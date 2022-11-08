ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
alabama.gov

Strong Gusty Winds Across East Alabama Today

CLANTON – Thursday, 8:00 am November 10, 2022. Nicole made landfall at 3 am EST near Vero Beach, FL, and weakening has begun as it moves quickly northwestward then northeastward today through Friday morning. As noted in the blue shaded area in the graphic below, Nicole has a large,...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy