Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
Report shows Southern Illinois economy driven by manufacturing sector
(The Center Square) – A University of South Carolina study discovered that manufacturing is responsible for $2.5 billion in economic impact in Illinois’ Jackson and Williamson counties. Across the state, the study’s estimated annual economic impact from manufacturing is between $580 billion and $611 billion each year, according...
