Golden Retriever Puppy Intently Watching TV Gets Scared By Cartoon Squirrel
We all know dogs love squirrels and want to chase them all day long. The TikTok post from OurGoldenOlive shows Olive the golden retriever puppy getting a scare from a TV squirrel. I love this video because my dogs will chase squirrels all day long. Olive’s adorable reaction to the TV jump scare is enough to make you cry with laughter.
Adorable Pitbull Freaks Out When Mom Tries To Wash His Favorite Blanket
Most of us have a security blanket of some sort. Whether it’s physical or intangible, there is something special about the things in life that give us comfort. Just like humans, some dogs also like to keep a blankie. In this sweet video, we are introduced to a beautiful pit bull who is clearly very attached to his quilt. The video starts off with the text, “I tried to wash his quilt. But he thought I was going to throw it away.” Then we see the adorable pit bull in question, hanging on to his quilt for dear life as his mom attempts to take it so she can throw it in the washing machine. His grip is tighter than tight, and he throws all of his body weight into the hilarious protest, holding on with every bit of strength he can possibly summon.
Video of French Bulldog’s Tippy Tappy Dance Will Make You Happy
There’s nothing like doing a little dance to get your spirits up. Even when you’re in the doldrums, there is something about strutting your stuff that can put a smile on everyone’s face. It would appear that Dennis — an adorable French bulldog with a black and...
Deep Sleeping Dog With Extremely Long Tongue Gets Pranked By Owner
How long is a dog’s tongue? TikTok user, nate.readinger has revealed the answer. The post shows us a dog’s tongue is longer than we thought. The sleeping dog does not move as he becomes the focus of a TikTok post. The owner gently pulls on its tongue and laughs as it extends.
Black Labrador Chomping For More Scratches Is Just Too Cute
I have dogs of my own but I have not seen one chomp for butt scratches like OliveChompz. This dog loves to have its butt scratched and is willing to let its owner know it is ready for more. This TikTok post from OliveChampz is fun for anybody to enjoy as the black labrador encourages its owner to give it more butt scratches.
