Red Tide present at all county beaches
Sarasota - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) is notifying the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at all 16 area beaches. Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies. Some individuals with existing breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe effects.
Register now for the Sandy Claws Beach Run
SARASOTA COUNTY - Kick off the holiday season by participating in the 46th annual Sandy Claws Beach Run on Siesta Beach, Saturday, Dec. 10. Register by Nov. 16 to guarantee the best price, along with receiving a long-sleeve performance event T-shirt and runner bag. With many participants wearing fun holiday...
