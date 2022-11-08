ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
billypenn.com

Strong Philly voter turnout is likely second-highest in recent midterm elections

It looks like Philadelphia voter turnout for the November 2022 election will be the city’s second-best showing for midterms in the past three decades. With most of the mail, and absentee ballots counted, and 96% of in-person divisions reporting, the Thursday morning tally of votes cast in Philly was 453,870. That’s about 42.3% of registered voters in the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
swarthmorephoenix.com

DelCo Democrats, Elected Leaders Celebrate Wins at Swarthmore Watch Party

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m., the Delaware County Democrats hosted an election night watch party at the Swarthmore Inn. Swarthmore’s local Democratic delegation, including Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, Pennsylvania State Senator Tim Kearney, and Pennsylvania House Representatives Jennifer O’Mara and Leanne Krueger, were in attendance. Scanlon,...
SWARTHMORE, PA
kensingtonvoice.com

In Tuesday’s midterm elections, Kensington area voters cite crime, trash, homelessness, and abortion rights as motivations to vote

On Tuesday, Kensington area residents went to the polls to vote for the next Pennsylvania governor and other local, state, and federal seats in the 2022 General Election. Despite the area’s historically low turnout, poll workers said that voters showed up in larger numbers than usual at several polling sites in Harrowgate and Kensington.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
billypenn.com

Democrats could take Pa. House for the first time since 2010, with key races still pending in the Philly suburbs

Democrats may take control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010 after the first general election under a newly redistricted legislative map. Republicans have controlled both chambers in Harrisburg since 2011, and the state Senate has been majority-Republican since 1994. Many legislative races were close...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Philadelphia

The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Watch scenes from Dr. Mehmet Oz election night watch party (Video)

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate hosts his election night watch party at Newton Athletic Club in Bucks County. Although some had expected it would be days or even weeks before it was known whether Oz or his opponent, Democrat John Fetterman, would win Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, several networks, including Fox News, declared Fetterman the winner early Wednesday morning.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy