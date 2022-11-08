The parents of Abby Williams and Libby German have never spoken publicly about the girls’ murders until now. On Inside Edition this week Carrie Timmons, Libby’s mom, spoke for the first time about the murders and her reaction to the arrested of Richard Allen in the case. Allen is charged with their murders and is being held in a state prison somewhere in Indiana for his own protection.

