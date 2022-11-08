Read full article on original website
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic picklesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Road closures planned in Schererville and Merrillville
73rd Avenue will be closed in Merrillville next week. Starting Monday, 73rd will be closed between Taft and Arthur Boulevard for a NIPSCO project. It'll be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for two days, weather-permitting. The town asks drivers to use Taft, U.S. 30 and Broadway as a...
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th season
An immersive experience, Illumination: Tree Lights, is headed to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle this November 19 through January 7. (CHICAGO) November 2013 marked the first year The Morton Arboretum kicked off its unique holiday light show.
Sterling Bay Developers Holiday Bazaar Giveaway Free Food, Winter Coats, Flu Shots, Covid Boosters and More…
Third Annual Holiday Giving Event Set for Saturday, November 19th. The holiday season is almost upon us, and once again those in our communities who are struggling need our help. Sterling Bay, a Chicago-based real estate development firm, will hold its 3rd annual Holiday Bazaar, a free giveaway event, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at 67th Street and South Wentworth Avenue in Englewood.
2 New Stores, ‘Santa's Trolley Experience' Opening at Westfield Old Orchard Mall in November
Skokie's popular suburban Westfield Old Orchard Mall is getting into the holiday spirit with a few new store openings as well as few family favorite holiday activities. According to a press release, luxury brand Louis Vuitton will open a store front at Westfield Old Orchard beginning Nov. 10. And Bloomie's, a smaller retail version of the Bloomingdale's department store that once anchored the mall, will open Nov. 17.
What Would Bears' Stadium Complex in Arlington Heights Look Like? These Renderings Give an Idea
The Chicago Bears' potential move to Arlington Heights became closer to reality this week as the village board approved a pre-development plan for the massive project. The agreement, reached at a board meeting Monday, isn't binding, but the framework of the design and potential construction of the 326-acre land is agreed upon between the board and the Bears.
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeowners
individual counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Chicago? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Chicago? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
Pace eliminating transfer fees, suspended routes after 2023 budget approval
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At a time when everything is costing more, Pace says it's cutting some costs for riders.The new budget just approved for the suburban transit agency eliminates transfer fees on regular routes. The budget also includes plans to upgrade the Northwest Transportation Center in Schaumburg.Pace is also officially eliminating some routes that were suspended in 2020 during the pandemic.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Accident closes Green Garden restaurant in Woodstock
Recovery crews from Chicago Water & Fire Restoration were on the scene of Green Garden Chinese restaurant Tuesday afternoon after a morning accident closed the business. Yellow tape blocked off […]
oprahdaily.com
How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago
Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Cancelled for 2022 Season
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was cancelled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Supreme opens their first store in Chicago
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. General Iron’s Lincoln Park Facility Will Soon Be Demolished; Alderman Vows No Repeat Of Hilco Disaster: The city will hold a town hall Nov. 18 to share information and answer questions about the upcoming General Iron demolition.
historydaily.org
The Iroquois Theatre Fire: America's Deadliest Fire
Although more people were killed in the collapse of the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001, the deadliest single-building fire in U.S. history occurred nearly a century before the 9/11 attacks. On December 30, 1903, more than 600 people died after a fire broke out at a brand-new theater in downtown Chicago.
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per month
The 16K square foot mansion, known as Adler on the Park, was built between 1915 and 1917 for Titanic survivor Emily Ryerson. (CHICAGO) In 1917, famous Chicago architects David Adler and Henry Dangler finished construction on a row house at 2700 N. Lakeview for Titanic survivor, Emily Ryerson. Emily was widowed when her husband, Arthur, died on the Titanic in 1912.
Inside the Haunted Congress Hotel in Chicago
Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay not only in Illinois but anywhere. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because...
blockclubchicago.org
Woodlawn Neighbors In Need Can ‘Shop’ For Free Food At Market Thursday Mornings
WOODLAWN — A free, weekly market offering food staples to South Side neighbors will wind down 2022 with two holiday markets in the coming weeks. The Free Food Market is held 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church’s Knox Hall, 6400 S. Kimbark Ave. in Woodlawn. The market serves 120-150 people every week and limits waste by allowing recipients to pick up items they’ll actually enjoy, said market Director Gail Robinson.
As Days Grow Shorter, Here's When Chicago's Earliest Sunset of 2022 Will Take Place
Sunlight lovers, you may want to look away, because not only are we about to experience an abrupt end to our above-average temperatures in the Chicago area, but we’re about to pass a significant milestone in the amount of daylight that the region receives per day. According to the...
959theriver.com
Nearly Half A Dozen Nuns Already Moved Out Of OLA Ahead Of Official Announcement
It’s official, Our Lady of Angels is closing for good. As first reported on WJOL on October 18th, the 60 year old Retirement Home will be closing permenantely on February 28th, 2023. In a statement by Sister Jeanne Bessette, President of Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate and Chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, “Following long and deliberate consideration, we regret to announce that Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home will close by February 28, 2023. This difficult decision is made for financial reasons alone. Put simply, despite our best efforts, OLA has been and will continue to lose a substantial amount of money, and we can no longer continue to operate as a stand-alone long term care facility.”
My Favorite Wood Fired Pizza is Located in South Barrington
There was one restaurant in the Barrington area that I always neglected due to negative reviews. I had read that the restaurant was pretentious, overpriced, and the food mediocre. I ignored the bad reviews and decided to check this place out myself.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County property tax sale begins next week
COOK COUNTY - More than 45,000 properties are listed in the upcoming Cook County property tax sale. Collectively, more than $169 million is due on these delinquent homes, businesses, and land. The owners were notified by certified mail. Property tax sale is a form of real estate investment. You are...
NBC Chicago
Local Organization Helps a Veteran Move From Homelessness to a Home of Her Own
After three months of sleeping on an air mattress, Lillie Mae Choyce came home Friday afternoon to a fully-furnished home, complete with pictures of her far-flung family and a fully outfitted kitchen. “It was a big surprise, I like everything,” Choyce said as she walked through a Marquette Park apartment...
