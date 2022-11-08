Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023
In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
Yardbarker
Davante Adams has sharp words on state of the Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is peeved with the sad state of the Raiders. "I've got no business being in this building" if things don't change in Las Vegas, he said, per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal (h/t Pro Football Talk). Adams criticized the current offensive...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Provides Update On The Catcher Situation
The St. Louis Cardinals have entered the 2022-2023 MLB offseason with a few goals in mind: to acquire a catcher and add a veteran bat to their lineup. Several catchers could potentially catch the Cards’ eye this offseason. Christian Vazquez is available in free agency, as is Tucker Barnhart.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ OC Matt Canada Seems To Indicate A Behind The Scenes Battle With Mike Tomlin Has Been Raging Since Training Camp
The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. The 2022 Steelers are on life support and if any magic is going to happen it has to start when the Steelers touch the ball against a stout New Orleans defense. Matt Canada has had two weeks to draw up a game plan that will work and for the good of the mental health of Steeler Nation, it must.
Yardbarker
Insider explains why Panthers might keep Baker Mayfield benched
The Carolina Panthers have multiple reasons to keep former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined until further notice. "The 2024 conditional pick sent to the Browns when the Panthers acquired Mayfield in July goes from a fourth- to a fifth-rounder if Mayfield doesn't play 70% of the snaps," ESPN's David Newton explained for a piece published Thursday. "He's currently around 60%."
Yardbarker
The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC
When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
Yardbarker
Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson: 'Bill Belichick is gonna be mad' at Micah Parsons take
Pro Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson thinks second-year star Micah Parsons is simply the best. "I know my buddy Bill Belichick is gonna be mad at me, but [Parsons] may be the best player I've seen," said Johnson Thursday on KRLD-FM in Dallas. "Of course, Bill is gonna say Lawerence Taylor, but Micah Parsons amazes me."
NFLPA calls on 6 venues to improve playing surfaces
The NFL Players Association is calling on six venues to change their current playing surfaces, saying the turf in those stadiums results in “statistically higher in-game injury rates” involving non-contact and lower-extremity injuries. NFLPA President JC Tretter said Saturday the league should ban "slit film" playing surfaces that...
Yardbarker
Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett explains why QB Russell Wilson began wearing wristband
Russell Wilson wore a wristband for the first time this season during the Denver Broncos’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. The change has become a big topic of conversation, and Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett tried to explain on Thursday how it came about. Hackett indicated to reporters...
Yardbarker
Nick Sirianni hints he could add recently fired HC to Eagles staff
It appears Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich could soon work together again. "Yeah, we’ll see how that goes. I don’t know yet," Sirianni responded when asked Thursday about possibly adding Reich to his staff, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "That’s not something that’s been — that happened, when, Monday? And my focus has been completely on Washington. So, again, you know how I feel about Frank. I’m always going to use him as a consultant, whether he’s in the building or he’s not in the building. But, I haven’t even really thought about that, to be quite honest with you. We’re really just focused on today to get ready for Washington."
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Hope For Potential With Latest Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have made their first move of the offseason by acquiring infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations. Fermin’s contract has been selected to the 40-man roster. In corresponding moves, right-handed pitchers Alex Reyes and Drew VerHagen were activated from the...
Yardbarker
Former Bulls Champion Shares How Michael Jordan Embarrassed Him In Front Of The Team: "I Could Play 18 Holes On Your Sweater."
Michael Jordan was an assassin on the court and nothing stopped him from getting what he wanted during a game. Jordan's will was one of the reasons why the Chicago Bulls from 1991 onwards only lost one playoff series with Jordan on the team, winning 6 championships in the process until MJ's 1998 retirement.
Yardbarker
"I've never heard a football field so silent": John Lynch describes 49ers' reaction to Jason Verrett injury
The latest injury to Jason Verrett hit the San Francisco 49ers locker room hard. The well-liked and respected veteran cornerback has been plagued by injuries throughout his nine-season NFL career. He's seen all but two of his seasons end prematurely due to injuries. General manager John Lynch joined KNBR on...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Najee Harris Visibly Infuriated With Reporter Over Questions During Week 10 Interview
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected a running back in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft hoping that he would be a franchise-altering player. Despite his 1,200 rushing yards during his rookie season, Najee Harris out of the University of Alabama was not necessarily effective statistically, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.
Yardbarker
Report: Lakers 'covet' one star guard in potential trade
The Los Angeles Lakers’ slow start to the season has sparked extensive speculation about potential changes both inside and outside the organization. That includes major trades, and there are definitely targets in mind. The Lakers are known to "covet" Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, according to Chris Haynes of...
Yardbarker
What’s Going On With The Dolphins Defense
I feel like I’m watching the 2021 season again with the Miami Dolphins defense in the first half of this season. Last year, this defense ranked at the bottom of major categories 3rd down defense, sacks, etc. The difference this year is the Dolphins are winning games despite the defense. When was the last time you could say that? The Dolphins’ offense has picked this team up, but the defense will have to start performing better, especially with a brutal three-game road trip around the corner. The defense has been the strength of this team over the last few years and the reason they have been in playoff contention. It’s also why head coach Mike McDaniel retained defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, most of the defensive coaches, and the players. However, here we go again. The Dolphins’ defense isn’t getting off the field consistently, pressuring the quarterback, or forcing turnovers. What is the problem?
Yardbarker
Washington State puts 'great offense' up against Boise State
Mouhamed Gueye, Justin Powell and Washington State aim to string together another strong performance Saturday when they visit Boise State in the Capital City Classic. The game is officially a neutral-site contest despite being played in Boise, Idaho. Gueye scored 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and added a career-high 13...
Yardbarker
Bills QB Josh Allen has funny reaction to media filming practice
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was playing some games with the media on Friday amid speculation about the health of his injured elbow. Allen is firmly questionable due to an elbow injury he suffered last week against the New York Jets. The Bills have largely shielded Allen from speculation about his status and the media has not gotten any real glimpses of him around practice, as he has not been a full participant.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers’ 'I’m still the reigning two-time MVP' comment causes controversy
On Tuesday, during The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers reminded the world who he is. This season is undoubtably one of the worst seasons the Green Bay Packers have had during the Aaron Rodgers era. Losing five games in a row and sitting at 3-6 is not how Packers fans imagined this season unfolding.
Yardbarker
New York Giants preparing to get pass-rush reinforcements
The New York Giants are gearing up to take on the Houston Texans in Week 10 following their BYE week. Having sustained a significant injury in an ATV accident, the Giants won’t have Xavier McKinney at their disposal in the secondary, but they will be getting a few reinforcements back to help the defense.
