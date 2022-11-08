It looks like Philadelphia voter turnout for the November 2022 election will be the city’s second-best showing for midterms in the past three decades. With most of the mail, and absentee ballots counted, and 96% of in-person divisions reporting, the Thursday morning tally of votes cast in Philly was 453,870. That’s about 42.3% of registered voters in the city.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO