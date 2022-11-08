ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kelsea Ballerini Has the Ultimate Response After Wearing Same Dress as MacKenzie Porter at CMAs

Feeling blue! Kelsea Ballerini has some thoughts about commenters weighing in on her powder blue red carpet ensemble at the 2022 CMA Awards. Ballerini hit the carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, rocking a striking head-to-toe blue Balenciaga gown. It just so happened to be the exact same blue gown worn to the same event by MacKenzie Porter.
So in Love! J. Lo Proudly Wears a 'Jennifer and Ben' Necklace

Bennifer forever! Jennifer Lopez couldn’t be more in love with her husband, Ben Affleck. In honor of their union, the singer, 53, showed off a sweet “Jennifer and Ben” necklace via Instagram on Thursday, November 10. In the slideshow of images, the New York native paired the gold piece with a plunging white dress by Halston. Atop the sultry number the “Get Right” artist wore a fuzzy coat. For her glam, Lopez rocked a smoky eye, dramatic lashes and a soft pink lip. She had her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. The hitmaker accessorized with dangling earrings.
