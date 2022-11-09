ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 0

 

atozsports.com

Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video

The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
Tri-City Herald

Bills at Vikings: Case Keenum & Stefon Diggs Recreating ‘Minnesota Miracle’?

The injury to Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen has cast a major shadow over this Sunday's game between the Bills (6-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). As reported by BillsCentral/SI, Allen is suffering from a UCL sprain in his elbow, limiting him this week. Allen's questionable status for Sunday means Buffalo may likely call on backup quarterback Case Keenum. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Keenum and what he's brought with him to Buffalo.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
atozsports.com

Bills star gives message about Josh Allen injury every fan wants to hear

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. All eyes are on Buffalo as their star quarterback, Josh Allen, continues to deal with a reported elbow injury. Sean McDermott has given an update that Allen is “day-to-day.”. Similarly, national pundits have discussed that this...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Josh Allen Suggestion For Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is questionable to play this weekend as he deals with a UCL injury in his right throwing elbow. While the Bills quarterback certainly wants to get back on the field after a disappointing loss to the Jets this past weekend, he could no doubt benefit from some extra rest.
atozsports.com

Why one Eagles player has emerged as one of the best at his position

The Philadelphia Eagles are putting everyone on notice. Why? Well, being 8-0 helps, but the talent they are putting out on the field is a big part too. They have put out a great product, and people are buying it. People are buying into the Jalen Hurts MVP stock. People are buying into the A/.J. Brown top-five receiver stock.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

The Nationals Folks Picking the Vikings over Bills

The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) are 3.5-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) in Week 10. The Bills lost to the New York Jets, 20-17, in Week 9 on the road, beset by an elbow injury to quarterback Josh Allen. The Vikings conquered the Washington Commanders in Week 9, 20-17. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 4.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

These 4 Bills need to step up for Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense

Even before Josh Allen's elbow injury, which held him out of practice on Wednesday, there were some small reasons for alarm about the Buffalo Bills offense. The unit had its worst week of the season against the New York Jets in Week 9. The Bills scored their fewest points (20)....
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Fan favorite no longer on the Chiefs roster

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be without one of their fan favorites now. While it isn’t really that big of a deal, it’s sad to see a guy like Matthew Wright go. Wright filled in for Harrison Butker while he was injured and played amazing. He...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Recent Eagles draft pick appears a far cry from advertised

Things aren’t looking good for Nakobe Dean on defense. Against Houston, he played in one snap. And before that, the last time the young linebacker played in a game was three snaps during Week 1. For those counting, that’s for snaps for the No. 83 overall selection. Ouch.
GEORGIA STATE
ESPN

Bills not rushing decision on Josh Allen, list QB as questionable

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Josh Allen's status continues to be up in the air, with the Buffalo Bills quarterback listed as questionable for the game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen was a limited participant in practice Friday, his first participation this week after suffering a right elbow injury Sunday...
BUFFALO, NY

