Altadena, CA

CBS San Francisco

Man who sold $2.04B Powerball ticket reveals what he'll do with $1M bonus

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot Tuesday — and the owner of the Southern California business that sold the lucky ticket is getting a hefty sum himself.The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated community in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles. For selling the winning ticket, business owner Joe Chahayed will receive a Powerball bonus of $1 million."I'm very surprised. Very excited. Very happy," said Chahayed, who wore a bright yellow California Lottery shirt and cap.Chahayed said he didn't know who won the giant prize but hopes...
ALTADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

WATCH: Baby Sea Lion Spotted Crossing California Highway After Major Storm

Why did the sea lion cross the road? It’s not necessarily a common question but new video has residents in Orange County wondering why such an animal boldly did so. Video taken by John Dunay shows a juvenile sea lion crossing a major street in Huntington Beach. It wasn’t just any normal road, but arguably one of the most popular seaside roads in California – the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New

Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Travel Back to an '80s Ski Lodge at This Huntington Beach Pop-up

FINDING A BEACH BAR... in a mountain town, the sort of slope-adjacent hangout that has the fireplace roaring around the clock? That's going to be tricky, especially since skis tend to outnumber surfboards in such spots. Likewise, putting a cheery chalet, the kind that boasts toasty charms and warm-to-the-tummy tastes, in an ocean-close community doesn't seem to happen all that often. Still, if you'd like a place where you can don your pastel leg warmers and puffy neon jacket, you'd like that '80s-cool fantasia to be closer to where you are, even if you're near the beach. And fans of the throwback ski lifestyle are getting their whimsical wish this fall, as the Pier Summit Ski Lodge, a plucky pop-up full of over-the-top touches, holds cool court at the Kimpton Shorebreak Resort.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Clear the Shelters Particpant Animal Friends of the Valleys Unveils a Brand New Spay/Neuter & Vaccine Clinic in Wildomar

Nonprofit animal shelter Animal Friends of the Valleys (AFV) - one of NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear the Shelters' longtime participants - is set to break ground on a new low-cost pet spay/neuter and vaccination clinic, replacing the the existing spay/neuter clinic located in Lake Elsinore, Calif, adjacent to the shelter. It will be the only low cost spay/neuter and vaccination clinic serving Southwest Riverside County once completed in approximately 2024.
WILDOMAR, CA
NBC Los Angeles

High-Speed Chase Driver in Pickup Slams Into Car at Cerritos Intersection

A high-speed chase in southern Los Angeles County ended in a horrific crash at an intersection in the Cerritos area. The driver was swerving in and out of freeway lanes before exiting onto streets. The driver ran several red lights in the Long Beach and Lakewood areas before slamming into the passenger side of another car entering the intersection at Del Amo and Norwalk boulevards in Cerritos.
CERRITOS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Arrested in Mexico in Fatal Shooting in North Hollywood

A man was arrested in Mexico and was in custody in Los Angeles Wednesday for allegedly killing a man and injuring another in a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Hollywood. The crime occurred around 12:15 a.m. Oct. 25 in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Eviction Notice Standoff at Apartment Closes 101 Freeway in Hollywood

A law enforcement standoff closed a Hollywood street and nearby freeway ramps Thursday morning after authorities responded to a residence as part of a eviction notice operation. NBCLA is attempting to confirm witness reports that shots were fired during the standoff in the 2300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard near the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

High-Speed Chase Ends in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Long Beach Area

A high-speed chase in southern Los Angeles County ended in a horrific crash at an intersection in the Long Beach area. The driver was swerving in and out of freeway lanes before exiting onto streets. The driver ran several red lights in the Long Beach and Lakewood areas before slamming into the passenger side of another car entering the intersection at Del Amo and Norwalk boulevards.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Things to Do This Weekend: ‘Lightscape' Opens in Arcadia

Lightscape: The seasonal sight of holiday lights, a leafy grove, a lovely lake, moonlight, and an art-strong shimmer running through it all? This illuminated and illuminating experience is rife with remarkable displays, dazzling presentations that put a spin on the sorts of end-of-the-year lighting we've come to know. The 2021 event boasted singing trees, disco balls among the redwoods, and more surprises. Eager to know what 2022 has in store? It all begins Friday, Nov. 11.
ARCADIA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Third Suspect in Deadly Covina Area Halloween Shooting Surrenders

The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
COVINA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Family Members Identify Two Men Struck and Killed in Mid City as Brothers

Two men were struck and killed in Mid City on Wednesday morning, after a driver slammed into them while they crossed at a crosswalk. It's not yet known what caused the accident -- whether the driver missed a light, was speeding or was under the influence -- but the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the case.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

AARP and Pasadena Humane Society Host Free Pet Adoption Event

Take part in the adoption event of the season with Pasadena Humane Society and AARP California, for Adopt a Senior Pet Month!. On Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pasadena Humane will be hosting the event at their facilities at 316 S. Raymond Ave, and no appointment is necessary. "Paws Connect: Matching Older Paws with Older People," is meant to help clear the shelter of as many pets as possible.
PASADENA, CA

