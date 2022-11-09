Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Turnout Was a Big Problem for Democrats in Major Florida Counties
We’re continuing to learn more about just how badly Republicans beat Democrats in the state of Florida Tuesday night in the statewide elections. There’s ongoing pressure for the chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Manny Diaz, to step down. So far, he's indicated he'll stay in his post.
Justices deciding Florida's thorniest issues keep their jobs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — From deciding whether Florida taxpayer money can be used to fly immigrants to Democratic-led states to weighing in on the legality of an abortion prohibition after 15 weeks of pregnancy, the Florida Supreme Court is in the middle of making some of the thorniest decisions in the state. But in the election that concluded Tuesday, it was Florida voters who judged whether five out of the seven Florida Supreme Court justices on the ballot got to keep their jobs, and they decided overwhelmingly to have them stay in their positions. The results weren’t surprising since it...
wlrn.org
Florida Democrats are left reeling again after Republicans sweep statewide races with big margins
Republicans have swept every major Florida office from governor to agriculture commissioner. They’re on track for a supermajority in the state legislature. Given the party’s big showing this midterm cycle, can Florida still be considered a swing state?. “Florida is not a swing state. It’s a red state,”...
Opinion: Ron DeSantis Made the Red Wave a Reality in Florida, But it Doesn't Matter
Why DeSantis is unlikely to replicate this with the rest of America. Ron DeSantis absolutely crushed it in Florida in his bid to be reelected as Governor. In fact, he won by almost 20% points over his opponent Charlie Crist. A landslide.
Anna Eskamani wins seat, proves Florida Dems need to run more progressives
The midterms were a slightly mixed bag for Central Florida progressives. Rep. Anna Eskamani held on to her state seat in a newly drawn district and newcomer Maxwell Frost rode a wave of youthful enthusiasm to the US House. However, UCF-area Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith failed to win a new district against Republican challenger Susan Plasencia. Smith had served in the state house since 2016, representing a district that includes his alma mater, the University of Central Florida.
Florida Republicans Sweep State Cabinet Races
The Florida Cabinet returned to an all-Republican lineup Tuesday as outgoing Senate President Wilton Simpson was elected agriculture commissioner and Attorney General Ashley Moody and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis won second terms. The three Republicans were widely expected to win, as they
Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CBS journalists shocked they 'couldn't find one' Charlie Crist supporter in Florida visit to Biden precincts
CBS journalists were flummoxed they couldn't find even one Charlie Crist supporter in Florida when visiting diners, coffee shops and pubs up and down the coast.
Back-to-back hurricanes in Fla. will lead to higher property insurance premiums
I-team investigator Jackie Callaway spoke to two industry experts to get their take on what the future holds for the state's shaky insurance market.
Ron DeSantis: Florida Leads the Nation in Attracting and Developing Skilled Workforce
Florida’s focus on training workers with the technical skills and credentials is paying off as the Sunshine State has been named number one in the U.S. for attracting and developing a skilled workforce. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced this ranking as a part of Lightcast’s 2022 Talent Attraction Scorecard, which...
click orlando
Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
Approve or Reject: 3 Ballot Amendments for Florida
Three amendments are on the ballot for Florida's midterms.
flaglerlive.com
Florida Voters Reject Additional Property Tax Breaks or Ending Constitutional Revision Commission
Florida voters rejected three proposed constitutional amendments that would have provided property-tax breaks and eliminated the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. The proposals, put on the ballot by the Legislature, needed support from 60 percent of voters to pass. All three were below that threshold after receiving little attention during an election dominated by races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat.
Ron DeSantis Marks Florida’s First Annual Victims of Communism Day
On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation declaring November 7 as the first annual Victims of Communism Day in Florida. Florida is home to millions of individuals who came here seeking freedom from countries controlled by Communist governments, including Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. To honor the memories and sacrifices of those who suffered under these despotic regimes the Legislature passed and DeSantis signed HB 395 to establish a yearly day during which students in Florida’s schools will learn about the atrocities committed by Communist regimes and the more than 100 million people who were persecuted and lost their lives in Communist countries. To read the full proclamation, click here.
Florida voters give thumbs down to constitutional amendments
TALLAHASSEE - Florida voters late Tuesday appeared to have rejected three proposed constitutional amendments that would have provided property-tax breaks and eliminated the state's Constitution Revision Commission.The proposals, put on the ballot by the Legislature, needed support from 60 percent of voters to pass. As of 10:45 p.m., all were below that threshold after receiving little attention during an election dominated by races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat.One of the measures, which appeared on the ballot as Amendment 1, sought to prevent properties' assessed values from increasing because of improvements aimed at combating flooding.The other proposed tax break, which...
Florida voters reject midterm constitutional amendments
The proposals, put on the ballot by the Legislature, needed support from 60 percent of voters to pass.
wintergardenvox.com
Leon County Judge dismisses Loomer election fraud lawsuit
Primary case closed the day before the general election. Leon County Judge Angela C. Dempsey on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by supporters of former Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer that alleged election fraud by the Florida Election Canvassing Commission and the elections supervisors of Orange, Lake, Sumter and Polk counties. She handed down her decision during a 28-minute Zoom hearing in Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit Court.
Roughly a third of Florida ballots are in, and Republicans hold a slight lead
Registered Republicans were outpacing Democrats by about 320,000 ballots cast.
Luna defeats Lynn, becomes next representative for Florida’s 13th Congressional District
Republican and Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna won Florida's 13th Congressional District race Tuesday, defeating Democratic Eric Lynn 53.42% to 44.79%.
MSNBC
Joy Reid: Florida is a red state
As early results begin to show a strong Republican performance in Florida, Joy Reid talks about how the state has shifted politically over time and some of the dynamics that are shaping the midterm election.Nov. 9, 2022.
Comments / 2