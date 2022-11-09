ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

msureporter.com

Fight for first: Mavericks vs Warriors for championship title

Minnesota State Football looks to face off in a historic series against Winona State as both teams compete for the conference championship Saturday. Mankato is currently 37-19 overall against Winona, a matchup that dates back to 1923. Winona has the upper edge as they won last year on their home turf. They are currently on a four-game win streak and are leading the south division with a record of 5-0 and 8-2 overall in conference play.
woodworkingnetwork.com

WalzCraft owner, Richard Walz, dies at 68

Richard (Dick) Walz, 68, died Nov. 6, 2022, from Alzheimer’s disease. Walz, founder of WalzCraft, a Midwest supplier to the North American Custom Cabinet Industry based in La Crosse, WI., died at his Onalaska, Wis., home. The company said that he was always in tune with the industry, Dick...
WDIO-TV

Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
news8000.com

WATCH: Change is coming at WKBT News 8 Now…

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s a little behind the scenes tease at what we’re up to with the studio!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
wizmnews.com

La Crosse School District $194.7 million referendum voted down

The $194.7 million consolidation plan by the La Crosse School District has been voted down. The plan to build a new high school on the south side, and convert Logan and Central into middle schools received just 30.9 percent of the vote. The referendum was voted down by 10,442 votes...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Police respond to fight near Northside Elementary

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – On Wednesday afternoon, Northside Elementary School staff called police after seeing a verbal fight break out between students and people across the street from the playground. Callers told police that two people across the street and students at the elementary school started yelling at each other. Callers told police they thought they saw someone pull...
wizmnews.com

La Crosse state Rep. Jill Billings wins election in Wisconsin Assembly

Democratic state Rep. Jill Billings is headed back to Madison for a seventh term in the Wisconsin state Assembly. With all precincts reporting, the incumbent Billings took 66.8 percent of the vote for the 95th Assembly District that includes the city of La Crosse. She defeated Republican Chris Woodard by...
