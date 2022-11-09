Read full article on original website
Related
New York Post
Black Hebrew Israelite group protests Kyrie Irving’s suspension near Barclays Center
Suspending Kyrie Irving did not rid the Nets of controversy and external anger. Outside Barclays Center before the Nets hosted the Knicks on Wednesday night were several dozen members of a Black Hebrew Israelite group based in The Bronx, peacefully protesting Irving’s suspension. “We’re expressing our support of Kyrie...
I Said What I Said: ‘Hebrews To Negroes’ Filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. Defiantly Refuses To Apologize For Antisemitic Message
The controversy surrounding the film that Kyrie Irving brought to prominence via his Instagram page is now the topic of conversation all around the country and the filmmaker responsible is finally speaking out. According to NewsOne, Ronald Dalton Jr. is the director of Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America...
thecomeback.com
NBA star slams Nike, Phil Knight over Kyrie Irving stance
Last week, Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving following the controversy surrounding his sharing of an antisemitic film and lack of apology for the pain it caused. Nike founder Phil Knight also spoke out about why he personally felt strongly about the decision. However, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown had a particularly strong reaction to Knight’s comments.
thecomeback.com
Shocking new Kyrie Irving-Nets detail revealed
A new detail has emerged in the ongoing saga with Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets that could have changed the entire story. As the world watches and shares its thoughts on the situation, it turns out the team almost parted ways with the star player. Nets owner Joe Tsai considered cutting Kyrie after he watched the controversial antisemitic film Irving shared on his Twitter account.
Kyrie Irving’s mishandling of tweet controversy raises every red flag in his book
Kyrie Irving’s mishandling the controversy created by his tweeting of an antisemitic film raises every red flag in his book and leads to serious questions about his future as an NBA player.
Howard Stern Calls Kyrie Irving A ‘Moron’ For Antisemitic Tweet
Howard Stern criticized Kyrie Irving‘s recent headline-making antisemitism tweet that got him suspended from the Brooklyn Nets, during an episode of The Howard Stern Show this week. The disc jockey didn’t hold back on his feelings about the athlete and even called him a “moron” while expressing his frustration about the situation. “This Kyrie Irving is a complete douchebag. I mean what a f*cking … you know he’s a flat earther? He’s a douchebag,” Howard said on Monday morning, which could be heard in an audio clip on TMZ.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Joe Tsai’s latest Kyrie Irving comments
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving indefinitely last week following the controversy around his promotion of an antisemitic film and the subsequent lack of apology offered (until after). At the time it was unclear exactly when Irving might be able to return to the team. Friday, owner Joe Tsai implied that it could be pretty soon.
Comments / 0