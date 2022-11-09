ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC Miami

Turnout Was a Big Problem for Democrats in Major Florida Counties

We’re continuing to learn more about just how badly Republicans beat Democrats in the state of Florida Tuesday night in the statewide elections. There’s ongoing pressure for the chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Manny Diaz, to step down. So far, he's indicated he'll stay in his post.
The Associated Press

Justices deciding Florida's thorniest issues keep their jobs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — From deciding whether Florida taxpayer money can be used to fly immigrants to Democratic-led states to weighing in on the legality of an abortion prohibition after 15 weeks of pregnancy, the Florida Supreme Court is in the middle of making some of the thorniest decisions in the state. But in the election that concluded Tuesday, it was Florida voters who judged whether five out of the seven Florida Supreme Court justices on the ballot got to keep their jobs, and they decided overwhelmingly to have them stay in their positions. The results weren’t surprising since it...
Orlando Weekly

Anna Eskamani wins seat, proves Florida Dems need to run more progressives

The midterms were a slightly mixed bag for Central Florida progressives. Rep. Anna Eskamani held on to her state seat in a newly drawn district and newcomer Maxwell Frost rode a wave of youthful enthusiasm to the US House. However, UCF-area Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith failed to win a new district against Republican challenger Susan Plasencia. Smith had served in the state house since 2016, representing a district that includes his alma mater, the University of Central Florida.
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Republicans Sweep State Cabinet Races

  The Florida Cabinet returned to an all-Republican lineup Tuesday as outgoing Senate President Wilton Simpson was elected agriculture commissioner and Attorney General Ashley Moody and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis won second terms. The three Republicans were widely expected to win, as they
Florida Phoenix

Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
click orlando

Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
flaglerlive.com

Florida Voters Reject Additional Property Tax Breaks or Ending Constitutional Revision Commission

Florida voters rejected three proposed constitutional amendments that would have provided property-tax breaks and eliminated the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. The proposals, put on the ballot by the Legislature, needed support from 60 percent of voters to pass. All three were below that threshold after receiving little attention during an election dominated by races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat.
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Marks Florida’s First Annual Victims of Communism Day

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation declaring November 7 as the first annual Victims of Communism Day in Florida. Florida is home to millions of individuals who came here seeking freedom from countries controlled by Communist governments, including Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. To honor the memories and sacrifices of those who suffered under these despotic regimes the Legislature passed and DeSantis signed HB 395 to establish a yearly day during which students in Florida’s schools will learn about the atrocities committed by Communist regimes and the more than 100 million people who were persecuted and lost their lives in Communist countries. To read the full proclamation, click here.
CBS Miami

Florida voters give thumbs down to constitutional amendments

TALLAHASSEE - Florida voters late Tuesday appeared to have rejected three proposed constitutional amendments that would have provided property-tax breaks and eliminated the state's Constitution Revision Commission.The proposals, put on the ballot by the Legislature, needed support from 60 percent of voters to pass. As of 10:45 p.m., all were below that threshold after receiving little attention during an election dominated by races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat.One of the measures, which appeared on the ballot as Amendment 1, sought to prevent properties' assessed values from increasing because of improvements aimed at combating flooding.The other proposed tax break, which...
wintergardenvox.com

Leon County Judge dismisses Loomer election fraud lawsuit

Primary case closed the day before the general election. Leon County Judge Angela C. Dempsey on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by supporters of former Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer that alleged election fraud by the Florida Election Canvassing Commission and the elections supervisors of Orange, Lake, Sumter and Polk counties. She handed down her decision during a 28-minute Zoom hearing in Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit Court.
MSNBC

Joy Reid: Florida is a red state

As early results begin to show a strong Republican performance in Florida, Joy Reid talks about how the state has shifted politically over time and some of the dynamics that are shaping the midterm election.Nov. 9, 2022.
