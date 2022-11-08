Read full article on original website
Digital Media Championship Changes Hands On Impact Wrestling
Joe Hendry captured the Digital Media Championship from Brian Myers in the opening match of this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. This win marks Hendry’s first title with Impact Wrestling, and ends Myers’ reign at 113 days. Myers had held the title since defeating Rich Swann at Against All Odds on July 1st.
Trevor Murdoch Responds To Nick Aldis’ Criticisms Of NWA
Since announcing his intention to depart NWA when his contract ends in January, Nick Aldis and NWA have been engaged in a war of words. Aldis has since been suspended from the promotion following a falling-out with owner Billy Corgan over a difference in creative vision. Aldis also believes that his wife Mickie James has not been afforded the proper amount of respect for her involvement with the NWA Empowerrr event.
Ken Shamrock Reveals Why He Decided To Leave WWE Back In 1999
Back in 1999, Ken Shamrock made the decision to depart WWE and return to MMA. During a recent appearance on Vlad TV, Shamrock commented on his decision to leave WWE, whether he ended up taking a liking to the wrestling business in the end, and more. You can check out...
The Updated Card For Impact Wrestling’s ‘Over Drive’ Pay-Per-View Event
Following this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, we now have the updated lineup for the Over Drive pay-per-view event, which takes place in Louisville, KY on November 18th and airs on Impact! Plus. You can check out the updated Impact Wrestling Over Drive card below:. Impact World...
AEW Talent To Be In Lifetime Movie ‘Bad Tenant’
Laura ‘The Bunny’ Dennis will be starring in ‘Bad Tenant.’. Tampa Bay Times published a feature story about the AEW talent filming for a role in the Lifetime movie ‘Bad Tenant.’ It was shot in the Tampa Bay area from late October through early November.
Ethan Page’s Twitter Account Gets Hacked, Page Issues Statement
Ethan Page revealed that his Twitter account was hacked on Thursday. Page took to his Instagram page to issue a statement after offensive posts began appearing on his Twitter feed. Chris Hero shared Page’s Instagram statement via his own Twitter, which read: “My Twitter has been hacked. I’ve been eating...
El Hijo Del Vikingo Set To Make GCW Debut, Two Big MLW: Fusion Matches
El Hijo Del Vikingo will be making his official debut with Gamechanger Wrestling (GCW) at its Amerikaz Most Wanted event, which takes place on December 16th in Los Angeles, California. Also advertised for the show include: Nick Gage, Pagano, Blake Christian, Nick Wayne, Joey Janela, EFFY, and Masha Slamovich. We’ve...
Paul Heyman Responds To Notable Name Wanting Him To Be His Manager
Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Logan Paul in the main event of Crown Jewel last Saturday. Logan’s brother, Jake, was involved in the match. It’s been reported that Jake and WWE are interested in working together again down the line. Jake Paul was speaking...
Chris Jericho: Logan Paul Wrestling Is Good For The Business
AEW’s Chris Jericho has defended Logan Paul against critics, saying the YouTuber is “good for business.”. Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 and also competed at SummerSlam. The popular social media star competed at last week’s Crown Jewel event but came up short against Roman Reigns....
Tony Khan Teases Future AEW Pay-Per-View Coming To Boston
AEW could be hosting a future pay-per-view event in Boston, Massachusetts according to recent comments made by Tony Khan. This week’s tapings of Dynamite and Rampage took AEW to the Cradle of Liberty and saw Bryan Danielson defeat Sammy Guevara in the main event. Before the taping of Rampage...
Billy Corgan Has Never Seen The NWA World Title Triple H Owns
You would think that the owner of the National Wrestling Alliance would know the whereabouts of the original NWA Ten Pounds of Gold title belt. However, Billy Corgan revealed to Gerald Brisco that he doesn’t own the original NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. Corgan was a recent guest of the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast on YouTube.
Natalya Opens Up On Mentoring Other Women In WWE
WWE Superstar Natalya recently spoke with Darren Stone to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Natalya discussed getting started in WWE, and now taking on the responsibility of mentoring younger WWE talent. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On her start with WWE:
Dave Bautista Aiming To Land A Role In Major Video Game Franchise
Netflix acquired the adaptation rights to the popular Xbox game franchise, Gears of War, earlier this month. The streaming giant is set to develop a feature film adaptation and an adult animated series based on the popular title, with reports suggesting that Netflix could expand even beyond the two adaptions.
Tony Khan Explains Why ROH Final Battle Will Take Place In The Afternoon
ROH will present its Final Battle pay-per-view event from the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday, December 10th, with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern. WWE will also hold NXT Deadline on Peacock on the night of December 10th. It will be the third ROH pay-per-view in the Tony Khan period of ownership.
Rhea Ripley Names Who She Wants At WrestleMania
Speaking to USA Network Insider, Rhea Ripley looked into the future and named who she hopes to face at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next April:. “I think it would have to be myself and Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Whenever we step in the ring together, it’s magic. So if we could do it on a bigger scale and have the title on the line, I think it would be absolutely fantastic.”
The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega Backstage At AEW Dynamite, Archer/Starks Plans
According to a report from Pwinsider, both The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were backstage for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. MJF and Colt Cabana were not at the show. Lance Archer attacking Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite will lead to their planned Rampage match being pushed back to next week.
Impact Wrestling News: Delirious Set To Return Next Week, Impact In 60 Episodes
According to a report from Pwinsider, Delirious is set to return at next week’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Louisville, KY. Delirious joined the production team for MLW last month. Additionally, the next two episodes of Impact in 60 will focus on Davey Richards and Triple X. You can...
WWE NXT Star Returning From Injury Soon
Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE NXT star Tiffany Stratton will be back on television soon. Stratton has been out of action since August with a head injury. Meltzer reported that Stratton “will be returning in a few weeks.”. Her last match happened on August...
WWE SmackDown Results (11/11/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of WWE SmackDown airing on November 11, 2022. Did you miss the previous episode of Raw? You can catch up with the results here: 11/7. #1. [Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship] The Usos (c) vs. The New Day — Winners: The Usos with the 1D.
Scrapped Match From Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Revealed
There were plans for a match that was canceled from Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The episode included six matches, with the main event featuring Bryan Danielson’s two-out-of-three falls victory against Sammy Guevara. Per Fightful Select, there was originally one more match planned for the show, featuring Darby...
