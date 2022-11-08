Read full article on original website
Related
Current Publishing
Carmel school board, township, representative races come down to the wire
All three races for Carmel school board seats came down to the wire, with Kristin L. Kouka, Jennifer Nelson-Williams and Greg Brown winning by narrow margins. The results are unofficial and are yet to be certified. In District 1, Kouka earned 39.49 percent of the vote to finish 117 votes...
'It felt like a death' | Brown County voters reject school referendum
NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts had issues on the ballot Tuesday and voters in three of those communities rejected referendums to support their schools. In Brown County, school leaders warned of major cuts if the levy failed. Voters narrowly rejected the referendum by 333 votes. Now parents and school leaders are worried about what's next.
Indiana election results: Voters reject 4 school referendums for property tax increases
This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI as part of a collaboration for the 2022 school board elections. Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election.Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the...
wfyi.org
Prosecutor oversight task force holds lone meeting, issues no recommendations
A state task force – charged with exploring what to do if a local prosecutor refuses to enforce certain laws – held its first and only meeting Thursday. The panel talked for about an hour, heard no testimony and issued no recommendations. Task force co-chair Sen. Aaron Freeman...
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: County-level offices
This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Brown County Prosecutor. 4,827 (R) Ted Adams. Brown County Clerk. (D) No candidate. 3,772 (R) Pearletta Banks. 1,972 (I) Laura...
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: State and federal offices
17 Write-in State Representative Dist. 62.
wfyi.org
Veteran homelessness is down, and Indianapolis is applying lessons learned
A large gym in an Indiana National Guard facility on the westside of Indianapolis is set up with rows of tables. At an annual Helping Veterans and Families, or HVAF, event, Hoosier veterans weave through the lines picking up sleeping bags, food, sweatshirts, socks and toiletries. Veteran Aaron Irvin waited...
WOWO News
Preliminary Details Continue On Delphi Murders Trial
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull has begun traveling to the Carroll County Courthouse for preliminary work on the murder trial for the man accused of killing 14-year-old Liberty German, and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. On Wednesday, Gull went to Delphi to talk with officials and staff about the trial of 50-year-old Richard M. Allen, who faces two charges of murder. The two girls died on February 13, 2017.
Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
Current Publishing
Poll worker removed from Carmel early voting site after attempting to influence voters
A poll worker was removed from a Carmel early voting site Nov. 4 after attempting to influence voters. Hamilton County Election Administrator Beth Sheller confirmed that the poll worker, a Democrat, was removed from the polling location at Mercy Road Church on Pointe Parkway in Carmel for pressuring voters to cast their ballots for or against certain candidates.
New housing units to support people experiencing homelessness
Indianapolis is investing $7.8 million to create housing units to support people experiencing homelessness.
95.3 MNC
Mother of Delphi murder victim speaks out
The parents of Abby Williams and Libby German have never spoken publicly about the girls’ murders until now. On Inside Edition this week Carrie Timmons, Libby’s mom, spoke for the first time about the murders and her reaction to the arrested of Richard Allen in the case. Allen is charged with their murders and is being held in a state prison somewhere in Indiana for his own protection.
Investigation underway after workplace death in Kokomo
An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Kokomo manufacturer Friday morning.
suggest.com
Latest Delphi Murders Development Should Have True Crime Fans Asking Themselves What They’re After
In February of 2017, two girls went missing from a hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana. The following day, a search party found their remains on that same trail. Since making that gruesome discovery, the details of their case have been shrouded in mystery, yet highly speculated upon. Now that a...
kjluradio.com
Woman wanted for 2019 Callaway County murder arrested in country of Mexico
A woman wanted in connection with a three-year-old murder in Callaway County is taken into custody in the country of Mexico. Early Tuesday morning, Emily Ricketts, 25, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was located and taken into custody by Mexican authorities. She’s charged with first-degree murder. The charges stem from the...
Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
WISH-TV
Mother of slain Delphi teen speaks out in nationally televised interview
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carrie Timmons spoke with “Inside Edition” Tuesday night. Her daughter Liberty “Libby” German, and her friend Abigail “Abby” Williams were murdered in February 2017. On Oct. 31, Delphi resident Richard Allen was charged with murdering the teens. “If it turns...
wfyi.org
Man convicted in fatal 2020 protests shooting won't serve time in prison
A man convicted of reckless homicide in the fatal 2020 shooting of a young Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked by outrage over George Floyd’s killing won’t serve time in prison. A Marion County judge sentenced Tyler Newby, 32, to one year of home detention and four...
cbs4indy.com
10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning...
Police: South Bend man found safe
UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
Comments / 1