HollywoodLife

‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Logan Declares He’s Ready To Commit To Kate After Dates With Sarah & Shanae

Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan are the hottest new couple on Bachelor in Paradise after the Oct. 24 episode. However, they had to break some hearts along the way to get there. Logan and Shanae Ankney initially connected and went on a date, then gave each other roses at the first two rose ceremonies. However, during split week, with Shanae spending time at a separate location, Logan went on a date with Sarah Hamrick, who is also one of Kate’s good friends. Meanwhile, Logan’s close friend, Jacob Rapini, was spending a lot of time with Kate after her arrival.
People

2 Women Return to Bachelor in Paradise — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships

Host Jesse Palmer announced the end of the split-beach twist on Tuesday's episode of BiP This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach." Jesse said the women didn't need to head back together and could start returning as soon as they desired. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi made the journey...
RadarOnline

Miley Cyrus Cringing At Estranged 61-Year-Old Dad Billy Ray’s Romance With 20-Something Girlfriend

Miley Cyrus’ friends reveal the pop star has fears for her estranged dad Billy Ray’s romance with his 20-something singer girlfriend Firerose, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Billy Ray, 61, has been flaunting his romance with Aussie singer Firerose for months on social media. In September, the country singer’s new fling was seen wearing a massive diamond ring fueling speculation the two got engaged.
Page Six

Former ‘Bachelorette’ Emily Maynard’s secret sixth baby has Down syndrome

Emily Maynard secretly gave birth to baby No. 6 in August. The former “Bachelorette” revealed in her 2-month-old son Jones’ Instagram debut on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Down syndrome and spent the first weeks of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. “SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world,” Maynard, 36, captioned family photos with her husband, Tyler Johnson. “During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God’s perfect plan and know Jones...
Reality Tea

Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio

A couple since the first day they met on the beach in Mexico, Michael Allio (from Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette) and Sierra Jackson (from Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor) broke up this past week on Bachelor in Paradise. Many viewers were shocked, since they seemed to get along so well, but Michael said he felt […] The post Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio appeared first on Reality Tea.
Us Weekly

Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

A final rose isn't forever. Not every couple survives the reality TV curse, especially in Bachelor Nation. However, that doesn't change the fact that the franchise is one of the most — if not the most — popular reality show on TV. When The Bachelor first debuted in 2005, not even then-host Chris Harrison would […]
Distractify

The Tears Arrive in Full Force on Season 8 of 'Bachelor in Paradise' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. We don't know about you, but we are totally frustrated with Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise — why is that? Well, it's simply not entertaining; the lack of communication is unbearable, and it's aggravating to see the happy couples go on dates as a way to test their partner — that's the textbook definition of immature and insecure.
Popculture

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Hasn't Walked in Months After On-Set Injury

Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods' life since leaving the show in October has not been without drama. In the Oct. 17 episode, the 37-year-old was shown fainting and collapsing. When audiences finally saw this moment play out months later, Woods revealed that he was still recovering. The former Bachelorette contestant has not walked in over four months.

