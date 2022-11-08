Most of us have a security blanket of some sort. Whether it’s physical or intangible, there is something special about the things in life that give us comfort. Just like humans, some dogs also like to keep a blankie. In this sweet video, we are introduced to a beautiful pit bull who is clearly very attached to his quilt. The video starts off with the text, “I tried to wash his quilt. But he thought I was going to throw it away.” Then we see the adorable pit bull in question, hanging on to his quilt for dear life as his mom attempts to take it so she can throw it in the washing machine. His grip is tighter than tight, and he throws all of his body weight into the hilarious protest, holding on with every bit of strength he can possibly summon.

