Howard Stern criticized Kyrie Irving‘s recent headline-making antisemitism tweet that got him suspended from the Brooklyn Nets, during an episode of The Howard Stern Show this week. The disc jockey didn’t hold back on his feelings about the athlete and even called him a “moron” while expressing his frustration about the situation. “This Kyrie Irving is a complete douchebag. I mean what a f*cking … you know he’s a flat earther? He’s a douchebag,” Howard said on Monday morning, which could be heard in an audio clip on TMZ.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO