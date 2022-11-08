Read full article on original website
alabama.gov
Gov. Ivey awards more than $2.45 million to install electric vehicle charging stations
New electric-vehicle charging stations may be coming to a community near you, thanks to more than $2.45 million in grants awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey. The 18 grants awarded by the governor will be used for new charging stations along highways in several areas of the state. “As many of...
alabama.gov
Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Expands Foster Care Adoption Program Statewide in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and the State of Alabama are proud to announce a partnership that will lead to more adoptions of youth waiting in foster care. This unique public-private partnership will expand the Foundation’s signature program Wendy’s Wonderful Kids®, which supports the hiring...
alabama.gov
Strong Gusty Winds Across East Alabama Today
CLANTON – Thursday, 8:00 am November 10, 2022. Nicole made landfall at 3 am EST near Vero Beach, FL, and weakening has begun as it moves quickly northwestward then northeastward today through Friday morning. As noted in the blue shaded area in the graphic below, Nicole has a large,...
