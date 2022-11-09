Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Peg Entwistle: Her Tragic Suicide at The Hollywood SignHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Lisa Rinna reveals Her 1 RHOBH Related RegretAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Related
Man who sold $2.04B Powerball ticket reveals what he'll do with $1M bonus
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot Tuesday — and the owner of the Southern California business that sold the lucky ticket is getting a hefty sum himself.The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated community in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles. For selling the winning ticket, business owner Joe Chahayed will receive a Powerball bonus of $1 million."I'm very surprised. Very excited. Very happy," said Chahayed, who wore a bright yellow California Lottery shirt and cap.Chahayed said he didn't know who won the giant prize but hopes...
NBC Los Angeles
WATCH: Baby Sea Lion Spotted Crossing California Highway After Major Storm
Why did the sea lion cross the road? It’s not necessarily a common question but new video has residents in Orange County wondering why such an animal boldly did so. Video taken by John Dunay shows a juvenile sea lion crossing a major street in Huntington Beach. It wasn’t just any normal road, but arguably one of the most popular seaside roads in California – the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).
NBC Los Angeles
More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New
Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
NBC Los Angeles
Massachusetts Voters Approve ‘Millionaire Tax.' What It Means for the Wealthy
Massachusetts voters approved a 4% tax on annual income above $1 million, on top of the state's current 5% flat income tax. Effective in 2023, the new levy aims to fund public education, roads, bridges and public transportation. However, financial experts say the wealthy are already working to reduce their...
NBC Los Angeles
Pursuit Driver Involved in Standoff in Santa Monica, Ends Up at Marina del Rey Sheriff's Station
A man who led police on a short pursuit and then an hour-long standoff in Santa Monica, ended up at the Marina del Rey Sheriff's station after an apparent family member drove him there. The driver of a black Mercedes came to a stop on Ocean Avenue after a brief...
NBC Los Angeles
Travel Back to an '80s Ski Lodge at This Huntington Beach Pop-up
FINDING A BEACH BAR... in a mountain town, the sort of slope-adjacent hangout that has the fireplace roaring around the clock? That's going to be tricky, especially since skis tend to outnumber surfboards in such spots. Likewise, putting a cheery chalet, the kind that boasts toasty charms and warm-to-the-tummy tastes, in an ocean-close community doesn't seem to happen all that often. Still, if you'd like a place where you can don your pastel leg warmers and puffy neon jacket, you'd like that '80s-cool fantasia to be closer to where you are, even if you're near the beach. And fans of the throwback ski lifestyle are getting their whimsical wish this fall, as the Pier Summit Ski Lodge, a plucky pop-up full of over-the-top touches, holds cool court at the Kimpton Shorebreak Resort.
NBC Los Angeles
$94K Raised for Landscaper After Work Truck Stolen and Wrecked in Pursuit on Live TV
Donations were pouring in for the victim of a carjacking on live TV as the suspect stole the victim's new work truck that he had been saving for years to afford. The GoFundMe for Andres Benitez, who has a landscaping business with his family out of Whittier, had raised upwards of $94,000 by Friday.
NBC Los Angeles
‘My Heart Broke': Family Saved for Two Years to Buy Work Truck Stolen in Seconds by Pursuit Driver
Family members who run a landscaping business in Whittier were among the carjacking victims thrust into a violent and frightening chain of events when a dangerous two-hour pursuit unfolded Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Three vehicles, including a work truck that two brothers and their father depend on for their...
NBC Los Angeles
Clear the Shelters Particpant Animal Friends of the Valleys Unveils a Brand New Spay/Neuter & Vaccine Clinic in Wildomar
Nonprofit animal shelter Animal Friends of the Valleys (AFV) - one of NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear the Shelters' longtime participants - is set to break ground on a new low-cost pet spay/neuter and vaccination clinic, replacing the the existing spay/neuter clinic located in Lake Elsinore, Calif, adjacent to the shelter. It will be the only low cost spay/neuter and vaccination clinic serving Southwest Riverside County once completed in approximately 2024.
