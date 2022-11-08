Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Mississippi State Conference NAACP announces new executive director, Charles Taylor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Conference NAACP (MS NAACP) has announced that it has named Charles V. Taylor, Jr. as its new executive director. Taylor served as the MS State Conference NAACP’s transition consultant immediately after former Executive Director Dr. Corey Wiggins in early March. “The Mississippi...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 11-13
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 11-13) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration – Friday – Jackson Snag tickets to see this male a cappella group […]
WLBT
Governor Reeves announces 15 new RESTORE Act projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced 15 new Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies (RESTORE) Act projects Thursday, totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. The 15 projects announced for 2022 are funded through the Act, which is a Gulf Coast Restoration trust fund.
To one Mississippi veteran, Veterans Day is everyday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Across the country, millions of people will honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day, which is on November 11 this year. Mississippi veteran Jacob Donaldson said the holiday means a lot to him because his family has served in the armed forces. “Veterans Day is […]
Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11. The hours are as follows during […]
Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
magnoliastatelive.com
‘You guys got to huddle up’ — Coach Prime coaches Mississippi governor, Jackson mayor on how to win water crisis
Coach Prime has decided to take his coaching skills off the gridiron and into the primetime of Mississippi politics. Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders went on social media to give advice to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Sanders decided to offer his...
WLBT
‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
WDSU
Arsonist's streak included one of Mississippi's oldest Black Lutheran churches
An alleged arsonist is in custody after allegedly going on a spree early Tuesday, setting fire to seven structures, including two churches near the Jackson State campus. According to the Jackson Police Department, Devin McLaurin was arrested Tuesday evening with the help of Hinds County sheriff's deputies near the Hinds/Copiah county line.
Mississippi school district continues path to local control
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district transitioning back to local control after years of state conservatorship will have five new board members. On Thursday, the Mississippi State Board of Education announced the appointments to the advisory board for the Tunica County School District. The move was a step forward in an 18-month process […]
Mississippi Match 5 jackpot rises to $323,000 after no winner
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 13 drawings with no jackpot winner, the jackpot for the Saturday, November 12 Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to $323,000. The jackpot was last hit on October 11. One player won $202,000 from a ticket purchased from Midway Pit Stop in Raymond. As a reminder, Cash Pop will officially […]
WTOK-TV
What does the future of the Democratic Party look like in Mississippi?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Can Mississippi move away from being known as a red state? One Democratic candidate is calling out his own party’s leadership for being a roadblock to victories. WLBT spoke with Mississippi Democratic Party chairman Tyree Irving in October of 2021 about the future of the...
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Mississippi man brings meat industry home
Josh Jackson speaks with Ronnie Platt from the band about their upcoming performance in Biloxi. Real estate trends for 2023 with Shannon King with National Association of Realtors. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Buying and selling a home can be one of the most stressful financial decisions an individual or...
Get ready for the holidays in Mississippi with these events
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The holidays are just around the corner! While everything is getting cheerful and bright, cities in Central Mississippi and the Pine Belt are bring more excitement with great events and attractions leading up to the holidays. Here are some of the events that are happening this year: Central Mississippi Christmas Market […]
WDAM-TV
Mississippi fallen Marine honored at Camp Shelby
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center hosted a memorial event Thursday for a fallen Mississippi Marine at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum. Marine LCpl Casey Casanova paid the ultimate sacrifice during the 2008 Combat Operations in Al Karmah, Iraq, when a roadside bomb went off near her patrol, forcing her family and friends to say goodbye when she was just 22 years old.
mississippifreepress.org
Doug Evans, Who Prosecuted Curtis Flowers Six Times, Heads to Judicial Runoff
Doug Evans, a Mississippi prosecutor even as the convictions were repeatedly overturned, is headed to a runoff for a District 5 Mississippi Circuit Court judge seat. Evans, who is white, prosecuted Curtis Flowers, 52, a Black man, six times for murder in Winona, Miss., beginning in 1997, and is facing a lawsuit from Flowers, who accused him of “malicious prosecution, abuse of process and false imprisonment.” Flowers had spent 23 years in prison by the time he left in 2019. In 2020, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch dropped the capital-murder charge against Flowers, who had maintained that he is innocent.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Commons sold at auction to Texas-based investment group
Vicksburg Commons has a new owner. TCP Realty Services, LLC has officially purchased the more than 96,000-square-foot building at 4000 South Frontage Road and its nine acres of land. On Sept. 27, the former Vicksburg Commons owner, Blue Ridge Capital, an Atlanta-based company, put the property up for auction. Vice...
11 Mississippi school districts receive $15 million for new Pre-K programs
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the State Board of Education (SBE) awarded $15,450,000 in grants to 11 school districts to implement new State Invested Pre-K (SIP) programs. During the 2022 legislative session, the Mississippi Legislature appropriated $20 million in new state funding to the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) to provide grant opportunities to […]
ms.gov
MACMR to meet Tuesday, November 15
BILOXI, Miss. – The Mississippi Advisory Commission on Marine Resources will meet Tuesday, November 15, in Biloxi. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and will be held at the Bolton State Building in the first-floor auditorium. The meeting will broadcast live on the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources’ YouTube channel at the following link: https://youtu.be/4i9RM8LQXEg. Please note that questions and public comments will not be answered through YouTube. The meeting is also archived for later viewing on the agency’s YouTube page.
Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win
A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
Comments / 0