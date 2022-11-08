ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
cwlasvegas.com

Aaron Ford declares victory in race for Nevada Attorney General

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has declared victory in his race for re-election. Ford, a Democrat, released a a statement Thursday in light of the Nevada Independent projecting him as the winner of the contest. "Our electoral win today is a win for justice and...
NEVADA STATE
cwlasvegas.com

Nevada voters pass measure for new minimum wage of $12 per hour

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada voters have approved a ballot question that would establish a new minimum wage of $12 per hour in the state constitution. Ballot Question 2 is projected to pass, according to the Associated Press. There were 54.5% of votes, or 486,429, in favor and 45.5% opposed, or 406,092, as of Friday, according to the state's unofficial ballot returns.
NEVADA STATE
cwlasvegas.com

Nevada passes ballot initiative for Equal Rights Amendment

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters have adopted what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment in the nation, a sweeping update that puts protections in the state Constitution for people who have historically been marginalized. Nevada’s ERA amends the state Constitution to...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy