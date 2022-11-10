ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday 2022 – live: Latest deals on Ring doorbells, Dyson and more

By Dominique Boulan
 3 days ago

There’s still a couple of weeks to go until Black Friday 2022 , the biggest sale event of the year, but we have good news for those who simply can’t wait that long: plenty of brands are already dropping some stellar early deals.

All your favourite retailers, including big names such as Currys , Argos , John Lewis & Partners , Boots and Amazon , slash the price of everything from TVs , Nintendo Switch consoles and gaming to beauty , home appliances and kids’ toys . The shopping bonanza is the perfect opportunity to sort out your Christmas shopping early or save on otherwise big purchases.

As we’re somewhat experts when it comes to Black Friday, our team of IndyBest deal-hunters is here to guide you through the maze of deals and tell you all about the best ones as they drop – whether that’s a Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers . Happy shopping!

