MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marysville High School has been deemed safe after an incident on Thursday morning that has parents worried about their LGBT students. Marysville High School says on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, that student safety concerns were brought to its attention. It said it has thoroughly investigated, brought the police in, and found that the school is safe.

MARYSVILLE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO