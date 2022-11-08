ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
aeroroutes.com

Canada Jetlines Schedules Melbourne FL Launch in Jan 2023

Canada Jetlines yesterday (10NOV22) announced its second US route launch, where it’ll be offering Toronto – Melbourne FL route. The airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route once weekly, starting 19JAN23. AU200 YYZ0900 – 1143MLB 320 4. AU201 MLB1512 – 1755YYZ 320 4.
aeroroutes.com

AirAsia X Resumes Denpasar Service From late-Nov 2022

AirAsia X in late-November 2022 is resuming Kuala Lumpur – Denpasar service, previously served until March 2020. The airline will initially operate 5 weekly flights from 24NOV22, increasing to daily by 04DEC22. This route is operated by Airbus A330-300 aircraft. D7798 KUL0910 – 1215DPS 333 D. D7799 DPS1325...

Comments / 0

Community Policy