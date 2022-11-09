Read full article on original website
Jim Ross Says Ex-WWE Star Failed To Make It Because He Was “Unstable”
AEW announcer Jim Ross has discussed a former WWE star, saying that they failed to make the grade in the company as they were “unsteady and unstable.”. In the early 2000s, WWE was in the midst of increasing its roster and bringing in new faces to refresh the roster following the end of the Attitude Era. But for every John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista, and Randy Orton that were unearthed by the company, there were many more that failed to live up to their early promise.
WWE Hall Of Famer Is Highest Earning Sports Star On Cameo
One WWE Hall of Famer is not only Cameo’s highest earning pro wrestler, but the site’s highest earning athlete overall!. The advent of popular website Cameo has given fans the opportunity to hear directly from their favorite performers, paying a fee to receive personalized video messages. The site has become an important source of extra income for public figures of all types, and in some cases, the earnings are significant.
WWE Hall Of Famer Is “Walking Heat”
A wrestling veteran thinks one WWE Hall of Famer will have no trouble in his new role in the company due to them being “walking heat.”. JBL has returned to WWE screens in recent weeks as the manager of Baron Corbin on Raw. Since the former WWE Champion paired up with Corbin, the star has picked up wins over the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Johnny Gargano.
Former WWE Star Offers Explanation Behind Interesting Podcast Video
A former WWE superstar had some explaining to do after an interesting video aired from his podcast. Rene Dupree will forever be known as one of the youngest wrestlers to ever sign with WWE because he started at 18 years old in 2002. Within a year, he was on television as part of the La Resistance tag team with Sylvain Grenier.
Forgotten WWE Star Backstage At SmackDown As Return Rumours Intensify
A WWE Superstar who has not competed on television since April was backstage at SmackDown with the expectation that they will soon return to the screen. Bobby Roode has not been seen on WWE television since April 2022 when he appeared in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale prior to WrestleMania 38.
Familiar AEW Voice On The Masked Singer
Fans of AEW and The Masked Singer may have noticed a crossover on the signing show with a voice that is very recognisable to wrestling fans. The Masked Singer is a show where celebrities don a costume and sing their hearts out while a panel of judges try and guess who the celebrities are each week. The loser of each episode is then revealed to the public. But those watching episode 7 of season 8 in the US might not have to rack their brains too hard to find the identity of one contestant.
WWE Want Multiple Celebrities Involved At WrestleMania 39
WrestleMania has always married the worlds of pro wrestling and celebrity and WrestleMania 39 will be no different with WWE getting several stars involved. When WrestleMania debuted in 1985, fans needed to look no further than the main event of the show to realise how heavily involved celebrities would be involved. Television and A-Team star Mr. T teamed with Hulk Hogan to defeat the duo of ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff on that occasion, while boxing legend Muhammad Ali watched on as the ringside referee for the bout.
Corey Graves “Furious” About Recent WWE Storyline
Raw announcer Corey Graves has admitted that he was “furious” at seeing a recent storyline on WWE television play out. Austin Theory had an incredible 2022 being in a featured bout at WrestleMania 38 when he took on Pat McAfee and ended up on the wrong end of a Stone Cold Stunner. Theory was the on-screen protege of then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and he ended up in the plum position of winning the Money In The Bank briefcase in early July.
GUNTHER Explains Why He Wasn’t Sad About NXT UK Ending
GUNTHER wasn’t sad about NXT UK ending at all. As World Wrestling Entertainment‘s Survivor Series Premium Live Event approaches closer, current WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER appeared on Steve Fall’s “Ten Count” YouTube channel for an interview. GUNTHER would speak about a multitude of topics, including...
AEW Star “Frustrated” The Pizza Guy Got On TV
The “Pizza Guy” Luigi Primo appearing on AEW TV has led to some frustrations for a wrestler who doesn’t get very much time. Anthony Ogogo is an AEW wrestler who has had a big-time feud with Cody Rhodes leading to a match at Double or Nothing 2021, which was won by Cody. Other than that, he hasn’t made much of an impact in his AEW career. Prior to becoming a professional wrestler, Agogo won a bronze medal in boxing in the 2012 Summer Olympics.
