Fans of AEW and The Masked Singer may have noticed a crossover on the signing show with a voice that is very recognisable to wrestling fans. The Masked Singer is a show where celebrities don a costume and sing their hearts out while a panel of judges try and guess who the celebrities are each week. The loser of each episode is then revealed to the public. But those watching episode 7 of season 8 in the US might not have to rack their brains too hard to find the identity of one contestant.

2 DAYS AGO