The incident is being investigated to the fullest extent and the safety of students is always the schools highest priority, and steps are being taken to address the situation with appropriate discipline per policy.
Veterans Day Ceremony and Parade Tomorrow (Friday) in Waynesville
The Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to this year’s Veteran’s Day Ceremony and Parade. On Friday, November 11th, make your way over to Waynesville for the parade and other ceremonies. Waynesville Mayor Pro Tem Sean Wilson says the parade itself is just one thing to enjoy during Friday’s festivities.
Local Law Enforcement Nabs Two
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Lebanon Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D SWAT team served a high risk search warrant in the 200 block of Lee Street yesterday afternoon. During the service of the search warrant Christopher Lee Zarhouni, 32, of Lebanon was arrested. Zarhouni was wanted for a parole violation and known to be armed and dangerous. “We had received several reports over the last few weeks about Zarhouni being armed and making threats toward law enforcement,” said Sheriff David Millsap. During the search warrant drugs and a weapon were seized at the home. “We believe Zarhouni has been involved in a number of property crimes, in Laclede County and Lebanon. LANEG will be presenting a probable cause statement to the Prosecutor in regards to the weapon and drugs seized in yesterday’s raid.” Not counting the search warrant served yesterday, LANEG has served six search warrants and made 34 arrest at the end of the third quarter this year and seized three firearms from drug dealers in Laclede County. The majority of the drug seizures have involved methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Pulaski County Tree of Lights Campaign
The Pulaski County Salvation Army Unit is preparing to conduct this year’s Tree of Lights Campaign for needy people in the county. This year’s kickoff was held last Thursday in front of Paul’s Furniture in St. Robert, and a noon luncheon meeting followed at Ed Morse Ford. This year’s Tree of Lights honorary chairperson is Connie Erisman of Dixon. This year’s fundraising goal is 100-thousand dollars. Salvation Army members presented Ed Morse Ford with a certificate of appreciation for 13 years of hosting the kick-off event and recognized Laclede Electric with a certificate of appreciation for a donation of 2,500 dollars. Laclede Electric has donated more than 57-thousand to the Salvation Army over the years. A report was made that the Pulaski County unit had served 682 cases this year and handed out 73-thousand dollars in benevolence payments. Another report was presented that announced Christmas gifts would be handed out this year to homebound people in place of Senior Centers.
Students at the Waynesville Career Center design a large display case to honor the nation’s veterans.
Students in the advertising design class at the Waynesville Career Center have created a strikingly poignant design in a large display case to honor the nation’s veterans. WCC Director Sam Callis tells us more. My Ozarks Online · Wccvet1. The large red poppies harken back to the poppies...
More honors for Waynesville Career Center students
There are more honors for Waynesville Career Center students. The Waynesville Career Center culinary arts team of Ryan Henderson, Shaun O’Brien, and Alexis Shea under the direction of Chef Jon Dye, culinary arts instructor, has taken 7th place in the first round in the World Food Championships in Dallas and is heading to the Finals on Saturday in that competition.
Fentanyl found to be the cause of death for 3 inmates at South Central Corrections Center
The South Central Correctional Center in Licking has a drug problem. The latest three toxicology reports, revealed by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater, revealed 42-year-old Terrell Dawson died from a fentanyl and xylazine overdose, Kaleb Smith overdosed on seven times the lethal dose of fentanyl, and 38-year-old Oryon Guinn overdosed on eight times the legal level of fentanyl. A toxicology report on 35-year-old Demarco Washington revealed by Lasater that he died due to an overdose of fentanyl as well.
KJEL TRADING POST 11-10-22
