aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Pushes SWAC Leading Alabama State Before Falling 3-1 on Senior Night
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Looking to strengthen their chances at a bid to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament, Alabama A&M (7-25, 6-10 SWAC) opened strong against league-leading Alabama State (18-13, 15-1 SWAC) before falling 3-1 (23-25, 25-15, 25-9. 25-18) in an NCAA Division I women's volleyball match on Friday, November 11.
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Football and No. 5 Jackson State Set To Renew Rivalry in Gulf Coast Challenge
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (3-6, 3-3 SWAC) heads five hours south for one of the biggest games on the schedule as they take on No. 5 Jackson State (9-0, 6-0 SWAC) in the Gulf Coast Challenge Saturday, November 12. Game time is set for 4 p.m. at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.
Gulf Coast Challenge Parade & PRIMEr: Deion Sanders’ Jackson State takes on Alabama AM
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge’s main event is under 24 hours away as Deion Sanders’ Jackson State is set to play Alabama A&M in Ladd-Peebles Stadium at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Before kick off, people in Mobile have an opportunity to participate in the celebration of Historically Black Colleges & […]
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Coach Prime’ ready to take on Alabama A&M Bulldogs Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re now less than 24 hours away from the Gulf Coast classic football game. It pits Alabama A&M Bulldogs, against the undefeated Jackson State Tigers coached by “Prime Time” himself-hall of famer Deion Sanders. The team luncheon was held Friday, and there was...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Falls 84-76 To North Alabama Despite Williams All-Around Effort, Hicks’ Treys
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In what would be a game of runs, Alabama A&M (0-1, 0-0 SWAC) came up just short as they fell 84-76 to North Alabama (2-0, 0-0 ASUN) in their 2022-23 opener in an NCAA Division I men's basketball game on Thursday, November 10. Senior guard Garrett...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Women’s Volleyball Set Host Rival Alabama State In Regular Season Finale at Elmore
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M women's volleyball (7-24, 6-9 SWAC) takes on rival and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) leader Alabama State (17-11, 14-1 SWAC) in the regular season finale for both teams on Friday, November 11. Game time is slated for 6 p.m. in Elmore Gymnasium. A&M comes in...
WSFA
ASU to take on FAMU Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are set to take on the Florida A&M Rattlers Saturday afternoon. The Hornets are is 6-3, while the Rattlers are 7-2 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M. Central. LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: BounceTV. Sign...
Gulf Coast Challenge festivities: Things to do as Deion Sanders, JSU come to Mobile
With the 2022 Gulf Coast Challenge pitting the Jackson State Tigers against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile can look forward to several days of preliminary festivities. The game itself -- the fifth annual Challenge, “powered by the Mobile Sports Authority” -- has a 4 p.m....
comebacktown.com
Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?
Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
Fatal wreck on Hwy. 91
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 near County Road 549 has left at least one person dead, confirmed Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The roadway remains closed at this time. The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Kilpatrick is still on the scene. There is no information available at this time about the status of others in the vehicle. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama county votes to make superintendent an elected, not appointed role
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Cullman County voters will return to electing their school superintendent after a 60/40 vote to approve a local amendment to do so. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Corey Harbison in 2021, allowed...
Alabama man dies after being shot by mom during fight with brother
When authorities arrived the day after the shooting, they found the suspect unresponsive.
This Alabama metro area is among the top 5 in the U.S. for manufacturing jobs
The Decatur metro area is the second best place to work in manufacturing in the U.S., according to a recent analysis by SmartAsset. The financial technology company placed the north Alabama city only behind Ames, Iowa in a breakdown of where manufacturing sectors are still thriving in the U.S. The...
Alabama high school student removed from campus after being found with gun, sheriff says
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Alabama high school student was removed from school after they were found with a handgun on campus. Earlier today, Hazel Green High School Administrators and MCSO School Resource Officers were made aware of a security concern at Hazel Green High School. School officials received an anonymous tip that a student on campus had witnessed another student with a handgun in their possession. School Resource Officers immediately put together a safety plan at which time the student was found in possession of a handgun. There were no threats made against any staff or students members. The student was immediately removed from the school without incident.
Athens man facing 20 counts of theft, breaking into vehicles
An Athens man has been arrested on a grand jury indictment warrant, accusing him of over 20 counts of theft and breaking into vehicles.
WAFF
Head-on collision in Huntsville leaves two critically injured, one with life-threatening injuries
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on the scene of a head-on accident at the intersection of Hobbs Island Road and Carabell Drive. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, two people were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One person was transported with life-threatening injuries.
Shootout in Walmart parking lot damages vehicles in north Alabama; suspects ID’d, police say
A shootout erupted in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday night in north Alabama as several vehicles were struck by gunfire, police said Wednesday. Athens police were called to the Walmart around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on a report of shots fired in the parking lot, said Det. Sgt. Kelly Fussell. Investigators...