NBC Los Angeles
Long Beach Mayoral Candidates Remain Optimistic With No Official Race Results
It is not Rex Richardson’s first political rodeo, and his campaign isn’t stopping any time soon as they push to take a victory. After Tuesday night, Richardson's team is feeling very optimistic about the return in the Long Beach mayoral race. Tuesday night, the Long Beach vice mayor...
NBC Los Angeles
High-Speed Chase Driver in Pickup Slams Into Car at Cerritos Intersection
A high-speed chase in southern Los Angeles County ended in a horrific crash at an intersection in the Cerritos area. The driver was swerving in and out of freeway lanes before exiting onto streets. The driver ran several red lights in the Long Beach and Lakewood areas before slamming into the passenger side of another car entering the intersection at Del Amo and Norwalk boulevards in Cerritos.
NBC Los Angeles
Couple on Way to Hospital Pulls Over for Birth of Baby Girl on Side of 5 Freeway
An Orange County couple thought they were leaving early for the hospital in preparation for the arrival of their baby girl. The mother gave birth on the side of the 5 Freeway Wednesday night in Anaheim as the couple was heading to UC Irvine Medical Center. "She told me to...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Arrested in Mexico in Fatal Shooting in North Hollywood
A man was arrested in Mexico and was in custody in Los Angeles Wednesday for allegedly killing a man and injuring another in a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Hollywood. The crime occurred around 12:15 a.m. Oct. 25 in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
NBC Los Angeles
Eviction Notice Standoff at Apartment Closes 101 Freeway in Hollywood
A law enforcement standoff closed a Hollywood street and nearby freeway ramps Thursday morning after authorities responded to a residence as part of a eviction notice operation. NBCLA is attempting to confirm witness reports that shots were fired during the standoff in the 2300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard near the...
NBC Los Angeles
High-Speed Chase Ends in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Long Beach Area
A high-speed chase in southern Los Angeles County ended in a horrific crash at an intersection in the Long Beach area. The driver was swerving in and out of freeway lanes before exiting onto streets. The driver ran several red lights in the Long Beach and Lakewood areas before slamming into the passenger side of another car entering the intersection at Del Amo and Norwalk boulevards.
NBC Los Angeles
Things to Do This Weekend: ‘Lightscape' Opens in Arcadia
Lightscape: The seasonal sight of holiday lights, a leafy grove, a lovely lake, moonlight, and an art-strong shimmer running through it all? This illuminated and illuminating experience is rife with remarkable displays, dazzling presentations that put a spin on the sorts of end-of-the-year lighting we've come to know. The 2021 event boasted singing trees, disco balls among the redwoods, and more surprises. Eager to know what 2022 has in store? It all begins Friday, Nov. 11.
NBC Los Angeles
Family Confronts Pursuit Driver Who Runs Into Home and Steals Their Truck
A family confronts a driver involved in a dangerous police pursuit as he runs in their home and steals their truck. A driver which led multiple police units on a pursuit which began in Anaheim ran out of a vehicle he had carjacked in Whittier and ran onto their property.
NBC Los Angeles
Third Suspect in Deadly Covina Area Halloween Shooting Surrenders
The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
NBC Los Angeles
Family Members Identify Two Men Struck and Killed in Mid City as Brothers
Two men were struck and killed in Mid City on Wednesday morning, after a driver slammed into them while they crossed at a crosswalk. It's not yet known what caused the accident -- whether the driver missed a light, was speeding or was under the influence -- but the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the case.
NBC Los Angeles
AARP and Pasadena Humane Society Host Free Pet Adoption Event
Take part in the adoption event of the season with Pasadena Humane Society and AARP California, for Adopt a Senior Pet Month!. On Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pasadena Humane will be hosting the event at their facilities at 316 S. Raymond Ave, and no appointment is necessary. "Paws Connect: Matching Older Paws with Older People," is meant to help clear the shelter of as many pets as possible.
Comments / 0