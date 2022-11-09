Read full article on original website
msureporter.com
Fight for first: Mavericks vs Warriors for championship title
Minnesota State Football looks to face off in a historic series against Winona State as both teams compete for the conference championship Saturday. Mankato is currently 37-19 overall against Winona, a matchup that dates back to 1923. Winona has the upper edge as they won last year on their home turf. They are currently on a four-game win streak and are leading the south division with a record of 5-0 and 8-2 overall in conference play.
woodworkingnetwork.com
WalzCraft owner, Richard Walz, dies at 68
Richard (Dick) Walz, 68, died Nov. 6, 2022, from Alzheimer’s disease. Walz, founder of WalzCraft, a Midwest supplier to the North American Custom Cabinet Industry based in La Crosse, WI., died at his Onalaska, Wis., home. The company said that he was always in tune with the industry, Dick...
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse School District holding news conference at 10 am, as $194.7 million referendum fails; Holmen, Onalaska, Bangor passed
The $194.7 million consolidation plan by the La Crosse School District has been voted down. The plan to build a new high school on the south side, and convert Logan and Central into middle schools received just 30.9 percent of the vote. The referendum was voted down by 10,442 votes...
news8000.com
WATCH: Change is coming at WKBT News 8 Now…
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s a little behind the scenes tease at what we’re up to with the studio!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
La Crosse voters handily reject school district referendum
Over 69% voted no, dealing a blow to the school board's plan to build a new consolidated high school on the site of the former Trane Technologies building on Pammel Creek Road. The plan cost $194.7 million.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse Police respond to fight near Northside Elementary
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – On Wednesday afternoon, Northside Elementary School staff called police after seeing a verbal fight break out between students and people across the street from the playground. Callers told police that two people across the street and students at the elementary school started yelling at each other. Callers told police they thought they saw someone pull...
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Onalaska Kwik Trip Saturday
Despite no one winning the now record-breaking Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion, five people were sold $50,000 winning tickets across Wisconsin Saturday, including one sold in Onalaska.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse state Rep. Jill Billings wins election in Wisconsin Assembly
Democratic state Rep. Jill Billings is headed back to Madison for a seventh term in the Wisconsin state Assembly. With all precincts reporting, the incumbent Billings took 66.8 percent of the vote for the 95th Assembly District that includes the city of La Crosse. She defeated Republican Chris Woodard by...
wizmnews.com
Stanley seeking release again after years in hospital for triple murder at Onalaska church
An Onalaska man, who killed three people at a local church in the 1980s, is asking to be released again from a state hospital. A court hearing for Bryan Stanley was scheduled for Thursday in La Crosse, but it is being postponed until early in the new year. On Feb....
Body found in La Crosse’s Cameron Park
La Crosse Police responded to a welfare check Friday morning. The La Crosse Fire Department and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner also responded to the scene on the eastern edge of the park near 5th Avenue South. Responders created a visual barrier around the body.
Van Orden, Pfaff reflect on close Third Congressional District race
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Derrick Van Orden won an unexpectedly close race for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District; he defeated Democrat Brad Pfaff by 4%. The GOP did not see the red wave they anticipated. Nevertheless, Republicans did claim victory in races scattered throughout the country. Van Orden’s race win was one of them– but it was a harder fight than…
wizmnews.com
Two parties could find agreement in Madison, now that election’s over, says La Crosse political pundit
Politics in Madison could stay the same for another two years, as a result of elections around Wisconsin. Republicans will still control both houses of the legislature, but they didn’t get a veto-proof majority. And they didn’t get a Republican governor, either, as Tony Evers won a second term.
