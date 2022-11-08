ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours in Luzerne County to 10pm

By Vivian Muniz, Andy Mehalshick
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGX5V_0j4AHinc00

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The vote count in Luzerne County got a late start Tuesday because the court-ordered voting was extended until 10:00 p . m .

It all had to do with a paper shortage at some polling places.

Many voters are asking, how could this possibly happen? Luzerne County has had problems in recent elections that have been well documented.

Eyewitness News was live outside Penn Place, where the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections is located and where the vote count is underway.

Pennsylvania Election Results

Attorneys for the Democratic and Republican parties petitioned Luzerne County Court to extend voting to 10:00 p.m.

They wanted to give voters, who may have been turned away, a chance to cast their vote. There was not enough paper in the voting machines, nor was there enough paper to be used as provisional ballots or emergency ballots.

Judge Lisa Gelb approved the request saying that voters cannot be disenfranchised.

Eyewitness News spoke to a voter from Shickshinny and she was not happy.

“We heard from someone who had gone in that there was no paper. So we, unfortunately, had to go home. I called a number I found online and I was put on a waiting list. It was frustrating. I felt like my rights were violated,” stated Audrey Voyton, a voter from Shickshinny.

Below you can find the video of a full live interview with election officials.

And we are hearing the same type of comments from other voters. But a big concern now is, how many voters were turned away and could not return to vote later in the day.

Earlier Tuesday, Eyewitness News spoke with Beth McBride, the Acting Director of the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections.

She says an investigation is underway into how this paper shortage happened. She also stated that she takes this personally and promises it will never happen again under her watch.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Luzerne County D.A. investigates possible voter fraud

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a developing story in Luzerne County, Thursday night as the District Attorney’s Office is now investigating a report of voter fraud. A Kingston woman claims someone signed her name at her polling place and cast a vote, adding to Luzerne County’s Election issues. The Luzerne County District Attorney […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County Manager, Randy Robertson, announces resignation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At Wednesday night’s Luzerne County Council meeting, the county manager announced his resignation. Eyewitness News crews at the meeting say Luzerne County Manager, Randy Robertson, announced his plans to resign from the position just five months after he took the job. Robertson said in a brief interview on Wednesday before […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County manager resigns, residents voice election concerns

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Voter frustration was on display following Luzerne County’s Election Day ballot paper shortage at the polls. Dozens of county residents who showed up to call for accountability and change were on hand to hear a bombshell announcement. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson announced his resignation just five months after he was […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton man going from the Electric City to Capitol City

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is pivoting from City Council Chambers to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Scranton City Council President Kyle Donahue is stepping down from his role after winning the race in the 113th State House District. It was academic that Kyle Donahue would have to step down as Scranton […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Move Over Law revisited after troopers hurt in interstate crash

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning crash along Interstate 80 in Luzerne County sent two state troopers to the hospital. These images show just how lucky two state police troopers are to be alive. You can see their marked patrol SUV crumpled along I-80 east in Nescopeck Township. It all started with […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County school district teaches the meaning of Veterans Day

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Ahead of veterans day on Friday, one Luzerne County school district is spreading respect and awareness for the federal holiday to its students. Hanover Area Elementary students like 6th Grader Zaire Bartley took the stage relaying the meaning behind veterans day. “Veterans Day is different from Memorial Day. Memorial […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police raid two Scranton businesses

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police officers swarmed the corner of Capouse Avenue and Ash Street in the city’s Pine Brook section Friday afternoon. It’s where police and K9 units searched multiple cars and two adjoining businesses, Pop’s Tires and Prime Kutz Barbershop where barber Kevin Hairston works. “My customers pulled up and was […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Lackawanna County Veteran gets new smile for free

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County Veteran is finally getting some much-needed dental work this Veterans Day, thanks to a local business. U.S. Army and National Guard Staff Sergeant Veteran, Theodore Habeeb of Clarks Summit, lost 19 teeth in an accident that happened nearly two decades ago while serving in Iraq. Habeeb […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

SBC and Kraken Boardsports bringing beer and snowboarding to Pittston

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some parts of the country are getting snow already and a Luzerne County brewery and sports shop came together to make some of their own. Susquehanna Brewing Company (SBC) and Kraken Board Sports held their 3rd annual Ale Jam Festival in Pittston on Saturday. Organizers brought in pounds of […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling heroin/fentanyl in Monroe County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man has been sentenced on charges of intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Keith Parson, 50, of Stroudsburg, distributed street-level quantities of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl, including from his residence, from November 2020-2021. Police say a search […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Schools competing for a good cause

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local high school is competing against 17 other high schools but the real winners are people in need. Scranton Prep is hosting its 2nd annual Great Ignation Food Drive. This is a country-wide food drive that not only helps those in need but contributes to the school that collects […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man accused of threats to 13-year-old via Facebook

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man who made harmful threats to a 13-year-old on Facebook. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 15 troopers were informed of a cyber threat in the Carbon County area. Through an investigation, police said a 22-year-old man from Lehighton, messaged a […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Selinsgrove vandalism speculation ruled ‘inaccurate’

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Selinsgrove Area School District along with the Milton Area School District, have completed an investigation regarding an accusation made on social media of locker room misuse and vandalism, which was found to be not credible and ‘factually inaccurate.’ On Friday, November 4, the Milton Area School District Administrators reported […]
MILTON, PA
WBRE

New face to lead Veterans Affairs Association

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a new face leading the State Veterans Affairs Association. It’s a big job because, among other things, it helps Veterans transition back to civilian life. Dave Eisele is the new Director of Lackawanna County Veterans’ Affairs and a former Marine Corps Veteran. So, he’s had a front-row seat to […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lane restriction in East Buffalo Township

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says there will be a lane restriction, Wednesday night on Route 15 northbound (NB) in East Buffalo Township. According to PennDOT the right lane of Route 15 going NB, will be restricted on Wednesday night to allow contractors to fix a water main, […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with assaulting a woman at Walmart

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teen after they say she assaulted a woman inside a Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on November 6 around 6:00 p.m. Laila Brown, 19, of Hanover Township, approached a woman she knew, slapped her, and dragged her down an aisle […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Guns and medical marijuana stolen in Lycoming County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating a burglary in Lycoming County. According to reports, state troopers responded to the 450 block of West Village Drive for the report of a burglary. Investigators believe the unknown burglar entered through a window and stole medical marijuana, an automatic rifle, a .380 […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scammer in Lycoming County impersonating police

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming County Police have issued a scam warning for a caller impersonating the police department over the phone. According to the police, residents are issuing complaints that they have received suspicious calls from someone claiming to be a member of the police department. Investigators say the scammer claims to be […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

UPMC unveils new Veteran’s monument

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Central PA healthcare system honored Veterans by unveiling a new monument ahead of Veterans Day. It’s a tribute to those they serve and their employees. Located on the front lawn of UPMC Williamsport is a new Veterans’ monument, unveiled just in time for Veteran’s Day. “The monument is an […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Man in custody after nearly 6-hour standoff with police

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dallas Township police have a man in custody they say barricaded himself in a home with a firearm overnight. Officials said they responded to a residence in Dakota Woods for a domestic dispute around 11:30 p.m. on November 11. Once on scene, police say witnesses told officers Todd Bebo, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy