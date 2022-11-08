Read full article on original website
Birth Announcement: Billie Rosario Cardiel – Nov. 9, 2022
Billie Rosario Cardiel was born on November 9th at 1:10 pm at Presbyterian Hospital in Espanola. She weighed 6 pounds and 0.4 ounces was 19 inches long. Proud parents are Mateo and Margaret Cardiel. She is loved and welcomed by paternal grandparents Demetrio Cardiel and Alicia Edgin of Los Alamos; Lori and Keith Lash of Los Alamos, and maternal grandparents Orbry and Kathleen Wright of Los Alamos. Billie is also welcomed by her paternal great-grandparents Jesus and the late Rosario Cardiel of Alamogordo, NM; Charles and the late Linda Hollingsworth of Albuquerque, NM and her late maternal great-grandparents Frank and Ginger Welch of Los Alamos; Lee Wright of Los Alamos; Ed and Billie Kelley of Los Alamos. Courtesy photo.
New Mexico Indian Affairs’ cabinet secretary leaving the job
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department’s cabinet secretary will be leaving her job at the end of this month. Lynn Trujillo was appointed to the position by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in January 2019. As cabinet secretary, Trujillo worked with tribal leadership, advocates and legislators on passage and enactment of aid legislation that provided additional funding to school districts in Native American communities. She also led New Mexico’s first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force, which led to the creation of a state response plan to address the issue. During Trujillo’s tenure, the Lujan Grisham administration also provided life-saving resources to tribal communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City of Santa Fe: Downtown Fire Under Investigation
The Santa Fe Fire Department responded yesterday afternoon—at approximately 12:40 pm—to a structure fire on Otero street near Paseo de Peralta. According to a city news release, the event was a “first alarm fire” requiring three fire engines/ladder trucks, a Rescue Engine, two medical units, battalion chiefs and a training captain. Here are some photos. Both the Santa Fe Police Department and the Fire Department’s Prevention Office are investigating the fire, the cause of which remains undetermined. The structure that burned was an unoccupied commercial building under renovation—the former McKee Office Building whose owners hope to turn into a downtown hotel. Developer and partial owner Marc Bertram tells the Santa Fe New Mexican he thinks the fire could have been started by an unhoused person camping in the building. “We have had constant problems with people, specifically in the building that caught fire, ever since we started demolition on it,” Bertram told the paper. “They will sneak in there and they’ll camp out in there…we’re in the process of sort of tearing it apart, so it’s wide open.” He said the fire could push the project back by six months. SFPD last summer arrested and charged Oryan Yazzie with arson and burglary in the same vicinity, following a fire they say he set at La Casa Sena; that case remains pending following a psychiatric evaluation of Yazzie to determine his competency to stand trial.
Santa Fe Council Adopts Multimodal Transportation Plan
(TNS) — Despite Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber's objections that a new Multimodal Transition Plan does not go far enough to ensure the city's commitment to developing a less car-centric and more environmentally friendly transportation system, the City Council voted Wednesday to adopt the guiding document. Councilor Signe Lindell...
Santa Fe, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Santa Fe. The Thoreau High School football team will have a game with St. Michael's High School on November 12, 2022, 12:00:00. The Thoreau High School football team will have a game with St. Michael's High School on November 12, 2022, 12:00:00.
Felipe’s Tacos Founder Felipe Martinez to Retire Next Month
“The momentum is picking up, it’s starting to move,” says Felipe Martinez of Felipe’s Tacos. “You can feel it.”. It is a time of change within Martinez’s empire as, after 31 years in business in Midtown Santa Fe, he’ll retire next month following service on Friday, Dec. 16. After that, a former Felipe’s Tacos cook named Rodrigo Rodriguez will take over the location, and its equipment, for his own venture, Tacos El Charrito, previously a food truck. And though Martinez is quick to point out Rodriguez’s skills in the kitchen—and how he sees a bit of himself in the upcoming chef—it’s still tough to know the menu will change, the vibe will change; for certain Santa Feans, news of Felipe’s Tacos closing will be heartbreaking.
New Mexico Highlands University Launches Three New Business Degrees
Online programs designed to meet the demands of working professionals strengthening their skillset. The Department of Business Administration at Highlands University is pleased to announce three new degree programs: a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in healthcare administration, a Bachelor of Applied Science in General Business, and a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Leadership in Public Safety. All three degrees are offered in an eight-week online and asynchronous modality to meet the growing need for professionals who want to enhance skills or grow into leadership roles within the workplace.
Former Española mayor becomes NM Auditor
Former Española mayor Joseph Maestas, a Democrat, was elected state auditor on Tuesday, replacing Brian Colón. He defeated opponent Travis Steven Sanchez, a Libertarian, by 61.1% to 38.9%. The state auditor conducts regular financial reviews of state and local public entities and can step in to audit an...
Thanksgiving Dinner in Santa Fe
There's something very special about making dinner reservations. The ritual and joy of eating food prepared for you pale to the anticipation and satisfaction of knowing that there is a time and place reserved, just for you, to enjoy one of life's simplest pleasures. Dining out for Thanksgiving may not be on your radar, but considering that this may be the first time you've gathered with friends and loved ones to break bread since the pandemic, it might be the best idea you make this holiday season. Leave the cooking to the pros this year; we have a list that may inspire your plans.
Santa Fe fire shuts down roads
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire shut down roads in Santa Fe for several hours Wednesday. The afternoon fire was just off Paseo de Peralta and Otero Street in a building under renovation. Three firetrucks, a rescue engine, and two medical units responded to the scene. No one was injured. The cause of the fire […]
Ronchetti holds massive closing rally in ABQ ahead of Election Day
On Monday night, Mark Ronchetti’s campaign held a final rally before Election Day in Albuquerque as a finale of his “Ronchetti on the Road” tour. During the tour, which began in late October, Ronchetti hit all 33 counties, with stops all across the map. At the rally....
Kidnaping ransom scam for Santa Fe Catholic schools
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Archdiocese of Santa Fe's Catholic Schools released a statement regarding recent kidnapping ransom scams. The school system said wrongdoers are contacting parents and guardians for ransom in a credit card payment. In return, their child would have a safe return after being taken off school property.
This Santa Fe Couple Has Mastered Eclectic Style
Serious art and fashion lovers flock to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Filled with unique vintage shops and renowned art galleries, one could spend days (weeks) bopping around all the different shops and museums—and the best part is the locals are just as fashion-forward. (Just take a look at the street style scene from this summer’s Santa Fe Indian Market.) In fact, there’s one particular duo in the city who are well-known for their eclectic, exuberant style: Meet Orren Davis Jordan and Robert Parker, one of Santa Fe’s best dressed pairs. From Parker’s striking face tattoos to Jordan’s big, chunky jewelry, the two are dressing like no other around town.
Wife of former Española city councilman sentenced for political crimes
The wife of former Española city councilman has been sentenced for political crimes.
State holding delinquent property auction
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state tax and revenue department will soon auction off properties that were delinquent on their taxes. The auctions will be held on November 16 in Silver City and November 30 in Las Vegas. The auctions begin at 10 but people will need to register within an hour before they begin. […]
4 arrested in Santa Fe Target shoplifting bust
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An undercover retail theft operation in Santa Fe resulted in four arrests and stopped other would-be thieves. Police caught 26-year-old Shawn Alarid, 44-year-old Jason Chase, 58-year-old Billy Harris, and 54-year-old Loren Salazar. They were all caught shoplifting from Target on Zafarano Wednesday. Police were there undercover because of more reports of […]
Frigid start to the weekend
Bundle up this morning as temperatures are feeling more like January! Wind chills are in the single digits across the northern mountains. More hard freezes extend all the way down into Texas. We’re seeing some clouds move across the northern half of the state this morning. They won’t do much today, other than decorate our skies with nice sunrises. High temperatures will rebound some this afternoon with highs around 50° for the ABQ metro, middle 50s for Roswell, and upper 40s for Santa Fe. This is still nearly 10° below average. Our skies become mainly clear later this afternoon, giving way to another very cold night.
Arizona deputies arrest fugitive accused of murder in New Mexico
PHOENIX – A man wanted for murder in New Mexico was arrested in northern Arizona this week, authorities said. Fabian Archuleta, 39, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Tuesday in Seligman, off Interstate 40 between Kingman and Flagstaff, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Friday.
2 charged with first-degree murder after woman found dead in Santa Fe
If anyone has any information, they can Sergeant Lisa Champlin by calling 505-955-5044.
