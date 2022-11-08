Read full article on original website
Opinion: Million-dollar bus rides to homeless shelter unforgettableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Beloved star lighting celebration lights up Castle Rock next weekendNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Denver mayor rejects flashing beacon budget amendmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
UPDATED: Bradley defeats Brody for Colorado House District 39 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
Parker mom sentenced to 60 days in prison for child abuse, kidnapping plotHeather WillardParker, CO
Celebrate the holiday season at the Highlands Ranch Mansion
Ring in the holiday season at the historic Highlands Ranch Mansion on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa will arrive at the Mansion on a fire truck at 10:15 a.m. and will be on site visiting with guests the duration of the event. The Holiday Celebration...
TikTok singer JAX to perform at Castle Rock Outlets Tree Lighting
On Saturday, Nov. 12, the TikTok star, New Jersey hitmaker and third-place finisher on the fourteenth season of American Idol known as Jax, will perform during the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Outlets in Castle Rock.
Film 'Amache Rose' brings dark Colorado history into the light
Denver Film Festival is highlighting several movies focused on Colorado, including one that centers on a plant that's revealing the history of a people. In a green house at the Denver Botanic Gardens, a mystery is unfolding. "We still haven't gotten them to bloom here on site," said Billy Kanaly, producer with Denver Botanic Films. These roses were found on the site of the Amache Internment Camp in southeastern Colorado. "The rose doesn't actually exist naturally in that environment, so we know they have to been planted by the Japanese-American people during World War II," Kanaly explained. Kanaly made a...
Popular Colorado Music Venue to Close its Doors for Good
For music lovers, especially those that enjoy attending concerts and seeing music performed live, one popular spot to catch rock shows is going to become a lot quieter very soon. It has been five years of loud, rocking shows for a Colorado music venue known as simply, The Venue, but...
The Venue Is Closing After Five Years
Photo: Pam & Brett Braun & Everett Dickensheet (courtesy of Pam Braun) | By Katrina Leibee, Westword | In 2017, Pam and Brett Braun and their friend Everett Dickensheet opened The Venue at 1451 Cortez Street with the vision of creating an ’80s rock club. And for five years, music lovers and bands have called the spot home.
Popular Johnstown Doughnut Shop Will Close
A popular doughnut shop located in downtown Johnstown will close at the end of November. Mr. Donuts in Johnstown announced the closure of the shop via Facebook on October 26. The reason for the closure states that a business partner sold their portion of the business to another buyer. The other co-owner of Mr. Donut could not accumulate the funds asked for the by other co-owner to buy them out of the business.
An Unexpected Treasure Is Under the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Drain Cover
(Colorado Springs, CO) Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has left its mark on downtown Colorado Springs. On the southwest corner of E. Platte Avenue and North Tejon Street, across from the new playground at Acacia Park, there is a storm drain with the zoo's logo.
Every Toy from Your Childhood is at a Crazy Store in Colorado
No matter how old we get, there's still an inner child in us that looks back on playing with toys and smiles. For many of us who grew up in the late 20th Century, it's a completely different world when it comes to kids' toys than it was when we were growing up.
Sierra to Open its First Lakewood Location this Weekend
Sierra, the multichannel off-price retailer of active and outside brands, is opening its first Lakewood location at Belleview Shores, located at 5822 S. Wadsworth Blvd, on Saturday, November 12. The store will join five Sierra locations within the Denver and surrounding area. As part of the T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods family,...
They call it Denver's oldest bar — and the best burger around | Craving Colorado
DENVER • One recent Saturday night at My Brother’s Bar, Paula Newman flipped on a little-used light. Then she heard a complaint. “Someone was going, ‘This is a bar! Why is it so bright?” says Newman, the bar’s owner. “People are so funny. It’s things like that. They don’t want it to change.”
Firefighters respond to house fire near Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire just east of Colorado Springs Friday morning. The house fire occurred on Pinyon Jay Drive, near Constitution Avenue and Highway 24, and firefighters said it appeared to have started in the home’s garage. Firefighters said both cars...
64 cats need help after they were found living in 1 Colorado home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking for help after 64 cats were found living in one Colorado home. The organization is reporting the cats were found on Wednesday in poor health, ranging in age from kittens to 18 years old. “For...
What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?
Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops may be 'devastated' by vote, smaller towns to see benefits
El Paso County voters picked marijuana industry winners and losers Tuesday, with decisions that are predicted to devastate Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops and buoy enterprises in Manitou Springs and Palmer Lake. Following the vote, a marijuana industry group is looking forward to statewide solutions to help hurting medical marijuana...
Remembering Andy Clark of Moxie Bread Co.
“I dream about bread,” Andy Clark, owner of Moxie Bread Co., told Boulder Weekly food editor John Lehndorff in 2016 when the bakery was just a year old. Clark’s dreams grew as the bakery expanded from its original Louisville location into North Boulder and then Lyons. His European-style treats netted him two James Beard Award nominations and a spot on foodandwine.com’s list of the best bread in Colorado.
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Denver
Yelp has the scoop on the most stellar steakhouses in the Mile High City.
Chilly start to the day before flurries move in
Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Digital Dara: Deals, freebies...
Colorado’s new HOA law has stopped foreclosure cases in one Green Valley Ranch subdivision
Earlier this year, city officials called an emergency meeting on something they’d not dealt with before: They learned Green Valley Ranch residents were fighting potential foreclosures on their homes in cases brought to court by their homeowners’ associations. For years, Colorado HOAs had the power to pursue liens...
Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
5 things to know about 20-degree temperature drop in Denver
A big weather change is on the way to the Denver metro area on Thursday after high temperatures near 70 degrees.
