Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Temple Owls Score Comeback Win Over Villanova WildcatsFlurrySportsRadnor Township, PA
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Related
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
billypenn.com
Strong Philly voter turnout is likely second-highest in recent midterm elections
It looks like Philadelphia voter turnout for the November 2022 election will be the city’s second-best showing for midterms in the past three decades. With most of the mail, and absentee ballots counted, and 96% of in-person divisions reporting, the Thursday morning tally of votes cast in Philly was 453,870. That’s about 42.3% of registered voters in the city.
penncapital-star.com
Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
billypenn.com
Dems take Pa. statewide races; Philly voters cite abortion and democracy; Four new councilmembers | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Shapiro, Fetterman win as Dems take both statewide races in Pa. Instead of an election that dragged on for days — Philly’s ballot counting...
Why AP called Pennsylvania Senate race for John Fetterman
WASHINGTON D.C. — Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s performance with in-person and absentee votes in Philadelphia and in suburban Delaware County proved too much for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to overcome. Because most of the votes still coming in were from places Fetterman was winning, that meant...
Democrat Munroe wins 144th state House district, flipping the seat
Democrat Brian Munroe has won the race for the 144th state House District seat in Bucks County, according to the Associated Press. He declared victory on Wednesday. The AP called the race on Thursday evening. “With a 400-plus-vote lead and knowing the few outstanding votes that are still out there…...
swarthmorephoenix.com
DelCo Democrats, Elected Leaders Celebrate Wins at Swarthmore Watch Party
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m., the Delaware County Democrats hosted an election night watch party at the Swarthmore Inn. Swarthmore’s local Democratic delegation, including Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, Pennsylvania State Senator Tim Kearney, and Pennsylvania House Representatives Jennifer O’Mara and Leanne Krueger, were in attendance. Scanlon,...
Only Two Votes Separate These Bucks County Candidates in Recent Race
In a strange turn of events, there are only two votes between two Bucks County candidates, both of whom ran for local positions in government. Emily Rizzo wrote about the two politicians for WHYY. Democrat Mark Moffa and Republican Joe Hogan, both of whom are running for portions in the142nd...
kensingtonvoice.com
In Tuesday’s midterm elections, Kensington area voters cite crime, trash, homelessness, and abortion rights as motivations to vote
On Tuesday, Kensington area residents went to the polls to vote for the next Pennsylvania governor and other local, state, and federal seats in the 2022 General Election. Despite the area’s historically low turnout, poll workers said that voters showed up in larger numbers than usual at several polling sites in Harrowgate and Kensington.
Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro’s Competitiveness Harkens Back to His Time on Local Basketball Courts
Now Pa. Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro.Image via MSNBC at YouTube. Journalist David Sirota, who knew Montgomery Countian Josh Shapiro as a young basketball teammate, profiled the current Pa. Gov.-Elect for Rolling Stone. The piece referenced Shapiro’s deep-seated competitiveness and his political skill in choosing — and framing — battles carefully.
Dr. Mehmet Oz issues statement after conceding to John Fetterman in Senate race
NEWTWON, Pa. — Tuesday evening inside the doors of the Newtown Athletic Club, Dr. Mehmet Oz told supporters when all the votes were counted, he’d win. Not long after, the race was called. He’d lost. The race many thought would take days to tally ended with a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
billypenn.com
Democrats could take Pa. House for the first time since 2010, with key races still pending in the Philly suburbs
Democrats may take control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010 after the first general election under a newly redistricted legislative map. Republicans have controlled both chambers in Harrisburg since 2011, and the state Senate has been majority-Republican since 1994. Many legislative races were close...
Video shows Wisconsin poll worker, not ‘cheating’ in Philadelphia
CLAIM: Video shows masked man at polling site “cheating” in front of cameras in Philadelphia. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video shows a poll worker in Madison, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. He was initialing ballots to be handed out to voters, a standard procedure mandated by state law, said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell.
The richest person in Philadelphia
The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
WNEP-TV 16
Susan Wild vs Lisa Scheller | Election results for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Incumbent Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller are running in the general election for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7. Wild had defeated Scheller and Anthony Sayegh in the general election for District 7 two years ago. Wild was the solicitor of Allentown from 2015 to 2017. She...
New Jersey Globe
Republicans take control of council in Gloucester’s Washington Township
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have won three seats on the Washington Township Council in Gloucester County, defeating three incumbents and flipping control of the council from 3-2 Democratic to 5-0 Republican. As of 10:50 a.m., Republicans Peter Del Borrello, Donald Brown, and Jack Yerkes each have 18%...
Watch scenes from Dr. Mehmet Oz election night watch party (Video)
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate hosts his election night watch party at Newton Athletic Club in Bucks County. Although some had expected it would be days or even weeks before it was known whether Oz or his opponent, Democrat John Fetterman, would win Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, several networks, including Fox News, declared Fetterman the winner early Wednesday morning.
Ballots went missing in at least 2 NJ towns. They've been found, but officials want answers
The Community Park School in Princeton. Ballots cast for three municipal districts there Tuesday went missing and haven't yet been counted, officials say. The missing ballots are from Mercer County, where voting machine scanners didn't work on Election Day. [ more › ]
UPDATED: Here Are the 2022 Election Results in Chester County
U.S. Senator – 252,461 total votes cast. Democrat John Fetterman – 142,788 (56.55%) Republican Mehmet Oz – 102,967 (40.79%) Libertarian Erik Gerhardt – 3,532 (1.40%) Green Party Richard L. Weiss – 1,546 (0.61%)
Comments / 0