AEW Star Says They Have Less Than A Year On Their Contract
An AEW star has revealed that their current contract with the company has less than a year to run as they look to get back in the ring after surgery. Dustin Rhodes has been a fixture in AEW since the company started in early 2019. The Natural had the company’s first five-star rated match when he faced his brother Cody at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view that year.
Former WWE Star Says Relationship With Bret Hart Stopped His Push
A former WWE Intercontinental Champion thinks his push in the company was put on hold after the Montreal Screwjob due to his friendship with Bret Hart. Ken Shamrock enjoyed a successful run in WWE during the Attitude Era winning the Intercontinental Title as well as the WWE Tag Team Championship and the 1998 King of the Ring. But many fans believe the crossover MMA star could have achieved even more.
Gunther Names WWE Legend He Would Love To Face
Gunther wants to chop a WWE legend’s chest in at WrestleMania. With Survivor Series right around the corner, Gunther believes he will play an important role on that show as Intercontinental Champion. And ahead of that event, he was interviewed on Steve Fall’s Ten Count YouTube Show. Several...
Corey Graves Supports Braun Strowman: “This Game Is About Self Promotion”
The Crown Jewel match between Braun Strowman and Omos led to Strowman making some interesting comments that were supported by WWE’s Corey Graves. At WWE Crown Jewel, the 6’8” and 335-pound Braun Strowman faced off against Omos, who stands at 7’3” and 416 pounds. It was a matchup between two of the biggest wrestlers in WWE history with Strowman having to look up to face off against Omos.
Top AEW Team Potentially Adopting ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ As New Entrance Theme
A major tag team in AEW is said to be debuting a new entrance theme, that being Kansas’ Carry On Wayward Son. Having been absent from All Elite Wrestling since All Out, The Young Bucks – as well as their Elite partner Kenny Omega – are seemingly on their way back to the Tony Khan-helmed organisation. The latest teaser video hyping their return teased that they’d be appearing at Full Gear on November 19, perhaps challenging Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships.
Ex-IC Champion Says “Trust Was Kinda Broken” In WWE
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock has talked about why he left the company when he did while explaining that he felt like the trust was broken. Ken Shamrock is one of the most well-known fighters from the early days of the UFC in the 1990s. In 1997, he made his WWE debut as the referee of the WrestleMania 13 classic between Bret Hart and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. After that, Shamrock became a regular part of the WWE roster until late 1999.
Ric Flair Has Two Choices For Best Three-Match Wrestlers Ever
Ever since World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) held their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, which featured the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship clash between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul as the main event, the professional wrestling community has been on a buzz, including the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair. Before the...
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 11/11: Austin Theory Fails Cash In On WWE Raw, Saraya AEW Match Announced, More
Welcome back, TJR readers! Did you spend all day Friday looking at the sky for Iranian airplanes, and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday trying to avoid 800 political ads and missed Raw. Worry not for I have returned with another edition of the Top Ten Wrestling...
WWE Gives Biggest Indication Yet That The 24/7 Title Has Been Retired
If there was any indication that the 24/7 Title is dead, look no further than on WWE’s own website. The 24/7 title was created in 2019 as a sort of PG/less-violent version of the Attitude Era’s Hardcore Championship. As it24/7 titles name implied, the 24/7 title could be won and lost anytime, anyplace, anywhere.
Matt Cardona Shares His Favourite WWE Memory, Hails Former WWE Star As A ‘Locker Room Legend’.
The WWE Locker Room is home to some of wrestling’s most iconic stories from human waste in handbags to Mario Cart Parties and everything in-between. However, Matt Cardona has praised a former WWE star for being an absolute ‘locker room legend’ whilst sharing his favourite locker room memory from his time with the WWE.
