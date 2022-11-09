Read full article on original website
Safe broken into at Manhattan Dairy Queen
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department reported that the Dairy Queen in the 1000 block of N. 3rd Street in Manhattan was broken into on Nov. 8 around 8:30 a.m. Investigators say the Dairy Queen was broken into through the back door and cash inside a safe was stolen. Police estimate $1,500 was […]
Marysville High School deemed safe after possible threats to students’ safety
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marysville High School has been deemed safe after an incident on Thursday morning that has parents worried about their LGBT students. Marysville High School says on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, that student safety concerns were brought to its attention. It said it has thoroughly investigated, brought the police in, and found that the school is safe.
📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 9
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KEATON ROBERT COLLIE, 22, Manhattan, Criminal Restraint, Bond $2,000. PHILIP THOMAS ROSE, 30, Clay Center, Failure to Appear; released to custody of Republic...
Motorbike driver dies after crash along Highway 24 in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a motorbike died on Monday after a crash along Highway 24 in Manhattan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Griffith Dr. with reports of a crash.
Two Kansans booked in Jackson Co. on alleged meth charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A deputy with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Monday, November 7, when methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse reported that at 8:00 a.m. Monday a deputy pulled over a Chevy Malibu west of Mayetta.
Kansas State announces sellout for football game against Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are no tickets left for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, the Kansas State athletics department announced Thursday. Kansas State, which hosts rival Kansas for the annual intrastate football clash on Nov. 26 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, said all tickets, including standing-room only tickets, have been sold.
