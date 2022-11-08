Sarasota - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) is notifying the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at all 16 area beaches. Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies. Some individuals with existing breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe effects.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO