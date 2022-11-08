ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Is I’m A Celebrity on on Saturdays this year? 2022 episodes explained

ITV brings I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! back to screens for its 22nd series in 2022. The show airs from Australia this year after spending the last two seasons in Wales due to the pandemic. The Dingo Dollars challenges and Bushtucker Trials are back along with the creepy crawlies of the Aussie jungle.
90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation

Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
Mónica Naranjo juggles Love Never Lies and releasing her eighth album in 2022

Mónica Naranjo is back in her hosting role on Love Never Lies for a second season in 2022. She guides the couples on their journey on the Netflix show as their relationships are put to the ultimate test. An eye-scanning lie detector test determines the cast’s honesty. If...
EXCLUSIVE: Sheree Zampino to host another Red Table Talk with Jada and Gammy

Sheree Zampino was cast as a ‘friend of’ The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12. Viewers got to know Sheree a little more as she attended parties with Garcelle and slotted right into the group without a hitch. The reality star is no stranger to the Bravo show, as she also appeared as a guest in season four and seasons 10 and 11.
Are Austen and Olivia still together as fans tell Ciara to 'move on'?

Winter House season 2 is officially a go in 2022 but it’s leaving some Bravo viewers confused given that some of the show’s cast is also on Southern Charm. Austen Kroll’s relationship with Ciara Miller and his romance with Olivia Flowers has some fans of the show scratching their heads this winter.
Where are the couples now after Love Is Blind season 3 reunion?

Following the success of Netflix’s Love Is Blind seasons 1 and 2, the streaming service dropped a third installment of Love Is Blind on October 19, 2022. The social experiment show aims to decipher whether love truly is blind. Strangers attempt to make emotional connections via pods where they can only communicate by talking.
Andrew from Love is Blind breaks his silence on that eyedrops scene

At long last, Love is Blind fans were able to feast their eyes on the weddings episode and the season 3 show’s reunion on November 9. After following the participants’ journeys from the pods to the altar, it’s safe to say that viewers are very much invested in finding out what happens between the couples.
What did David Walliams say on BGT?

Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams has issued an apology over “disrespectful” comments he made about contestants on the popular ITV show. In leaked transcripts, obtained by The Guardian, Walliams was accused of using derogatory language during a recorded audition show at the London Palladium in January 2020. The comments were made during a private conversation and not in front of cameras or to the guests themselves.
Catfish's tragic tales - Horror motorbike crash to star's death after episode

Nev and Max from Catfish traveled across the United States to help people find out if their online relationships were real or not. However, fans around the world have had to say goodbye to previous cast members following various tragedies. We remember the beloved Catfish guests after their devastating deaths.
Love Never Lies Season 2: Meet the cast entering to put their relationships to test

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia, is Season 2 of the famous show that aired on Netflix in 2021, and here’s everything we know about the cast that is joining in 2022. The show managed to make quite a wave on social media as it brought six contestants whose relationships were tested time and again.
Love is Blind fans 'can't get over' how much Nancy reminds them of Hilary Duff

Love is Blind‘s Nancy Rodriguez has been reminding Netflix viewers of a certain actor. Does Hilary Duff ring a bell? Well, fans reacting to season 3 just can’t get over how much she reminds them of the Cinderella Story star. Nancy instantly hit it off with Bartise Bowden,...
Meet the host of Netflix's Mind Your Manners, etiquette coach Sara Jane Ho

For anyone who has ever wondered about the correct way to cut up a banana, a brand new Netflix series is here to teach us all the etiquette we’ve wanted to know. Sara Jane Ho is an etiquette coach and she is here to “bring out the best in people” on the brand new Netflix series Mind Your Manners.

