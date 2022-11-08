Read full article on original website
Related
Refinery29
Your November Horoscope Is Here — Time To Make Your Dreams Come True
Welcome to November! It’s peak Spring, and while we’re enjoying the warmer weather and longer days, the cosmos are giving us an equally tasty glimpse at our lives. The month starts off with the lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8, which is going to push intimate relationships and our dreams to the limit. We may decide to change the direction of our lives and reassess our personal goals.
Today’s daily horoscope for Nov. 9, 2022
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Whatever you are curious about, get deeper into it. Go ahead and tackle the big questions. There’s much good that comes of asking how things might be accomplished, especially seemingly impossible things. SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’re in a thoughtful mood. Your reactions to things...
Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?
Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Headed For Trouble This Week, Thanks to a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse
Welcome to the most emotionally charged Scorpio season of all time. The sky is supercharged with transformative energy and astrology is encouraging you to dig deep and embrace your truth. A full moon lunar eclipse is also on the way, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 7 to 13. That said, if you’re feeling a contradicting push and pull of energies—both accelerated and stagnant—it’s all thanks to the eclipse energy portal, as well as the perplexing influence of Mars retrograde clashing with Neptune. The week begins on a somber note, as Venus goes head-to-head with taskmaster...
Asking Your Guardian Angel
When it comes to matters of faith, some people feel more comfortable asking their guardian angel for guidance than talking to a religious leader or close friends or family. If you're one of those people, this article is for you.
icytales.com
What Does the Bible Say About Astrology? (Best 101 Guide)
Numerous people believe astrology to be a reliable source of human destiny, which is why it is growing in popularity. But what does the Bible say concerning persons who seek the advice of fortune tellers and utilize astrology as a tool for life guidance?. It can be found in the...
These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400
As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because an Eclipse Is Helping Them Their Potential
We’ve got a game-changing week ahead of us, so don’t underestimate the synchronicities! In fact, by the time you read this, the sun will already be moving through mystifying Scorpio, adorning your peripheral view with friendly ghosts (and secret suspicions you weren’t aware of). The eclipse energy is rising and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 24 to 30. Can you feel it? In addition to waltzing into the spookiest season of the year, there will be a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Scorpio on October 25, which energetically dominates the rest of the week. However, the moon will...
Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone
Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on October 22
With the moon and Neptune on opposing sides of your chart, you could be torn between asking for too much and expecting too little. So take time today to work out what new love and life balance you want. A time of following someone else’s lead is over. A...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Predicts Unexpected Twists & Turns in Your Love Life
Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of November 7 to 13 is definitely a wild card. Right now, anything goes! Prepare for unexpected twists and turns to unfold in your love life and in your relationships, because we’re all on the brink of change. On November 8 at 6:02 a.m. ET, an erratic total lunar eclipse in Taurus will shake things up and show you who you’re ready to be with. However, in order to find the right person, you need to be willing to let go of stagnant relationships and stressful situationships. This blood moon is likely...
Thought Catalog
Each Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For The Week Of November 12 – November 19
This week, don’t underestimate your own abilities. You are capable of achieving far more than you think, so don’t hold back out of fear of failure. Even if you don’t see the results you want, you’ll be proud of yourself for giving it a shot. Taurus.
SFGate
Horoscope for Monday, 11/07/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You believe in having high expectations and enjoy the challenge of meeting them, but sometimes you have your off days. Nobody would blame you for lowering the bar. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): It's easy to say that you'll check in later, but...
Your Weekly Horoscope Says You May Be Under Pressure, But it Could Lead to a Diamond
If you’re already feeling the struggle, your horoscope for the week of October 31 to November 6 will probably validate some of the frustrations you’ve been experiencing. It’s rough out here in astrology, but all this effort you’re putting into showing up and getting the job done is not all for naught. Mars—planet of conflict, drive and passion—is currently retrograding through Gemini. Because Mars is responsible for giving you your mojo and your ambition, you might be feeling slow to start as the week begins. Don’t put a lot of pressure on yourself when you’re already stretched thin, because that’s when...
MindBodyGreen
November 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
Graphic by mbg creative x Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels. It’s November: Eclipse season, midterm elections, and soon, the holidays. We’re coming to the finish line of a tumultuous year, but the stars are just warming up. The month opens in the tailwind of the October 25 Scorpio solar...
Get Ready—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says Your Relationship May Be Changing (& That’s OK)
Your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is even more important than usual, because major relationship changes are on the way. If it feels as though a situation is becoming more intense or the dynamic you share with someone suddenly feels different, you have every reason to blame astrology. It’s eclipse season, baby. It all begins with a spectacular solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET. In astrology, an eclipse always takes place instead of a new moon, but it’s a far more climactic affair. While a new moon represents a new...
The Dispatch
What’s Your Sign? – November 11, 2022
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You’re eager to “Ram” headfirst into that new project. But before you do, find out why some of your colleagues might not appear to be as gung-ho about it as you are. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): All that dedicated...
Gemini—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of Self-Doubt & Building Courage
Your will is being tested this month and your Gemini horoscope for November 2022 is encouraging you to learn how to let things go. If you’re getting too hung up on the daily disappointments and the inconvenient disruptions, you’re about to be shown how to take a step back and breathe through it. Anger is natural, but the way we act on it makes all the difference. As Mars retrograde continues its backwards tailspin through Gemini, you’re spending this month navigating misunderstandings and disagreements in your relationships. Retrograding through your first house of the self, all you want is to feel...
Libra—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Embracing Deeper Intimacy (& Setting Clear Boundaries)
Halloween may be over, but that doesn’t mean you’re done treating yourself! Your Libra horoscope for November 2022 wants you to give yourself exactly what you need in order to feel stable, whole and well-positioned. As Scorpio season shines a light on your second house of money and values, you’re feeling ready to set financial goals while finding satisfying ways to spend your hard-earned cash. However, as Mars retrograde continues to create a ruckus in your ninth house of adventure, spontaneity and education, you may struggle to have faith in what you’re living for; in what your “purpose” may be. You...
Scorpio—Your November Horoscope Says You’re on the Verge of a Major Turning Point in Your Life
You’re in the midst of a deep and encompassing transformation, because your Scorpio horoscope for November 2022 says you’re on the brink of a brand new chapter. You’re coming away from the solar eclipse in Scorpio that rocked your world last month. As you move forward, you may find yourself moving towards a more harmonious and forgiving mindset. However, let’s not forget that Mars—your ruling planet—will be retrograde all throughout the month. Retrograding through your eighth house of give and take, you’re learning more about how to assert your boundaries while respecting the boundaries of those around you. Although you may...
Comments / 1