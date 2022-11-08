Bennifer forever! Jennifer Lopez couldn’t be more in love with her husband, Ben Affleck. In honor of their union, the singer, 53, showed off a sweet “Jennifer and Ben” necklace via Instagram on Thursday, November 10. In the slideshow of images, the New York native paired the gold piece with a plunging white dress by Halston. Atop the sultry number the “Get Right” artist wore a fuzzy coat. For her glam, Lopez rocked a smoky eye, dramatic lashes and a soft pink lip. She had her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. The hitmaker accessorized with dangling earrings.

