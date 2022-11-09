Read full article on original website
Related
‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Logan Declares He’s Ready To Commit To Kate After Dates With Sarah & Shanae
Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan are the hottest new couple on Bachelor in Paradise after the Oct. 24 episode. However, they had to break some hearts along the way to get there. Logan and Shanae Ankney initially connected and went on a date, then gave each other roses at the first two rose ceremonies. However, during split week, with Shanae spending time at a separate location, Logan went on a date with Sarah Hamrick, who is also one of Kate’s good friends. Meanwhile, Logan’s close friend, Jacob Rapini, was spending a lot of time with Kate after her arrival.
2 Women Return to Bachelor in Paradise — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships
Host Jesse Palmer announced the end of the split-beach twist on Tuesday's episode of BiP This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach." Jesse said the women didn't need to head back together and could start returning as soon as they desired. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi made the journey...
Tino Franco on Joining ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: ‘We’ll Kind of See’
Will Tino Franco join 'Bachelor in Paradise' in the future? Here's what he said about potentially joining the cast during his interview with Nick Viall.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Katie Thurston Weighs in on Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller
Greg Grippo and Katie Thurston had a nasty breakup on 'The Bachelorette.' Here's what Katie said about his romance with 'Bachelor in Paradise' star Victoria Fuller.
Miley Cyrus Cringing At Estranged 61-Year-Old Dad Billy Ray’s Romance With 20-Something Girlfriend
Miley Cyrus’ friends reveal the pop star has fears for her estranged dad Billy Ray’s romance with his 20-something singer girlfriend Firerose, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Billy Ray, 61, has been flaunting his romance with Aussie singer Firerose for months on social media. In September, the country singer’s new fling was seen wearing a massive diamond ring fueling speculation the two got engaged.
WHAS 11
'Bachelor in Paradise': Tyler Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Go to the Boom Boom Room With Shanae (Exclusive)
Tyler and Shanae were never going to end up in the Boom Boom Room. ET spoke with one of Bachelor in Paradise's latest arrivals and he revealed why he didn't want to pursue something more with Shanae after their date. On Tuesday night's episode, Tyler was one of five new...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Michael Allio Should’ve Gone Home
Michael Allio stayed on the beach after his breakup with Sierra Jackson on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8. Was it the right move? We don't think so.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Eliza’s Tweet About Her Behavior Toward Rodney Completely Misses the Point
Some 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 fans are taking issue with the way Eliza acted toward Rodney over her date with Justin. Here's why.
Former ‘Bachelorette’ Emily Maynard’s secret sixth baby has Down syndrome
Emily Maynard secretly gave birth to baby No. 6 in August. The former “Bachelorette” revealed in her 2-month-old son Jones’ Instagram debut on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Down syndrome and spent the first weeks of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. “SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world,” Maynard, 36, captioned family photos with her husband, Tyler Johnson. “During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God’s perfect plan and know Jones...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Serene Russell Allegedly Unfollowed Michelle Young After Comments About Brandon Jones
Michelle Young and Serene Russell allegedly unfollowed each other due to comments Michelle made about Serene and Brandon. Here's the 'Bachelor in Paradise' drama.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Slam Serene Russell for Tweeting Complaints About the Twist
Many 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 fans can't get behind Serene Russell's tweets regarding the new twist. Here's what she wrote.
Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio
A couple since the first day they met on the beach in Mexico, Michael Allio (from Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette) and Sierra Jackson (from Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor) broke up this past week on Bachelor in Paradise. Many viewers were shocked, since they seemed to get along so well, but Michael said he felt […] The post Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Does Justin Glaze Find Love After Returning?
Justin Glaze returns to the beach after getting eliminated in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8. Does he find love? Here are spoilers.
Reality Steve Says ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Victoria Fuller Is a ‘Very Callous and Calculating Person’
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo were spotted in Italy, but wasn't she engaged to Johnny DePhillipo? Reality Steve is calling her out, and the tea is spicy!
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Warns Fans to ‘Tread Carefully’ With Scandalous Cast Member Rumor
Reality Steve says fans should expect a major scandal to break regarding a 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 contestant. Here's what's going on.
Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Winners: Where Are They Now?
A final rose isn't forever. Not every couple survives the reality TV curse, especially in Bachelor Nation. However, that doesn't change the fact that the franchise is one of the most — if not the most — popular reality show on TV. When The Bachelor first debuted in 2005, not even then-host Chris Harrison would […]
The Tears Arrive in Full Force on Season 8 of 'Bachelor in Paradise' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. We don't know about you, but we are totally frustrated with Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise — why is that? Well, it's simply not entertaining; the lack of communication is unbearable, and it's aggravating to see the happy couples go on dates as a way to test their partner — that's the textbook definition of immature and insecure.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Peter Weber’s Ex-Girlfriend Calls Victoria Fuller Out: ‘Who Believes Me Now?’
Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo's drama led to Peter Weber's ex-girlfriend to post about Victoria. Here's the latest 'Bachelor in Paradise' drama.
‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Rachel Recchia Confirms She Is Dating Again But ‘Taking It Slow’
Handing out her roses again! The Bachelorette alum Rachel Recchia confirmed she’s dating a mystery man, but is “taking it slow,” during a Tuesday, November 8, episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour.” The reality...
Popculture
'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Hasn't Walked in Months After On-Set Injury
Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods' life since leaving the show in October has not been without drama. In the Oct. 17 episode, the 37-year-old was shown fainting and collapsing. When audiences finally saw this moment play out months later, Woods revealed that he was still recovering. The former Bachelorette contestant has not walked in over four months.
Comments / 0