McKnight's
New insurance frontier may be opening to well-positioned providers
Some 81% of long-stay nursing home residents are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare coverage, yet the facilities they call home have rarely played a role in providing their health insurance. But analysts at healthcare research and consulting firm ATI and the SNP Alliance say an approaching regulatory transition presents...
A light in the darkness: Swati Gaur, MD, medical director
The rare number of New Horizons residents in northwest Georgia who find themselves in the COVID-19 ward now, beset with mild symptoms and upset over the inconvenience of being moved from their rooms after testing positive, tend to grouse to their medical director. And she loves it. It’s not that...
Making sense of the data deluge
My happy place is standing in front of nursing home providers and honoring them through education. Shining a loving light on these special people and honoring their commitment to better care feeds my soul. So when Moshe Kelman asked me to present at his provider organization’s annual educational/holiday conference, I gleefully accepted.
November 2022
Skilled nursing providers in late October began grappling with major changes to rules governing their everyday operations, with new surveyor guidance that went live Oct. 24. Promoting a return to normalcy where pandemic conditions allow, a top Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services official said that nursing homes will not return to stringent isolation policies used during...
