Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video
The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
Bills BREAKING: QB Josh Allen Practices, Gets Official Injury Designation
The Buffalo Bills updated injury status for key players - including quarterback Josh Allen - includes two defenders who will miss the Vikings game.
Tri-City Herald
Bills at Vikings: Case Keenum & Stefon Diggs Recreating ‘Minnesota Miracle’?
The injury to Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen has cast a major shadow over this Sunday's game between the Bills (6-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). As reported by BillsCentral/SI, Allen is suffering from a UCL sprain in his elbow, limiting him this week. Allen's questionable status for Sunday means Buffalo may likely call on backup quarterback Case Keenum. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Keenum and what he's brought with him to Buffalo.
atozsports.com
NFL insider points out one big reason why Buffalo Bills might not sign Odell Beckham Jr
The Buffalo Bills have been rumored as a potential landing spot for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr for several weeks now. Beckham is recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in February during Super Bowl LVI. The former LSU star is expected to be ready to hit the...
Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
atozsports.com
Broncos’ QB Russell Wilson responds to disrespect from former head coach
The Russell Wilson era in Denver hasn’t gotten off to an ideal start. The Broncos’ offense has scuffled, and Wilson is off to one of his worst starts of his career. His former head coach, Pete Carroll, threw some shade at Wilson this week. It was indirect, but...
atozsports.com
Bills star gives message about Josh Allen injury every fan wants to hear
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. All eyes are on Buffalo as their star quarterback, Josh Allen, continues to deal with a reported elbow injury. Sean McDermott has given an update that Allen is “day-to-day.”. Similarly, national pundits have discussed that this...
Stephen A. Smith Has Josh Allen Suggestion For Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen is questionable to play this weekend as he deals with a UCL injury in his right throwing elbow. While the Bills quarterback certainly wants to get back on the field after a disappointing loss to the Jets this past weekend, he could no doubt benefit from some extra rest.
atozsports.com
Why one Eagles player has emerged as one of the best at his position
The Philadelphia Eagles are putting everyone on notice. Why? Well, being 8-0 helps, but the talent they are putting out on the field is a big part too. They have put out a great product, and people are buying it. People are buying into the Jalen Hurts MVP stock. People are buying into the A/.J. Brown top-five receiver stock.
Vikings vs. Bills: First injury report has four names
The Minnesota Vikings are getting ready to face the Buffalo Bills in New York on Sunday afternoon. The game could be marred by injuries as Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his status up in the air. For the Vikings, they had four players on their first injury report with only...
The Nationals Folks Picking the Vikings over Bills
The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) are 3.5-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) in Week 10. The Bills lost to the New York Jets, 20-17, in Week 9 on the road, beset by an elbow injury to quarterback Josh Allen. The Vikings conquered the Washington Commanders in Week 9, 20-17. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 4.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
FOX Sports
These 4 Bills need to step up for Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense
Even before Josh Allen's elbow injury, which held him out of practice on Wednesday, there were some small reasons for alarm about the Buffalo Bills offense. The unit had its worst week of the season against the New York Jets in Week 9. The Bills scored their fewest points (20)....
Bills QB Josh Allen OUT Again; Preview: Can Buffalo Stop Vikings?
The Bills have a chance to halt the Vikings' six-game winning streak on Sunday.
atozsports.com
Eagles: Nick Sirianni has strong opinion on a possible Frank Reich reunion
The Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) are always looking for ways to improve the team. Even as the NFL’s lone undefeated team, head coach Nick Sirianni left the door open for one former coach to come aboard. The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach/offensive coordinator Frank Reich on Monday. Reich served as...
atozsports.com
Fan favorite no longer on the Chiefs roster
The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be without one of their fan favorites now. While it isn’t really that big of a deal, it’s sad to see a guy like Matthew Wright go. Wright filled in for Harrison Butker while he was injured and played amazing. He...
atozsports.com
Chiefs are on NFL superstar’s mind and it’s a very good situation to be in
The Kansas City Chiefs have now emerged as a front-runner for every new superstar that hits free agency, or every star that demands a trade from their team. That’s what happens when you win a Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes as your quarterback. The most recent one is Odell...
atozsports.com
Recent Eagles draft pick appears a far cry from advertised
Things aren’t looking good for Nakobe Dean on defense. Against Houston, he played in one snap. And before that, the last time the young linebacker played in a game was three snaps during Week 1. For those counting, that’s for snaps for the No. 83 overall selection. Ouch.
atozsports.com
ESPN makes a prediction for the Chiefs that would bode well for their Super Bowl chances
ESPN’s Jason Reid made a prediction for the second half of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 2022 season that would bode well for the franchise’s Super Bowl hopes. Reid thinks wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a recent addition to Kansas City’s roster (via trade), will lead the Chiefs in receptions of 20 yards or more in the second half of the season.
atozsports.com
NFL insider thinks one of the Bengals’ rivals could be best fit for coveted free agent
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler thinks one of the Cincinnati Bengals‘ biggest rivals could be the best fit for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Fowler thinks the Baltimore Ravens, despite not being a pass first team, could be a good fit for OBJ. From ESPN:. Beckham is...
ESPN
Bills not rushing decision on Josh Allen, list QB as questionable
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Josh Allen's status continues to be up in the air, with the Buffalo Bills quarterback listed as questionable for the game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen was a limited participant in practice Friday, his first participation this week after suffering a right elbow injury Sunday...
