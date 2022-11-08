Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
T1 VALORANT seizes veteran Overwatch League star to join stacked 2023 VCT roster
An era-defining Overwatch League star in Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok is officially moving on from the game after an extraordinary and lengthy pro career, joining the T1 VALORANT roster for the 2023 season in the VCT Pacific League. The Philadelphia Fusion, whom Carpe has played for in all five...
dotesports.com
Dota 2’s Diretide 2022 Collector’s Cache vote splits community over League-style anime skins
Diretide is a time for cosmetics in Dota 2. Throughout the event, players get to roll for Arcanas on the Candyworks shop, and also vote to decide which community sets will make it to the game. Diretide 2022 Collector’s Cache vote kicked off recently, featuring the best of community artists to offer while also starting a new debate within the community.
dotesports.com
Which difficulty setting should you choose in God of War Ragnarök?
After four years, God of War Ragnarök is finally here. Similar to the long-running franchise’s 2018 reboot, players have an array of difficulty settings to choose from that all provide contrasting gameplay experiences. As the first decision players are presented with when starting God of War Ragnarök, those unfamiliar with the franchise may find the decision difficult in itself.
dotesports.com
Frozen glow up: New Pseudo Legendary Dragon leaks from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Pokémon fans should get excited because a new pseudo-legendary Pokémon has emerged from the wave of leaks coming from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. To avoid upsetting anybody, if you’re looking to go in blind to your...
dotesports.com
How much space is needed for Warzone 2?
Warzone 2 officially launches on Nov. 16 alongside the release of season one for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and with it comes a massive download size. Leakers for the game have revealed that Warzone 2 will take up twice as much space as its counterpart MW2 and may require some players to uninstall other games to accommodate for it. According to Warzone 2 Informer on Twitter, the game will require a little over 115 GB to download. This is much bigger than MW2, which took roughly 55 GB to download on platforms like Xbox and PC.
dotesports.com
How many people play Modern Warfare 2?
Whether you love the game or hate it, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been a huge commercial success for Activision. MW2 has been the biggest launch for CoD since Black Ops II all the way back in 2012. And with plans to continue to support the title and its other modes, Warzone 2 and DMZ, the foreseeable future of CoD is full of big-time growth.
dotesports.com
Riot explains why Chemtech drake is making a return to League of Legends
Chemtech drake is, without a sliver of a doubt, the most hated League of Legends drake. From the camouflage terrain when Chemtech drakes start spawning to reviving mechanic once you get the soul, it’s universally the most hated drake to exist in the game. With the 2023 preseason, the infamous Chemtech drake is making a return and Riot Games explained exactly why.
dotesports.com
How to earn Black Site keys in Warzone 2
The battlefield is set and the dubs are ready for the taking in the highly-awaited sequel for Call of Duty’s uber-popular battle royale game mode, Warzone. Landing zones are hotter than ever before, with the developers adding a ton of new spots where players can search for rare loot while running into deadly new enemies at the same time.
dotesports.com
All new Shiny Pokémon revealed in Scarlet and Violet leaks
The final set of leaks for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is wrapping up, which means fans are getting a good look at all of the new and returning Pokémon featured in the games a bit early. Along with things like stats, moves, and more, all of the sprites for the new Pokémon have already been pulled from the data of early copies.
dotesports.com
The 5 best killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty, accuracy and aggression are two of the most important aspects in a player’s skill set. The better the aim, the more dangerous you can be. Your proficiency with the weapons in your hands is paramount, but in Modern Warfare 2, there are more tools of war at your disposal that can help turn the tides of any battle. From useful radars to explosive rockets, bulletproof suits of armor, and more, soldiers can send a whole battalion of ordinance to sweep towards victory.
dotesports.com
Another puppy joins Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks, alongside supposed Bellibolt pre-evolution
If you’re a fan of aquatic creatures and puppies, the Paldea region is the place for you. As part of a new round of leaks, two new Pokémon have been revealed for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, though have not yet been officially announced by the Pokémon Company as of yet. One is yet another dog-based Pokémon—a Dark-type named Maschiff—and a new tadpole Pokémon named Tadbulb, which appears to be the pre-evolution of Bellibolt.
dotesports.com
How to fix the EXE/Bad Challenge error in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out and making players rage all around the world. The FPS is famous for its innovative graphics and gameplay; however, it’s starting to build a reputation for something Activision might not be a huge fan of. Several bugs have popped up in...
dotesports.com
How to complete ‘Embrace the Foreglow and Silence the voices’ in League of Legends
Every second to third patch in League of Legends, Riot Games ships a new thematic event to either celebrate a real-life event like Lunar Ravel, or a League-specific event like Spirit Blossom. Since the World Championship is a special time of the year for every League player, Riot normally prepares an elaborate battle pass lasting for a couple of patches. The battle pass normally includes event-specific missions and rewards used to unlock Prestige skin available for the duration of the event.
dotesports.com
‘League wouldn’t exist without Dota’: PewDiePie talks about his respect for Dota on Trash Taste podcast
PewDiePie was recently a guest on Joey Bizinger, Garnt Maneetapho, and Connor Colquhoun’s Trash Taste podcast in Japan, where the YouTuber talked about various topics, including his gaming habits in his younger days. Pewds and the trio were chatting about LAN cafes and his early days in gaming where...
dotesports.com
What is the Modern Warfare 2 level cap?
All Call of Duty players have hopped online during the launch weekend of a new game and seen a player at an unfathomable rank. If you’re one of those public lobby demons who hits max rank within a few hours of the game releasing, you may have realized there’s a distinct wall that’s been hit within the leveling process in Modern Warfare 2.
dotesports.com
Prepare for rage: Shiny Pokémon won’t make a sound when spawning, according to Scarlet and Violet leaks
While most fans watching the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks are focused on new Pokémon, there are also important design details being shared that might change how players enjoy the games. One such element will specifically impact Shiny Pokémon hunters: it appears Game Freak has once again taken two steps forward and one step back.
dotesports.com
In an unexpected move, Fnatic parts ways with Dota 2 carry Raven
After a surprising decision made by Fnatic, it seems like star carry player, Marc Fausto, better known as Raven, will no longer be a part of the team anymore. The tier one team made its decision earlier today, letting Raven’s contract expire instead of renewing it for another DPC season. According to Fnatic, the parting was mutual and both parties wished for this outcome to happen.
dotesports.com
How to prestige in Modern Warfare 2
The ability to prestige has been a longtime staple of the Call of Duty franchise. Originally, prestiging meant that players who hit max level would be reset back to level one, losing all their unlocked weapons, attachments, and more in the name of starting from scratch once again. Eventually, prestiging evolved to allow players to keep their guns and camos but just reset their level with a new prestige emblem next to it.
dotesports.com
Gimmighoul got so rich it took up snowboarding, according to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks
Gimmighoul was one of several Pokémon officially revealed in the weeks leading up to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s release—appearing in Pokémon Go as a surprise with unique mechanics and lore. But no one in the world could have predicted that once you complete the long-standing and haunted quest you would end up with some kind of vacation time with a golden ghost.
dotesports.com
Will Warzone 2 be available on Steam?
The gaming world has had an intense month. Modern Warfare 2, God of War: Ragnarök, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and now downloading Warzone 2 will clog up your remaining bandwidth. Call of Duty’s attempt at a battle royale to take on games like Fortnite and Apex Legends was...
Comments / 0